Aces of Trades: Granville's Zink examines human condition through novels

He works in academia, yes. But he’s also a writer.

"I was an active kid, probably an undiagnosed hyperactive," recalled William Zink. "I was always thinking. Not necessarily writing, but I’d stay awake at night for hours thinking about our family situation, my father’s polio, God, and how to reconcile it all in my head."

"My father contracted polio during the early '50s epidemic," he explained. "He was in the hospital for months – in an iron lung. They didn’t think he’d live. My parents had five children at the time with another on the way. He had to switch careers from being a head mechanic to repairing cameras for a living. He began teaching himself how to fix cameras while in the hospital. He was paralyzed from the waist down, so I never saw him walk except on crutches. The struggles of my father, seeing him never succumb to self-pity, always looking forward, has shaped me to this day."

Today, Zink is a programmer analyst at Denison University — as well as a writer.

"I try and set my stories locally, and then market the book locally," he said. "'North Hill,' my most recent novel, is about a family in Akron, Ohio during the late '60s. I’ve worked with a local bookstore in Akron, Trust Books, which has been amazing in partnering with me. Now, I’m beginning to spread the word in central Ohio. I’m working with Kicks Mix in Newark and The Reader’s Garden in Granville the way I have with Trust Books."

"Will writes with a keen insight to place and character," assessed Michael Owen, the proprietor of Trust Books in Cuyahoga Falls. "His understanding of time allows readers a sense of understanding to socio-economic and political tides."

"I don’t write for mere entertainment," Zink responded. "I attempt to illuminate something about the human condition. The trick is to examine common, yet epic, themes in an interesting and entertaining way. I view my prose as an extension of my poetry, and there’s also a theatrical element to it. I think of them as plays to be read."

Zink was born in Akron in 1962, then moved to Wadsworth, a small town nearby, when he was 6. He graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1981, attended Ohio State for a while, then pursued an art degree from Akron University and ultimately received a degree in computer science from Akron U.

"I started writing seriously in college between my studies," he said. "I’ve always been compelled to work out life’s difficulties, whether they be mine or someone else’s, through the writing process. I set the stage — an interesting setting, quirky, relatable characters, some universal theme or struggle — and then I start writing."

He wrote his first novel, "The Hole," in 2000. Since then, he’s published more than a dozen books – novels and poetry.

"The biggest kick," Zink concluded, "is having readers tell me they’ve related in some profound way to something I’ve written. I hope to present the readers with situations they can see themselves in. I believe that’s what any good humanistic artist does."

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at advocate@newarkadvocate.com or 740-328-8821.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Aces of Trades: Granville's Zink examines human condition through novels