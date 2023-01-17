Read full article on original website
Related
Full List of Democrats and Republicans Attending Davos WEF
The annual summit sees celebrities, royalty, politicians and business leaders congregate in the Swiss Alps to meet and discuss global challenges.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼
Charlene Mitchell, the 1968 Communist Party presidential nominee and first Black woman to run for US president has died at a local Manhattan nursing home, her son Steven Mitchell confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92. Mitchell was a staunch advocate of the Communist Party and joined the...
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the National Archives and other U.S. agencies for handling Biden's classified document stash like an 'administrative matter.'
Proud Boys Leader Told Jan. 6 Investigators Oath Keepers Dropped His Name for Clout
Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers can’t keep their stories straight on how well they —and their leaders—know each other as investigators look into possible collaboration between the two groups in the violent Capitol riot. Enrique Tarrio, the former “chairman” of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes,...
TUCKER CARLSON: Sheila Jackson Lee has devoted her life to shrieking about White racism
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's latest legislation and discusses the push for racial reparations on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
School Banned BLM Shirts, But Allowed Nooses & Confederate Symbols: Lawsuit
Georgia school officials allegedly told Black students that Black Lives Matter messaging was disruptive, while the Confederate flag represents 'heritage not hate.'
Carville claims media 'making fools of themselves' with 'both sides' coverage of Biden classified docs
Democratic strategist James Carville criticized the mainstream media for overhyping the scandal surrounding President Biden keeping classified documents.
'The most dangerous Negro': 3 essential reads on the FBI's assessment of MLK's radical views and allies
Some cancers are notoriously resistant to chemotherapy and not curable with surgery. Stopping tumors from adapting to the harsh microenvironments of the body could be a potential treatment avenue.
BET
Economist Says Reparations To Black Americans Would Total $13 To $14 Trillion
The American Economic Association held its annual conference last week, and featured the latest work of Duke University professor of public policy Dr. William “Sandy” Darity. He’s the leading Black economist on Black wealth and reparations. His 2020 book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” has shaped all the conversations about reparations to the descendents of Africans who were stolen from their homes and enslaved in the US.
Democrat introduces bill to make 'conspiracy to commit white supremacy' a hate crime offense
Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is introducing a bill aimed at tackling 'white supremacy' by criminalizing certain forms of hate speech.
Judge Tosses Peter Navarro’s Attempt to Dismiss Jan. 6 Charges
Former senior Trump adviser Peter Navarro will go to trial after a federal judge denied his motion to dismiss two contempt of Congress charges stemming from his refusal to provide documents and sit for a deposition before the Jan. 6 committee. Navarro argued his “hands [were] tied” after Trump invoked executive privileges—an alibi that neither the court, or Congress, found convincing. “Even if President Trump did direct Defendant not to appear before the Select Committee, he was a private citizen at the time without ‘actual authority to approve the defendant’s criminal activity,’” U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his decision. When asked to prove that Trump had extended executive privileges to him, Navarro could not, the judge said. “The court cannot dismiss an indictment for contempt of Congress on the mere presumption that President Trump would have asserted executive privilege if only he had been asked,” Mehta wrote.Read it at Bloomberg Law
Biden repeats questionable claim he frequented Black church during civil rights movement
President Biden repeated the questionable claim that he helped organize protests at a Black church in support of the civil rights movement during his Martin Luther King Jr. Day speech Sunday.
Rosewood, Florida, marks 100 years since race massacre. Here's what happened
In the years after World War I, Black people were thriving in the central Florida town of Rosewood when a White mob driven by racial animosity decimated the entire community within days.
The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
Americans see Martin Luther King Jr. as a hero now, but that wasn't the case during his lifetime
The fact that King is now beloved and has a national holiday commemorating his birthday wasn't something that during his lifetime appeared would obviously happen. During the 1960s, King was a very divisive figure.
Donald Trump's Giving Prosecutors Evidence of His Guilt: Kirschner
Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday that he would retain empty folders that were marked as classified, saying "they were a 'cool' keepsake."
Comments / 0