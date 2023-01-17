Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Clik2pay Announces Bank Payments for Shopify Stores
Payment service provider Clik2pay announced it has developed an industry changing application which allows any Shopify store to seamlessly offer a direct-from-account payment option to customers. The first business to use the new app on Shopify is popular eyewear company Ollie Quinn, which successfully went live with Clik2pay this month....
ffnews.com
Nexi selects IBM to Modernize Core Payment Systems
Nexi (Ftse MIB: Nexi), European leader in the digital payment market, has signed a five year agreement with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to modernise its core payment processing platform with IBM z16 technology and IBM Storage System. The collaboration supports the PayTech’s strategic growth plan by accelerating the modernization of services, data and processes so digital channels and applications can be run reliably and securely, to the point of being quantum-safe.
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
ffnews.com
Dock Launches a Revolutionary New Platform For Integrated Banking and Payments Solutions
Dock, an innovator in financial technology infrastructure across Latin America, has launched Dock One, an integrated cloud-based platform for banking and payments that allows companies to easily scale business operations anywhere in the world by offering financial services enablement to their customers. The innovative platform is the first of its kind in the market and is now live for customers across Latin America.
ffnews.com
Splitit, Alipay form partnership to power ‘Pay After Delivery’ installments on AliExpress
Splitit Payments Limited (“Splitit” or the “Company”) (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), the only white-label service allowing customers to pay by installments using their existing credit on their payment card at checkout, announces that Splitit and Alipay have formed a partnership to power the ‘Pay After Delivery’ option for shoppers on AliExpress, a global eCommerce marketplace owned by the Alibaba Group. The service will initially launch in Germany, France and Spain, with plans to expand into other international markets.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
dancehallmag.com
Ce’Cile Lashes ‘Choppa’ Culture After Usain Bolt Lost US$12 Million In SSL Fraud
Bad Gyal Ce’Cile is bashing those who promote scamming after retired sprinter Usain Bolt was defrauded of almost J$2 billion (US$12 million) by employees at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). “I hope .. people that have benefitted from scamming.. and promote scamming and say nothing wrong with choppa lifestyle...
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago
Netflix is once again expanding despite a disastrous first half of 2022. Despite cutting hundreds of jobs just last year, Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on the company’s private jet with a potential annual salary of over a quarter of a million dollars. The...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
ffnews.com
Playter launches new product – Playter Paid
Playter, the UK’s leading provider of B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later for SMEs, is once again shaking things up in the world of alternative lending, with its newest credit offering, “Paid”. Playter’s mission to help SMEs release cash flow for growth and investment by offering flexible financing, continues apace with the addition of Paid.
ffnews.com
Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) and FWD Hong Kong Celebrate 20 Years of Bancassurance Partnership
Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) (“BOCOM (HK)”) and FWD Hong Kong (“FWD”) celebrate the 20th anniversary of their long-term partnership, marking a new milestone for this successful long-standing bancassurance collaborations. The partnership will be extended with a focus on enhancing fintech collaboration and capturing wider opportunities, to actively provide diversified financial planning and protection services to a wider Hong Kong and cross-border customer base and continue changing the way people feel about insurance.
ffnews.com
Nova Credit Receives Authorisation to Become UK’s First Cross-border Credit Reference Provider
Nova Credit UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nova Credit, has received the requisite scope of permissions in order to provide credit references in the UK from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Through its Nova Passport technology, the firm intends to make it easier, faster, and more equitable for immigrants living in the UK to access credit products and services, the likes of which are all too often out of reach to them.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bahrain based Fintech IPS Extends its Collaboration with BPC
Payment solutions provider BPC has extended its collaboration with Bahrain-based International Payment Services B.S.C (IPS), a third party payments processing and payments firm. As part of the agreement, BPC will allow IPS “to extend the use of its open system e-payment platform ‘SmartVista’.”. Headquartered in Bahrain and...
gamblingnews.com
Vbet Agrees £338K Settlement with UKGC over License Breaches
The £337,631 ($414,300) regulatory settlement comes after the Commission uncovered breaches related to safer gambling and anti-money laundering rules. The gambling watchdog reminded that all licensed operators in the UK need to comply with the Gambling Act 2005, the main gambling law that is currently under review by the government. Under the license conditions, operators are required to ensure that their operations are conducted in a fair and open way. At the same time, licensed operators need to protect vulnerable individuals and children from gambling and ensure that their services are not being exploited or associated with a crime nor support any criminal activity.
ffnews.com
Temenos Launches Next-Generation AI-Driven Corporate Lending to Help Banks Tap Global Corporate Credit Growth
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today launched the next generation of its AI-driven, Corporate Lending solution to enable banks to consolidate global commercial loan portfolios and unify servicing all on the Temenos banking platform. The solution simplifies complex loan processing and lifecycle management across lending lines and geographies, addressing the needs of...
ffnews.com
Turkey’s largest fintech Papara drives expansion with launch of insurance products
Papara, the market-leading Turkish fintech, today announces the launch of its insurance arm, bringing affordable, fair and fast insurance to users in Turkey. Currently live are mobile and pet insurance products, with more to come in the first half of the year. Users will be able to access modular, tailor-made products, flexed to their needs, and can make a claim or access customer support. All policies can be paid for with a Papara account or credit card and offer an additional cashback of up to 5%, providing greater affordability.
ffnews.com
tbi bank offers Bulgarians free daily banking via its mobile app and neon card
Tbi bank’s mobile app brings the bank into customers’ smartphones giving them 24/7 access to free daily banking, options for convenient saving and interest-free split payments. Free daily banking with no alternative on the market. By installing tbi bank app customers can easily and fully digitally order their...
Retailers Demanding More From Payment Service Providers in 2023
There’s a merchant mind shift underway in retail industry circles. This, as changed consumers and an increased appetite for efficiency among businesses have combined to cause more merchants to demand more help from vendors, suppliers and anyone else who can offer some help, which in the case of payment service providers (PSPs) often leads to a chat about orchestration.
ffnews.com
Fintech Galaxy strengthens team with Turki AlAhmed as Bahrain Country Manager
UAE-based Fintech Galaxy, the first Central Bank-regulated Open Finance platform in the Middle East, announced the hiring of Turki AlAhmed to lead its operations in Bahrain and expand its Open Banking and Open Finance deployment in the Kingdom. Turki joins Fintech Galaxy Bahrain as Country Manager to turbocharge Fintech Galaxy’s...
ffnews.com
HPS is going bigger in Singapore
HPS, the leading global provider of payment solutions and services, today announced the opening of a new office in Singapore to support the business’ continued growth in Asia. HPS first established in Singapore in 2017 to take advantage of Asia’s rapidly evolving payments sector. Over the past five years,...
Comments / 0