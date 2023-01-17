Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the organization's next mobile food giveaway event is on the calendar in Evansville. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Tri-State Food Bank will hold its next mobile food distribution event at Bosse Field. The food share event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon, or until...
wzdm.com
LCMH Donates $5,000 to Hospital’s Building Fund
The Lawrence County Illinois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has donated $5,000 to the Hospital’s “Building on Our Legacy” campaign. The funds come from the Hospital’s “Gift Box” and Hospital-based fund raisers. The funds raised from the Hospital’s gift shop and fund-raising activities go toward equipment...
wzdm.com
“Baby Day” Coming to Daviess Health Department
The Daviess County Health Department will be hosting Baby Day, a special day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. All babies who receive services, will receive free diapers for attending, as well as be entered to win a grand prize drawing. The event is for all...
wzdm.com
KC Sheriff’s Department Gets Major Donation for Opioid Treatment
Good Samaritan Hospital’s State Opioid Response Grant Coordinator Laura Jimenez presented a check to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin Tuesday for $166,800. The purpose of the SOR grant is to address the opioid overdose crisis by, among other things, providing resources to states for increasing access to FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder. The SOR program also supports the continuum of care for stimulant misuse and use disorders, including for cocaine and methamphetamine. The SOR program aims to help reduce unmet treatment needs and opioid-related overdose deaths across America.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper
In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
wbiw.com
New tiny house community built for seniors in Shoals
SHOALS – A once neglected trailer park in Shoals has been turned into a new tiny home community for adults 55 and older. Four homes have been built by Tedrow Properties with plans to construct seven more, according to information from Southern Indiana Business Report. Bob Tedrow of Shoals...
WTHI
Project Hope offering spay and neuter assistance
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you need help in caring for your pet, there's an opportunity this weekend for you. Project Hope is hosting a spay and neuter appointment sign up this Saturday. It's at the Vigo County Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon. It's open to low-income pet owners.
WTHI
Local salon taking donations, after one of its stylists lost their home in apartment fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ten residents lost their homes, following an apartment fire in Terre Haute. We now have details on how you can help one of the residents in need. You may recall, the fire happened on Locust Street early Sunday morning. The two-story building contained seven apartments.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Isaiah 1:17 House Celebrates National Isaiah 1:17 Day
Yesterday was January 17th — also known as National Isaiah 1:17 Day. The day was a chance for Isaiah 1:17 Houses nationwide to showcase their services. The Isaiah 1:17 House movement is designed to be a temporary stop-over for kids displaced from their homes due to a legal issue.
WTHI
One local shelter is taking in many dogs with serious health concerns - This means a rise in medical costs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Animal shelters in the Wabash Valley are still dealing with problems of overcrowding. One rescue says it has more dogs than it can keep up with, with many needing serious medical care. That means it costs even more, to take care of them. "Besides not being...
wzdm.com
Year of Festivals and Activities Coming for Vincennes
The City of Vincennes plans to be active again this year in various activities and festivals — especially later this year. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters believes it is part of fulfilling the promise of being an active City. The next big activity will happen next month, with a benefit for the Vincennes Animal Shelter. Salters knows Shelter director Leah Raigen and her staff will benefit greatly.
wbiw.com
IU Health Paoli Hospital celebrates its first baby of 2023
PAOLI – IU Health Paoli Hospital congratulates parents Joshua Carter and Nicolette Ater, on the birth of their child, Aurora Carter, on Monday, Jan. 9. Aurora weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces, is 21.5 inches long, and is the first baby born at IU Health Paoli Hospital in 2023. The...
WTHI
Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
Loogootee student made honorary officer
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Loogootee Police Department has recently brought on a new honorary police officer from Loogootee Community Schools to join the force. Tony Buckhoy was sworn in by Mayor Noel Harty on Tuesday morning in front of the student body and was given a permanent “forever badge” number of L30. A student […]
WANE-TV
Evansville family sues hospital after 8-year-old boy dies
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville family has filed a lawsuit against St. Vincent claiming the hospital failed to give adequate care to their 8-year-old son, resulting in his death. According to the lawsuit, the parents of Marco Gabriel La Torre Riquero took him to St. Vincent urgent care...
‘Very frustrated’: Family not giving up search for missing Newton woman
NEWTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The investigation into the disappearance of a Newton woman last seen in July 2021 is continuing, even if leads are getting fewer as time goes on. Bethany Bower, a 38-year-old woman from Newton, was last seen on July 28, 2021. Bower was reported missing on July 31, 2021. Barb Lingafelter is […]
NBC Chicago
Meet Nugget, the Emotional Support Skunk That Works at an Indiana 911 Dispatch Center
What could have been a smelly situation is really a supportive one. Enter the 911 dispatch center in Knox County, Indiana and meet Nugget. The skunk hangs out in the office every day with his owner, Heather Blaney, who keeps Nugget as an emotional support animal. She keeps him happy with treats and by being propped on her lap throughout the day.
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Drug Bust Helps In The Arrest Of Two More Individuals
The drug bust on East Michigan Street two weeks ago in Evansville has led to the arrest of two more people. 51 year old Bradley Brewer, and 40 year old Dana Thomas were pulled over in Henderson by the Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police yesterday. During a search,...
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
wzdm.com
Vincennes City Leaders Continue “Trashy” Discussions
The Vincennes City Council has now started a discussion on possible changes to the City’s trash collection. The City currently uses a sticker system for each individual bag, with totes to contain the waste. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum knows the big issue is equity between those who use the...
Comments / 0