2023 Grammy Awards Predictions: Song of the Year
Here are Showbiz Cheat Sheet's predictions for the Song of the Year category at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards
2023 Grammy Awards Predictions: Best Country Album
Here are Showbiz Cheat Sheet's predictions for the Best Country Album category at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards.
This Taylor Swift Song Is Nominated for Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift is a Grammy Award-winning artist. Here's what we know about her Best Country Song nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Taylor Swift Performs “Anti-Hero” Live for the First Time at The 1975’s London Show
As always, Taylor Swift steals the show. The pop superstar made a surprise appearance during The 1975’s concert at London’s O2 Arena. In television sitcom fashion, the singer was welcomed onstage through a side door that was a part of the band’s home set-up. In a fan-captured...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"
If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
netflixjunkie.com
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Purchases Necklace Worn by Princess Diana at Sotheby's Auction
Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Royal Family, getting her hands on a pendant worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The reality star outbid three others on a cross-shaped necklace via a representative at the auction house’s “Royal and Noble” sale that took place on Wednesday night. The final bid was at £163,800 GBP (approximately $202,000 USD), which was more than double the estimated price.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert credits her Las Vegas venue for her visually stunning display as she earns a lot of money from the residency.
Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend
Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
ETOnline.com
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
ABC News
Pink, Stevie Nicks and more confirmed to be singing on Dolly Parton's 'Rock Star' album
Dolly Parton is a country music legend, but she's dipping her toes into the world of rock 'n' roll with a little help from her friends Pink and Stevie Nicks. During an appearance on "The View," Parton said she wanted to make a rock album to help her feel her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction was legitimate.
Has Miranda Lambert Ever Had a No. 1 Hit Song?
Given that Miranda Lambert is entrenched in country and stays true to her identity, the Billboard Hot 100 may not be something she wants to conquer.
iheart.com
Here's Every Country Artist Nominated At The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate some of the most-played artists and songs of the year, including some of country music’s biggest stars. The list of nominees was revealed on Wednesday morning (January 11) in a joint announcement by iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment. Country artists appearing on the list multiple times include Bailey Zimmerman, Carrie Underwood, Elle King, Jordan Davis, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Shania Twain. Some country artists are also nominated in categories that are not specific to the genre, including King and Miranda Lambert (“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”) and Ballerini and Chesney (“half of my hometown”) in the Best Collaboration category, for example.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Popculture
Miley Cyrus Vents About Liam Hemsworth Relationship on New Song 'Flowers'
Hell hath no fury. Miley Cyrus takes aim at her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth in her latest single, "Flowers," which she released hours before his birthday. Cyrus, 30, sings of wanting to stay with the Hunger Games actor, 33, but then decides to leave him because she is happier and better off by herself. "I didn't want to leave you / I didn't wanna lie / Started to cry but then remembered / I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand," she croons. "We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can't be sold," Cyrus sings. "We were right / 'Til we weren't / Built a home and watched it burn." With her lyrics, the "Wrecking Ball" singer refers to the multimillion-dollar Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth being destroyed in a 2018 wildfire while also describing their disintegrating relationship.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
NME
Simon Cowell being sued by former ‘X Factor’ contestant Katie Waissel over duty of care
Simon Cowell is being sued by former X Factor contestant Katie Waissel over an alleged breach of duty of care while she was on the series. Waissel took part in the 2010 series of the show alongside One Direction, and finished seventh overall. In 2021, the musician revealed that she...
