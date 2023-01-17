ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

MRS. SMITH
2d ago

sounds like this place is a damn death trap someone stay losing their life there 🥺🥺 sounds like their business needs to shut down

kswo.com

UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A guilty verdict has been issued in a 2021 south Lawton murder. In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body was found near the intersection of SW 6th and Highway 277. PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: Identities of...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Vandals Destroy Playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.

Earlier this morning the news broke that vandals had destroyed one of the playgrounds at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. It was the playground next to Miracle League Field near the old National Guard Armory. At this time LPD (Lawton Police Department) is still investigating and I'm sure LFD (Lawton...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Athena's murder confession

LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city. According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they found a person with...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The remains of a child have been recovered in rural Grady County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday. OSBI said they could not confirm if this was Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old at the center of a missing person and murder investigation. The remains are expected to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom. Alysia Adams has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the death of Athena. Her husband, Ivon, has been charged with her murder.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves 16-year-old injured

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 2400 block of Terrace Avenue on Sunday around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found reportedly a 16-year-old man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then taken to the United Regional Health Care System.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma

(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
CYRIL, OK

