New York City, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York

A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
GOSHEN, NY
Gothamist

Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River

A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.  The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball.  Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cat survives getting hit by a car on NYC highway during risky rescue

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — This cat has eight lives left. A lucky feline survived after she was hit by a car while darting across the eastbound lanes of the Grand Central Parkway, near LaGuardia Airport, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to John DeBacker, vice president of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution. The young, multi-colored […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

When will NYC snow start? Region nears winter record

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City area haven’t had to bust out the shovels yet this winter and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.  New York City hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall since March 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The region is creeping toward a winter record. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hear It: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey

SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. Now we're hearing what it sounded like. A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time. 
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Police identify teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. The teen’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues

Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Knife-wielding thieves slash teen, rob man in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two knife-wielding thieves slashed a teen during one of two robberies in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Thursday. The 16-year-old boy was attacked on Sherlock Place on Jan. 6 at around 3 p.m. after he refused to give the suspects his cellphone, according to the NYPD. One of the thieves […]
BROOKLYN, NY
