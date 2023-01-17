Hell hath no fury. Miley Cyrus takes aim at her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth in her latest single, "Flowers," which she released hours before his birthday. Cyrus, 30, sings of wanting to stay with the Hunger Games actor, 33, but then decides to leave him because she is happier and better off by herself. "I didn't want to leave you / I didn't wanna lie / Started to cry but then remembered / I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand," she croons. "We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can't be sold," Cyrus sings. "We were right / 'Til we weren't / Built a home and watched it burn." With her lyrics, the "Wrecking Ball" singer refers to the multimillion-dollar Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth being destroyed in a 2018 wildfire while also describing their disintegrating relationship.

6 DAYS AGO