Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
Lawsuits Start Up Against Illinois Assault Weapons Ban
Multiple lawsuits are challenging Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. A suit was filed last week in Crawford County, marking the start of the legal battle to overturn the new law. Another complaint was filed Tuesday in Effingham County by former Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Tom DeVore on behalf...
wzdm.com
Avian Flu Leading to Egg Shortage, Higher Prices
The recent battles with avian flu — including outbreaks in Daviess, Martin, and Dubois counties — are affecting egg prices. At this point, eggs run over $4.00 a dozen, with some varieties hitting $7.00 a dozen or more. Increasing egg demand is straining Hoosier farmers, and driving prices...
Comments / 0