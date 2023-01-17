Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York
A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
SEE IT: Dolphins spotted this week in The Bronx River!
First, the beavers arrived and made the Bronx River their home—the first time the critters called New York City home in over 200 years. Now, this week not one but two dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River at Starlight Park near Bronx River House, home of the Bronx River Alliance.
Hudson Valley Toddler Bizarrely Gets Head Stuck in Toilet Seat
It was a situation that turned scary very quickly. This is definitely not something you hear about everyday and there are a lot of questions that come with it. I was recently on Facebook and noticed a very interesting post that was put up buy the Orange County NY Fire Calls page.
Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River
A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing. The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
Cat survives getting hit by a car on NYC highway during risky rescue
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — This cat has eight lives left. A lucky feline survived after she was hit by a car while darting across the eastbound lanes of the Grand Central Parkway, near LaGuardia Airport, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to John DeBacker, vice president of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution. The young, multi-colored […]
Truck driver killed when tractor-trailer falls from highway overpass onto van below
The truck driver was navigating a curved overpass that connects I-287 to I-684 in Harrison around 10:30 a.m. when they lost control.
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
Staten Island woman’s photos show 2 fox encounters just days apart
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Foxes are no strangers to residents on Staten Island, though it does seem they have been making their presence felt of late. Victoria Wickman of Richmond sent the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com pictures of two fox sightings she witnessed in a little more than a week.
When will NYC snow start? Region nears winter record
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City area haven’t had to bust out the shovels yet this winter and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. New York City hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall since March 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The region is creeping toward a winter record. […]
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park
A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
New York State’s Luckiest Lotto Store Found In Hudson Valley
Lady luck continues to strike at one Hudson Valley store. Recently one store has sold many million-dollar winning tickets. The New York State Lottery's slogan was "Hey, you never know." That's true, but we do know where you should be buying your lotto tickets in the Hudson Valley. Orange County,...
Staten Island Expressway jammed back to Goethals Bridge; Outerbridge Crossing residual delays from truck crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congestion on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, is stretching all the way back to the Goethals Bridge during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Delays on the Goethals began around 6:30 a.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Earlier on...
Hear It: Mysterious boom that rattled New Jersey
SUSSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A mysterious noise stunned New Jersey residents last week. Now we're hearing what it sounded like. A home surveillance camera from Sussex County captured the noise. Turns out, the sonic boom came from a military plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean. It was felt and heard on land because of the weather and atmospheric conditions at the time.
Police: Man pulls out switch blade at deli in the Bronx, opens fire at driver
The NYPD is searching for a male suspect involved in a Concourse Village shooting on Jan. 7.
Police identify teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. The teen’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office […]
Eater
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
Knife-wielding thieves slash teen, rob man in Brooklyn: police
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two knife-wielding thieves slashed a teen during one of two robberies in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Thursday. The 16-year-old boy was attacked on Sherlock Place on Jan. 6 at around 3 p.m. after he refused to give the suspects his cellphone, according to the NYPD. One of the thieves […]
NBC New York
Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD
A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said. According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.
Hudson Valley Grandad Mistaken For Cop Shot At NY Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man was sentenced for nearly killing a grandfather in front of a Town of Wallkill Restaurant in 2021. Orange County,...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0