Global identity verification provider ID-Pal has named Sara West, an industry veteran in the B2B software and payments space, as the company’s new commercial director. West will also become a member of ID-Pal’s Executive team and in her new role will be responsible for the strategic development of ID-Pal in the UK market, where ID-Pal formally launched in 2022, as well as support the delivery of ID-Pal’s ambitious overseas expansion plans . West has a proven track record of leading commercial teams to manage and grow strong client partnerships, delivering high-value revenue growth and quality commercial engagement and brings over 20 years of expertise within the technology sector to ID-Pal.

1 DAY AGO