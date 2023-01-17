Friday marks three years since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in the United States.The virus still has not settled into a predictable pattern, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead for the Covid-19 response, said this week."We didn't need to have this level of death and devastation, but we're dealing with it, and we are doing our best to minimize the impact going forward," Van Kerkhove told the Conversations on Healthcare podcast.On January 20, 2020, the first case of Covid-19 in the US was diagnosed in Snohomish County, just north of Seattle, Washington. The case was a man in his...

