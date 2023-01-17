Good Samaritan Hospital’s State Opioid Response Grant Coordinator Laura Jimenez presented a check to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin Tuesday for $166,800. The purpose of the SOR grant is to address the opioid overdose crisis by, among other things, providing resources to states for increasing access to FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder. The SOR program also supports the continuum of care for stimulant misuse and use disorders, including for cocaine and methamphetamine. The SOR program aims to help reduce unmet treatment needs and opioid-related overdose deaths across America.

1 DAY AGO