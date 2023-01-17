ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

LCMH Donates $5,000 to Hospital’s Building Fund

The Lawrence County Illinois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has donated $5,000 to the Hospital’s “Building on Our Legacy” campaign. The funds come from the Hospital’s “Gift Box” and Hospital-based fund raisers. The funds raised from the Hospital’s gift shop and fund-raising activities go toward equipment...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
“Baby Day” Coming to Daviess Health Department

The Daviess County Health Department will be hosting Baby Day, a special day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. All babies who receive services, will receive free diapers for attending, as well as be entered to win a grand prize drawing. The event is for all...
KC Sheriff’s Department Gets Major Donation for Opioid Treatment

Good Samaritan Hospital’s State Opioid Response Grant Coordinator Laura Jimenez presented a check to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin Tuesday for $166,800. The purpose of the SOR grant is to address the opioid overdose crisis by, among other things, providing resources to states for increasing access to FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder. The SOR program also supports the continuum of care for stimulant misuse and use disorders, including for cocaine and methamphetamine. The SOR program aims to help reduce unmet treatment needs and opioid-related overdose deaths across America.
LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper

In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
New tiny house community built for seniors in Shoals

SHOALS – A once neglected trailer park in Shoals has been turned into a new tiny home community for adults 55 and older. Four homes have been built by Tedrow Properties with plans to construct seven more, according to information from Southern Indiana Business Report. Bob Tedrow of Shoals...
SHOALS, IN
Project Hope offering spay and neuter assistance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you need help in caring for your pet, there's an opportunity this weekend for you. Project Hope is hosting a spay and neuter appointment sign up this Saturday. It's at the Vigo County Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon. It's open to low-income pet owners.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Vincennes Isaiah 1:17 House Celebrates National Isaiah 1:17 Day

Yesterday was January 17th — also known as National Isaiah 1:17 Day. The day was a chance for Isaiah 1:17 Houses nationwide to showcase their services. The Isaiah 1:17 House movement is designed to be a temporary stop-over for kids displaced from their homes due to a legal issue.
VINCENNES, IN
Year of Festivals and Activities Coming for Vincennes

The City of Vincennes plans to be active again this year in various activities and festivals — especially later this year. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters believes it is part of fulfilling the promise of being an active City. The next big activity will happen next month, with a benefit for the Vincennes Animal Shelter. Salters knows Shelter director Leah Raigen and her staff will benefit greatly.
VINCENNES, IN
IU Health Paoli Hospital celebrates its first baby of 2023

PAOLI – IU Health Paoli Hospital congratulates parents Joshua Carter and Nicolette Ater, on the birth of their child, Aurora Carter, on Monday, Jan. 9. Aurora weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces, is 21.5 inches long, and is the first baby born at IU Health Paoli Hospital in 2023. The...
PAOLI, IN
Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
DUGGER, IN
Loogootee student made honorary officer

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Loogootee Police Department has recently brought on a new honorary police officer from Loogootee Community Schools to join the force. Tony Buckhoy was sworn in by Mayor Noel Harty on Tuesday morning in front of the student body and was given a permanent “forever badge” number of L30.  A student […]
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Evansville family sues hospital after 8-year-old boy dies

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville family has filed a lawsuit against St. Vincent claiming the hospital failed to give adequate care to their 8-year-old son, resulting in his death. According to the lawsuit, the parents of Marco Gabriel La Torre Riquero took him to St. Vincent urgent care...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Vincennes City Leaders Continue “Trashy” Discussions

The Vincennes City Council has now started a discussion on possible changes to the City’s trash collection. The City currently uses a sticker system for each individual bag, with totes to contain the waste. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum knows the big issue is equity between those who use the...
VINCENNES, IN

