MRS. SMITH
2d ago
sounds like this place is a damn death trap someone stay losing their life there 🥺🥺 sounds like their business needs to shut down
kswo.com
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
kswo.com
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department is now investigating the first homicide of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in a parking lot at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department is now investigating its first homicide of 2023. Officer Chris Blessing says an officer responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots...
kswo.com
Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A guilty verdict has been issued in a 2021 south Lawton murder. In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body was found near the intersection of SW 6th and Highway 277. PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: Identities of...
Vandals Destroy Playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.
Earlier this morning the news broke that vandals had destroyed one of the playgrounds at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. It was the playground next to Miracle League Field near the old National Guard Armory. At this time LPD (Lawton Police Department) is still investigating and I'm sure LFD (Lawton...
Police chief reacts to new details in missing child case
The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.
Man charged with murder, back in jail for violating the condition of his bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged in a 2020 murder is back in jail for allegedly violating his bond’s terms after failing a drug test. Demasia Torris Delgado was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He is one of three people charged in the 2020 murder of Edward Collins. […]
Woman charged in 2018 Dollar General safe burglary case jailed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Dollar General employee charged with her husband of burglarizing the store in 2018 and opening the safe is back in jail in Wichita County, after not showing up in court last October.Records show Kandy Jan Reynolds, 38, now lives in Oregon and was booked into jail Tuesday.Arrest […]
Woman sentenced for leaving child in unsafe environment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is placed on probation for an incident in June 2022 when her child was reported to be outside trying to cross a street dressed only in a diaper. Amelia Mares pleaded guilty to child abandonment/endangerment and was placed on three years probation with a $750 fine, 120 […]
KOCO
Why was Athena Brownfield living with man now charged with killing her?
CYRIL, Okla. — Why was Athena Brownfield living with the man now charged with killing her?. It’s one of the major questions surrounding the tragic death of the 4-year-old. Police said Athena’s mom left her in the care of Alysia and Ivon Adams as many as two years ago.
kswo.com
Athena's murder confession
LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
kswo.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city. According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they found a person with...
Accused stalker sends ex-husband over 300 messages in 4 days
WFPD officers said the victim accused his ex-wife of dumping screws in his driveway in an attempt to puncture his tires days prior to her arrest for stalking.
kswo.com
OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The remains of a child have been recovered in rural Grady County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday. OSBI said they could not confirm if this was Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old at the center of a missing person and murder investigation. The remains are expected to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification.
kswo.com
Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom. Alysia Adams has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the death of Athena. Her husband, Ivon, has been charged with her murder.
KOCO
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
newschannel6now.com
Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves 16-year-old injured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 2400 block of Terrace Avenue on Sunday around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found reportedly a 16-year-old man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then taken to the United Regional Health Care System.
Rural Land Where OSBI Found Child's Remains Recently Sold At Auction
A woman whose relatives recently purchased property where a child’s remains were found, watched in disbelief as investigators combed the land. “I recognized the property and it broke my heart and prayed that it was not the property,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
jambroadcasting.com
Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma
(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
Suspected vehicle burglar leaves cell phone behind
A woman has been arrested after officers said she left her cell phone in a car she was burglarizing last year.
