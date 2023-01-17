Read full article on original website
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A delegation led by the highest-ranking woman at the United Nations urged the Taliban during a four-day visit to Afghanistan that ended Friday to reverse their crackdown on women and girls. Some Taliban officials were more open to restoring women’s rights but others were clearly opposed, a U.N. spokesman said.
Texas bill could ban Chinese, North Koreans, Iranians and Russians from buying land
Lawmakers in the Lone Star State are considering a bill that would ban individuals and business entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying land in Texas. Senate Bill 147 is similar to measures put in place by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Russia went to war with Ukraine. Despite that, some Texas leaders are already declaring the proposal “racist.” “It’s blatant discrimination,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George, who is originally from India. “It’s unfathomable that our state leaders, who are elected to serve in the best interest of all of their constituents, would target groups of people...
US confirmed country's first case of Covid-19 three years ago Friday
Friday marks three years since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in the United States.The virus still has not settled into a predictable pattern, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead for the Covid-19 response, said this week."We didn't need to have this level of death and devastation, but we're dealing with it, and we are doing our best to minimize the impact going forward," Van Kerkhove told the Conversations on Healthcare podcast.On January 20, 2020, the first case of Covid-19 in the US was diagnosed in Snohomish County, just north of Seattle, Washington. The case was a man in his...
