Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
ffnews.com

It’s GoTyme: Mambu Enables Tyme Group to ‘Lift and Shift’ South African TymeBank Digital Banking Concept to the Philippines

Newly launched Filipino digital bank GoTyme Bank has partnered with global cloud banking platform Mambu to deliver an innovative digital banking solution that is aiming to improve access to high quality financial services for Filipinos. Singapore-based Tyme Group, which has partnered with Gokongwei Group to launch GoTyme Bank in the...
Reuters

Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
crowdfundinsider.com

Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO

Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
ffnews.com

Dynamo for Intermediaries Chooses LMS SELECT to Support Their Club Through Its Conveyancing Quote and Instruction Platform

LMS, the UK’s leading conveyancer services provider, today announces the partnership of its enhanced SELECT product with Dynamo for Intermediaries, one of the country’s leading mortgage clubs. This collaboration will allow members of Dynamo for Intermediaries to refine and streamline the way they quote and instruct through the simple, easy to use platform.
CNBC

Oil prices rally to highest close since Dec. 1 on China optimism

Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, extending a recent rally built around rising Chinese demand, while the market wrote off a second straight week of large builds in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.4%, to settle at $86.16 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
ffnews.com

ID-Pal appoints Sara West as new commercial director

Global identity verification provider ID-Pal has named Sara West, an industry veteran in the B2B software and payments space, as the company’s new commercial director. West will also become a member of ID-Pal’s Executive team and in her new role will be responsible for the strategic development of ID-Pal in the UK market, where ID-Pal formally launched in 2022, as well as support the delivery of ID-Pal’s ambitious overseas expansion plans . West has a proven track record of leading commercial teams to manage and grow strong client partnerships, delivering high-value revenue growth and quality commercial engagement and brings over 20 years of expertise within the technology sector to ID-Pal.
ffnews.com

HPS is going bigger in Singapore

HPS, the leading global provider of payment solutions and services, today announced the opening of a new office in Singapore to support the business’ continued growth in Asia. HPS first established in Singapore in 2017 to take advantage of Asia’s rapidly evolving payments sector. Over the past five years,...
investing.com

RSA Security explores $2 billion-plus sale of Archer -sources

(Reuters) - RSA Security LLC, the former cyber security division of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Inc, is exploring a sale of its risk and compliance software unit Archer for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. RSA is working with investment banks Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman...
