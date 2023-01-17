The £337,631 ($414,300) regulatory settlement comes after the Commission uncovered breaches related to safer gambling and anti-money laundering rules. The gambling watchdog reminded that all licensed operators in the UK need to comply with the Gambling Act 2005, the main gambling law that is currently under review by the government. Under the license conditions, operators are required to ensure that their operations are conducted in a fair and open way. At the same time, licensed operators need to protect vulnerable individuals and children from gambling and ensure that their services are not being exploited or associated with a crime nor support any criminal activity.

