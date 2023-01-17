Read full article on original website
From Chanel to Givenchy: Over 100 Epic Couture Pieces Are Heading to Auction During Paris Fashion Week
The runways of Paris Fashion Week aim to spotlight the styles of the future, but Christie’s upcoming auction is dedicated to the looks of the past. The online sale, which will take place from January 11 to 25, includes 114 haute couture pieces by some of the 20th century’s most prolific designers. Think Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Hubert de Givenchy, to name but a few. The V.W.S. collection was assembled by a family fleeing the persecution of Russia’s Tsarist Empire in the early 1900s. V.W.S. are the initials of the family’s patriarch, who hightailed it from Russia to...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Recaps 2022 in Fashionable Video With Colorful Minidress, Sneakers & Strappy Sandals
Phoebe Gates gave her Instagram a peek at some of her favorite moments from 2022. “Ready for you, 2023” Phoebe wrote under the post. On Tuesday, Gates uploaded a new Reel, which highlights various special moments from the year including when she attended the Time 100 Gala with her father Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. For the occasion, Phoebe donned a silver Fendace gown that featured a satin boned corset, high back slit and crystal embellished Fendace hardware at the shoulder straps. She finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy PVC sandals. View this post on Instagram A post...
KRQE News 13
Paris menswear: Fashion goes psychedelic and globe-trotting
PARIS (AP) — Paris Men’s Fashion Week was in top form Wednesday for its first full day of runway collections that touted a dynamic season showcasing brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Loewe and Givenchy, which have roared back from the pandemic. Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2023-24...
Gucci Men’s Fall 2023
From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
seventeen.com
Rihanna Releases a Fashion-Filled Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer
Rihanna had a tongue-in-cheek way of addressing her six-year-long musical hiatus in a new commercial for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance. The 30-second teaser, which dropped today, has Rihanna strutting down an empty set with a lone spotlight shining on her. Voices reflecting on Rihanna's pause from music echo in the background: "Dude, Rihanna, we've waited for you;" "RiRi, where have you been;" "The fans just predicted the end of Rihanna."
In Style
Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere
The KarJenner sisters are known for taking photos in some very questionable locations (see: their public restroom snapshots from several years ago, or the time Kim staged an Instagram photoshoot inside an outdated home that definitely wasn't hers). But Kylie's latest photo-op might be the most head-scratching of all, with followers questioning, "where in the world is Kylie Jenner?"
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
ETOnline.com
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy New Collection for Valentine's Day: Shop Corsets, Boxers, Sleep and More
If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna. The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
AOL Corp
These classic sneakers are a Joanna Gaines fave — and they're just $50
We can't get enough Joanna Gaines. She's in the middle of this never-ending growth spurt — growing her media empire, growing her family and growing her business — it's like she has a secret fertilizer that she sprinkles on everything she wants and it blossoms into a gorgeous bouquet of a good life. But if there's one thing that's been constant under all her wainscoting, shiplap, clawfoot bathtubs and barn doors, it's her shoes — low-top Chuck Taylors and you can get them at Nordstrom Rack for just $50 (regularly $60), although Amazon carries a wider variety of colors for just a little more.
anothermag.com
Menswear With Meaning: Prada Explores the Significance of Clothes
Let’s talk about clothes. Was the title of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ Autumn/Winter 2023 menswear collection an entreaty, or an instruction? Or possibly both? Because the collection they presented was, by their own declaration, an exercise in exploring the meaning of clothes, and the reason for being a fashion designer in the 21st century. They didn’t want to discuss business (although it’s booming), nor necessarily geopolitics – although their work is always reflective of that. The focus this time was the clothes on our backs.
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London looked stunning at the 'You People' premiere alongside an equally radiant Nia Long and Yung Miami.
Hypebae
From K-Pop Fans to Pointed Collars, the Highlights at Prada's FW23 Menswear Show
This weekend has been a busy one, with the fashion crowd at Milan Fashion Week Men’s to witness the Fall/Winter 2023 collections from houses like Prada. Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada, arguably the most anticipated names to present this week, highlighted simplicity and modernism in their latest show. Social...
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Stuns in Backless Hooded Gown at Saint Laurent Menswear Show
Jenna Ortega continues to embrace her Wednesday era, attending Anthony Vaccarello‘s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show for Saint Laurent in Paris wearing an all-black look. The actor arrived at the show’s venue wearing a backless, hooded gown, with her bangs peeping through. She complemented her look with bold eyeliner and nude lips as well as bold gold jewelry, attending the presentation alongside an unsurprisingly impressive guest list additionally including Ten of NCT, Jeonghan from SEVENTEEN and Al Pacino.
Machine Gun Kelly Channels Jules’ Makeup from ‘Euphoria’ & Goes Viral in Chrome Dolce & Gabbana Jacket With Pointy Shoes
Machine Gun Kelly shared a slideshow of images on Instagram yesterday from his trip to Milan, where he attended Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2023 menswear show during Milan Fashion Week. The singer went viral with his metallic look and his makeup, which was inspired by Jules from HBO Max’s “Euphoria,” played by Hunter Schafer. “I call this: if Jules from euphoria went to Milan,” he wrote. Just like Jules, MGK sported bold graphic makeup. Kelly’s ensemble centered around statement-making pieces like a silver embossed blazer jacket. In a similarly silver outfit, the songwriter wore a D&G corset top featuring a mirrored plaque...
hypebeast.com
Here’s How Carhartt WIP & Marni Brought Their Collaboration to Life at Milan Fashion Week
In what’s been considered the most daring interpretation of Carhartt WIP’s utility style, the new Marni capsule dropped earlier this week. To commemorate the highly anticipated launch, the brand took over the Italian fashion house’s flagship store in Milan for a vibrant celebration of the new collab.
