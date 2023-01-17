Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
evgrieve.com
Superiority Burger, now with coming-soon signage on Avenue A
Superiority Burger appears to be closer to an opening in its new home at 119 Avenue A between Seventh Street and St. Mark's Place... "coming soon" letters are now on the marquee here outside the former Odessa Restaurant. (The under-wraps signage arrived on Dec. 2.) As previously reported by Grub...
evgrieve.com
Current Coffee debuts in The Bowery Market
Current Coffee opened this week at The Bowery Market... the open-air market on the Bowery at Great Jones. We understand that this is the first shop for a longtime barista. CC is serving coffee via Share Coffee Roasters and a variety of pastries, including vegan options. Blank Street Coffee, now...
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
evgrieve.com
Döner Haus bringing 'real German kebabs' to 14th Street
Signage went up yesterday for Döner Haus, a new quick-serve restaurant at 240 E. 14th St. between Second Avenue and Third Avenue. Per the restaurant's website (thanks Pinch for the link!): "We do one thing, and do it right: Döner." Here's more about their "real German kebabs" ......
evgrieve.com
Despite health setback, Jim Power looking to restore his Mosaic Trail in the East Village
Yesterday, EVG contributor Stacie Joy spotted Jim ("The Mosaic Man") Power at the Essex Card Shop on Avenue A. Jim was printing copies of flyers to post around the neighborhood to help fund the restoration of his ongoing Mosaic Trail, a colorful series of light poles and other fixtures wrapped in pieces of tile that he started in 1985.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Beloved supermarket H Mart inks space on the Upper East Side
Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal.
Eater
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
Harlem truck depot developer celebrates grand opening
NEW YORK - Harlem has become home to Manhattan's newest truck depot. Last year, developers fought and failed to build mixed-income apartments on the 145th Street site.Big rigs squeezed into spaces Wednesday under the awning of an old gas station, with a second lot for smaller trucks standing by on the corner at Malcolm X Boulevard. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum acknowledges neighbors' concerns about the effect of exhaust on kids with asthma."Our original plan was to do exactly what you see going on today," Teitelbaum said. "That was six, seven years ago, but we said that we weren't going to do...
Eater
Queens Mexican Seafood Star Mariscos El Submarino Is Opening in Brooklyn
Mariscos El Submarino, a small Queens restaurant that helped jumpstart a larger Mexican seafood movement in the city, is expanding. The mariscos spot from owners Alonso Guzman and Amy Hernandez will open a new restaurant in Greenpoint — at 222 Franklin Street, near Green Street — this spring. Details are still scarce on the second location, but Guzman tells Eater it will be a “new concept” that’s distinct from their Queens restaurant. The original location of Mariscos El Submarino opened in Jackson Heights in 2020, finding fans at Eater and the New York Times with its well-priced ceviches and aguachiles.
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in St. George, Staten Island, where you get more space for your money and easy access to the ferry
At the northeastern tip of Staten Island, St. George is the borough’s most culturally diverse community and the one most outsiders are familiar with because it's where the ferry terminal is located. St. George, home to the borough’s seat of government, is also known as Downtown Staten Island.
The Baccarat Hotel Is Now Serving One of the Most Decadent Afternoon Teas in New York City
There are plenty of places to get afternoon tea in New York City, but one Manhattan mainstay just unveiled a new service that promises to be more extravagant than the rest. The Baccarat Hotel, part of the legendary French crystal company King Louis XV founded 250 years ago, has launched an aptly named Crystal Tea that will bring gourmands glitz, glamor and gorgeous food. The “first-of-its-kind offering” will see a range of elevated sandwiches and pastries served up to diners on one of Baccarat’s elegant three-tier pastry stands. “Afternoon tea service is not part of the Baccarat crystal brand’s legendary history, but...
Community voices ideas, concerns about Atlantic Avenue development in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — New housing and jobs are at the top of the list when new development projects are discussed. How will new zoning proposals change a neighborhood? The conversation is coming to a stretch of Atlantic Avenue between Vanderbilt and Nostrand avenues. New York City is moving ahead with the next big plan […]
Lunar New Year in NYC: Where to Celebrate in 2023
Lunar New Year is approaching. Lion dances, firecracker ceremonies, parades — New Yorkers can enjoy a variety of cultural activities across the five boroughs of NYC to celebrate this grand festival in Asian cultures. Unlike the western New Year, Lunar New Year typically falls a few weeks after January 1, based on a lunisolar calendar. For […] The post Lunar New Year in NYC: Where to Celebrate in 2023 appeared first on Documented.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Suzanne Vega Sells Upper West Side Apartment
The protagonist from her highest-charting hit “Luka” may have lived on the second floor, but Suzanne Vega resides on the fifth — and she’s officially heading out. There are certain celebrities who have become synonymous with the Upper West Side, and Vega is indisputably one of them. After growing up on Broadway and 102nd Street (following a stint in East Harlem), she graduated from the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School — only to remain uptown to attend Barnard College. While studying English at the elite institution, she penned her signature song, “Tom’s Diner,” inspired by the sights and sounds at Tom’s Restaurant on the corner of Broadway and 112th Street (Seinfeld fans are particularly familiar).
Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding
Clean up, already! That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling. The apartment is “probably really messy,” Disse told The Post, “but I am not a hoarder.” Disse has owned the one-bedroom since 1965, but hasn’t been living there for “a while,”...
You can ride a vintage train from 1948 along the Hudson River starting next month
The beloved Hudson River Rail Excursion is back for the year!. Starting February through November, folks will get to travel aboard two restored railroad cars from 1948, which actually have official names: Tavern-Lounge No. 43 and Hickory Creek. Tickets will go on sale on this website on January 20 and...
evgrieve.com
Report: Incoming legal cannabis dispensary drawing opposition on 3rd Street
One of the city's next legal cannabis dispensaries is opening in April at 3 E. Third St., just east of the Bowery. According to published reports, the dispensary coming to the ground-floor retail of this newish condoplex is Gotham, whose license holder is the nonprofit Strive, which "provides job training and other services to the formerly incarcerated." The organization was founded in East Harlem in 1984. (Strive is one of eight nonprofits in the state to receive marijuana licenses this past November.)
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Good news: Friday’s sunset is the last sunset before 5pm until fall
Here’s some good news to brighten up those winter doldrums: This Friday (January 20) is the last day the sun will set before 5pm until November 5, 2023. New York Metro Weather announced the encouraging news on Twitter today, explaining that the sun will set on Saturday at 5pm, then it won’t set any earlier than that for months.
"The Underground Scene: A Look at New York's Weirdest and Most Unique Clubs"
New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide variety of clubs catering to all sorts of tastes and interests. But beneath the surface of the city's more mainstream venues, there are a host of weird and beautiful clubs that offer a truly unique experience. From underground speakeasies to bizarre themed parties, these clubs provide a glimpse into the more eccentric side of the city's nightlife.
