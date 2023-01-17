ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell

Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
hypebeast.com

Champion Drops Mini-Documentary to Celebrate REBORN by HoMie Capsule

Champion once again joined forces with Australian social enterprise HoMie as well as BETA By STH BNK’s Future From Waste Lab to develop a limited edition capsule collection through HoMie’s circular sub-brand, REBORN. The three-way collaboration highlights the global sportswear brand’s dedication to driving meaningful change in the fashion retail industry by breathing new life into excess or faulty garments and upcycling them into 50 one-of-a-kind pieces which include gender-neutral hoodies and tees.
hypebeast.com

PRIX Releases Drop 1 of Its 'Tekken 3' Collaboration

After working with Higround for transparent mechanical keyboards reminiscent of old Playstation and Xbox consoles, PRIX continues to bridge the gap between gaming and fashion with a collaboration with the arcade fighting game Tekken 3. For Drop 1 of the joint capsule collection, PRIX focuses on three fan-favorite characters —...
hypebeast.com

Bell & Ross x Alain Silberstein Joins Forces for Grail Watch 4 Collaboration

Alain Silberstein has unveiled the fourth rendition of the Grail Watch, and joining the Master of the Squiggles this time round is French watch brand Bell & Ross. The Grail Watch 4 collection sees three new 42mm watches in Silberstein’s hallmarked aesthetics paired with Bell & Ross’ square cases spanning a BR 03-92 “Klub 22” time-only model, a BR 03-92 “Krono 22” chronograph, and a BR 03-92 “Marine 22” diving watch. All of which is composed of black ceramic, complete with matching rubber straps that spotlight the unique dial design adorned with primary colors and bold shapes.
Hypebae

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
hypebeast.com

Check Out Nicki Minaj's Air Jordan 6 Low "Pinkprint" PE

Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint is a classic from the Tens: it went 2x platinum thanks to hits like “Anaconda,” “Only” and bonus track “Truffle Butter,” and secured a spot on many a decade’s-end “best of” list. Any casual hip-hop fan knows of the album and its success, but a more hidden part of its overarching story has now been revealed in full: a Air Jordan 6 Low “Pinkprint” PE that Jordan Brand made for Minaj to help celebrate the album’s release and its accompanying tour.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Khloe Kardarshian And Family Holiday Photos On Instagram

Reality Star Khloe Kardashian recently shared a few snaps with her instagram followers on Christmas day of her family before heading out to their annual family party. This year it was hosted by her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe gathered her two adorable kids, True & Baby Thompson for a few family photos with matching outfits in shades of red! She shares the children with ex Tristan Thompson.
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts

Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Complex

Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets

Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
ETOnline.com

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy New Collection for Valentine's Day: Shop Corsets, Boxers, Sleep and More

If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna. The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.

