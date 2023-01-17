Read full article on original website
WSFA
A.M. rain, then a short-lived dry stretch
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is sending some rain across Central and South Alabama this morning. This will all be sub-severe, though some breezy conditions are occurring. By lunchtime skies will begin to turn mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the 70s. Today will be the last time...
WSFA
Tracking a cooler Friday and the return of rain this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few clouds will remain in the forecast tonight. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s with a northwest breeze. Friday will be dry and winds will be noticeable out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and afternoon highs will only warm into the 50s and 60s area wide.
WSFA
Rain and a few storms headline the next week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While it won’t rain for the entire week or weekend, several wet intervals are ahead for the Deep South and Alabama. A weakening line of showers and storms pulls through the state early Thursday morning. The newest and best data available is unanimous in showing this line weakening as it moves across the state. So, the overall severe weather risk with this front is near zero - we’ll be watching, but our concern level has dropped considerably with this new data.
WAAY-TV
Thunderstorms likely for North Alabama tonight
*** Wind Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 6 a.m. Thursday ***. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of north Alabama from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Thunderstorms are still expected to move through north Alabama tonight, but thankfully the severe threat appears...
Alabamians Should Stay Aware Ahead of Potential Severe Weather
A system of strong storms will enter Alabama late tonight and into the early Thursday morning hours. One of the issues of this potential severe weather threat is the timeframe because it could occur when people are sleeping and unaware. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the main...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: more storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday
Third week of January brings a third round of severe storms to the region. Impact weather ahead for Wednesday night and Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Wednesday! Expect low visibility early in the day and a warm, breezy afternoon with some showers.
Live Updates: Severe Weather Coverage for West, Central Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing you with live updates about the severe weather that could impact our coverage areas. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist, said that a "band of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through North/Central Alabama after midnight tonight, during the pre-dawn hours tomorrow."
WSFA
January 2023 tornado activity way ahead of normal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a very active month for severe weather in Alabama so far. Our state has been ravaged by two distinct tornado outbreaks, each producing many tornadoes across Central Alabama. The most recent one on January 12th produced 13 tornadoes, many of which were “strong.”...
Low Visibility: Dense Fog Advisory for Numerous Alabama Counties
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
WSFA
NWS releases preliminary reports on 13 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
Wet weather is returning to the forecast, but how long does it stick around?. Amanda's talking details + when we see some sunshine again!
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama
(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
WSFA
State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
WSFA
Volunteer firefighters needed across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Across the state, departments are desperate for volunteer firefighters. According to recent reports, many volunteer departments are operating with too few people. About half of Alabama’s volunteer firefighters are in their 50s, their 60s, and their 70s, some of them even older than that. So, there’s a real need for a younger generation of volunteer firefighters to step up.
The Daily South
The Best Beaches In Alabama
Don’t let Florida have all the fun when it comes to seaside stays. While Alabama may not see quite as many days of rays as the Sunshine State, its temperate climate and tiny bit of border along the Gulf of Mexico make it an ideal location for your next beach vacation. The beaches tend to be quieter here, but the beauty certainly isn't muted. White sand beaches, crystal-clear blue-green water, and friendly dolphins frolicking in the surf are part of the landscape. Wild dunes, a cornucopia of shells, and a healthy population of gulls and pelicans are also part of the natural splendor that await year-round.
NASA rest stop rocket decays: ‘It’s time for it to go,’ tourism director says
The NASA rest stop rocket that has greeted people arriving to Alabama from Tennessee on Interstate 65 for more than four decades is rusting and needs to be replaced, and that welcome center has already been shut down, the state’s tourism director said. “The fact that it’s been up...
bassmaster.com
New Elite: David Gaston
Alabama angler David Gaston earned an invitation to the Bassmaster Elite Series after landing in the top 10 at four Bassmaster Opens stops during 2022. He finished sixth at Ross Barnett Reservoir, sixth at the Upper Chesapeake Bay, third at the Red River and 10th at Lake Hartwell. These high finishes landed Gaston an invitation via the Bassmaster Opens overall Angler of the Year standings.
WHNT-TV
Egg Prices on the Rise
According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. According to the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association, the industry is up about sixty percent higher than the last year. 34th Annual Dog Ball set to Return to VBC in...
Alabama tornado map: Where did the tornadoes hit in Alabama?
More than a dozen tornadoes were reported across Alabama on Thursday. Zoom in on the map above and click or tap the icons to get more information about each reported tornado. Can’t see the map? Click here. The National Weather Service on Friday said it is continuing to assess...
