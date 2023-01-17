ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims

A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Oxygen

Crimson Tide Basketball Player Charged With Murder For Shooting Death Near University of Alabama Campus

Darius Miles, 21, is no longer a member of the basketball team or university after he was charged with the murder of Jamea Harris, according to WVUA. A now former University of Alabama basketball player is one of two men charged with murder for the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in a heavily populated area just a mile from campus, according to the university-owned Tuscaloosa TV station, WVUA.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Details emerge on Darius Miles’ role in murder on campus

Further details have emerged in the near-campus murder of a 23-year-old woman allegedly perpetrated by former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles. Police reports state that after Jamea Harris was shot to death early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Miles confessed to authorities that he provided the murder weapon, a handgun, to purported shooter Michael Davis, according to TMZ. Both Miles, 21, and Davis, 20, were charged with capital murder as a result of Harris’ death.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy