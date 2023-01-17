Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell
Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
hypebeast.com
Champion Drops Mini-Documentary to Celebrate REBORN by HoMie Capsule
Champion once again joined forces with Australian social enterprise HoMie as well as BETA By STH BNK’s Future From Waste Lab to develop a limited edition capsule collection through HoMie’s circular sub-brand, REBORN. The three-way collaboration highlights the global sportswear brand’s dedication to driving meaningful change in the fashion retail industry by breathing new life into excess or faulty garments and upcycling them into 50 one-of-a-kind pieces which include gender-neutral hoodies and tees.
hypebeast.com
Here’s How Carhartt WIP & Marni Brought Their Collaboration to Life at Milan Fashion Week
In what’s been considered the most daring interpretation of Carhartt WIP’s utility style, the new Marni capsule dropped earlier this week. To commemorate the highly anticipated launch, the brand took over the Italian fashion house’s flagship store in Milan for a vibrant celebration of the new collab.
hypebeast.com
PRIX Releases Drop 1 of Its 'Tekken 3' Collaboration
After working with Higround for transparent mechanical keyboards reminiscent of old Playstation and Xbox consoles, PRIX continues to bridge the gap between gaming and fashion with a collaboration with the arcade fighting game Tekken 3. For Drop 1 of the joint capsule collection, PRIX focuses on three fan-favorite characters —...
hypebeast.com
Bell & Ross x Alain Silberstein Joins Forces for Grail Watch 4 Collaboration
Alain Silberstein has unveiled the fourth rendition of the Grail Watch, and joining the Master of the Squiggles this time round is French watch brand Bell & Ross. The Grail Watch 4 collection sees three new 42mm watches in Silberstein’s hallmarked aesthetics paired with Bell & Ross’ square cases spanning a BR 03-92 “Klub 22” time-only model, a BR 03-92 “Krono 22” chronograph, and a BR 03-92 “Marine 22” diving watch. All of which is composed of black ceramic, complete with matching rubber straps that spotlight the unique dial design adorned with primary colors and bold shapes.
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Paulina Porizkova Strips Down To Her Birthday Suit On Instagram: 'Finally Comfortable In My Own Skin'
Paulina Porizkova just flaunted her toned and sculpted figure in her latest Instagram post along with a reflective and moving caption to ring in 2023. The supermodel and writer, 57, posed topless in her upload with a new photo for her 970K followers, while looking out a window beside her and wearing black underwear.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Swimsuit on Christmas: ‘I’m a Barbie Girl, in a Santa World’
Pretty in pink! Sarah Michelle Gellar channeled her inner Barbie on Christmas. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, to show off a hot pink swimsuit with "Barbie" written across the chest. "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world," Gellar captioned the social media post, adding the […]
hypebeast.com
Check Out Nicki Minaj's Air Jordan 6 Low "Pinkprint" PE
Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint is a classic from the Tens: it went 2x platinum thanks to hits like “Anaconda,” “Only” and bonus track “Truffle Butter,” and secured a spot on many a decade’s-end “best of” list. Any casual hip-hop fan knows of the album and its success, but a more hidden part of its overarching story has now been revealed in full: a Air Jordan 6 Low “Pinkprint” PE that Jordan Brand made for Minaj to help celebrate the album’s release and its accompanying tour.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Khloe Kardarshian And Family Holiday Photos On Instagram
Reality Star Khloe Kardashian recently shared a few snaps with her instagram followers on Christmas day of her family before heading out to their annual family party. This year it was hosted by her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe gathered her two adorable kids, True & Baby Thompson for a few family photos with matching outfits in shades of red! She shares the children with ex Tristan Thompson.
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Drake flaunts a $2.2 million diamond chain that appears to have belonged to Pharrell in his new music video
The item was sold by Pharrell to an unknown buyer for $2.2 million on his auction site Joopiter in November.
ETOnline.com
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy New Collection for Valentine's Day: Shop Corsets, Boxers, Sleep and More
If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna. The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
