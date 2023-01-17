LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.

LAWTON, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO