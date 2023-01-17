Read full article on original website
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims
A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
Crimson Tide Basketball Player Charged With Murder For Shooting Death Near University of Alabama Campus
Darius Miles, 21, is no longer a member of the basketball team or university after he was charged with the murder of Jamea Harris, according to WVUA. A now former University of Alabama basketball player is one of two men charged with murder for the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in a heavily populated area just a mile from campus, according to the university-owned Tuscaloosa TV station, WVUA.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
Details emerge on Darius Miles’ role in murder on campus
Further details have emerged in the near-campus murder of a 23-year-old woman allegedly perpetrated by former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles. Police reports state that after Jamea Harris was shot to death early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Miles confessed to authorities that he provided the murder weapon, a handgun, to purported shooter Michael Davis, according to TMZ. Both Miles, 21, and Davis, 20, were charged with capital murder as a result of Harris’ death.
Attorney: Michael Lynn Davis not the 'bad guy' after capital murder charge against him, Darius Miles
Michael Lynn Davis, the other individual arrested and charged with capital murder alongside Darius Miles, had a statement released on his behalf by his attorney, John Robbins. The attorney said Davis is "not the bad guy" in the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris on Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats details past few days since Darius Miles' murder charge
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats described the past few days as shocking since player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
