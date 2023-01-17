ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Shine My Crown

First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼

Charlene Mitchell, the 1968 Communist Party presidential nominee and first Black woman to run for US president has died at a local Manhattan nursing home, her son Steven Mitchell confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92. Mitchell was a staunch advocate of the Communist Party and joined the...
MANHATTAN, NY
BET

Economist Says Reparations To Black Americans Would Total $13 To $14 Trillion

The American Economic Association held its annual conference last week, and featured the latest work of Duke University professor of public policy Dr. William “Sandy” Darity. He’s the leading Black economist on Black wealth and reparations. His 2020 book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” has shaped all the conversations about reparations to the descendents of Africans who were stolen from their homes and enslaved in the US.
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Peter Navarro’s Attempt to Dismiss Jan. 6 Charges

Former senior Trump adviser Peter Navarro will go to trial after a federal judge denied his motion to dismiss two contempt of Congress charges stemming from his refusal to provide documents and sit for a deposition before the Jan. 6 committee. Navarro argued his “hands [were] tied” after Trump invoked executive privileges—an alibi that neither the court, or Congress, found convincing. “Even if President Trump did direct Defendant not to appear before the Select Committee, he was a private citizen at the time without ‘actual authority to approve the defendant’s criminal activity,’” U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his decision. When asked to prove that Trump had extended executive privileges to him, Navarro could not, the judge said. “The court cannot dismiss an indictment for contempt of Congress on the mere presumption that President Trump would have asserted executive privilege if only he had been asked,” Mehta wrote.Read it at Bloomberg Law
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
WISCONSIN STATE

