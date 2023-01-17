Read full article on original website
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Dow plunges 600 points as Fed officials say more rate hikes are needed to keep pulling inflation down
US stocks tumbled after hawkish talk on rates from two Federal Reserve officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester each see the need for rates to rise to 5% or beyond. The Dow plunged 600 points, and the S&P 500 ended lower for a...
U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will "announce a major, international cryptocurrency enforcement action" on Wednesday, it said in a statement, adding the U.S. Treasury Department will also make an announcement.
CNBC
China's economy will be 'on fire' in the second half of 2023, StanChart chairman says
The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
CNBC
Aramco chief warns of possible oil supply shortages, as Chinese demand set to surge
The latest oil market report from the International Energy Agency out Wednesday forecasts global oil demand will hit a record 101.7 barrels per day this year — with nearly half of that coming from China. The agency expects oil supply growth to slow to 1 million barrels per day...
The S&P 500 could see a 20% swing and reach 4,200 this year as the market weathers a mild 'economic malaise,' says Wells Fargo stock strategist
The S&P 500 could see a swing of 20% this year on its way to reaching 4,200, according to Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey. But before hitting that level, the index has downside potential that could take it to 3,400. "We think, again, what you're facing is an economic malaise, not...
Expert's warning to US Navy on China: Bigger fleet almost always wins
As China continues to grow what is already the world's largest navy, a professor at the US Naval War College has a warning for American military planners: In naval warfare, the bigger fleet almost always wins.
ffnews.com
It’s GoTyme: Mambu Enables Tyme Group to ‘Lift and Shift’ South African TymeBank Digital Banking Concept to the Philippines
Newly launched Filipino digital bank GoTyme Bank has partnered with global cloud banking platform Mambu to deliver an innovative digital banking solution that is aiming to improve access to high quality financial services for Filipinos. Singapore-based Tyme Group, which has partnered with Gokongwei Group to launch GoTyme Bank in the...
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
Bank of America's Brian Moynihan warns against 'wealth effect' that could feel like 2007-08
Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan discusses how a mild recession could impact housing, labor and energy sectors from the World Economic Forum.
ffnews.com
Dynamo for Intermediaries Chooses LMS SELECT to Support Their Club Through Its Conveyancing Quote and Instruction Platform
LMS, the UK’s leading conveyancer services provider, today announces the partnership of its enhanced SELECT product with Dynamo for Intermediaries, one of the country’s leading mortgage clubs. This collaboration will allow members of Dynamo for Intermediaries to refine and streamline the way they quote and instruct through the simple, easy to use platform.
CNBC
Oil prices rally to highest close since Dec. 1 on China optimism
Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, extending a recent rally built around rising Chinese demand, while the market wrote off a second straight week of large builds in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.4%, to settle at $86.16 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
ffnews.com
ID-Pal appoints Sara West as new commercial director
Global identity verification provider ID-Pal has named Sara West, an industry veteran in the B2B software and payments space, as the company’s new commercial director. West will also become a member of ID-Pal’s Executive team and in her new role will be responsible for the strategic development of ID-Pal in the UK market, where ID-Pal formally launched in 2022, as well as support the delivery of ID-Pal’s ambitious overseas expansion plans . West has a proven track record of leading commercial teams to manage and grow strong client partnerships, delivering high-value revenue growth and quality commercial engagement and brings over 20 years of expertise within the technology sector to ID-Pal.
FTX money trails leading to politicians, media, and other crypto exchanges point to the deep influence of Sam Bankman-Fried
Insider's Phil Rosen explains the strangest and latest developments surrounding the now-defunct crypto firm and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.
ffnews.com
HPS is going bigger in Singapore
HPS, the leading global provider of payment solutions and services, today announced the opening of a new office in Singapore to support the business’ continued growth in Asia. HPS first established in Singapore in 2017 to take advantage of Asia’s rapidly evolving payments sector. Over the past five years,...
investing.com
RSA Security explores $2 billion-plus sale of Archer -sources
(Reuters) - RSA Security LLC, the former cyber security division of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Inc, is exploring a sale of its risk and compliance software unit Archer for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. RSA is working with investment banks Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman...
