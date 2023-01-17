Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo Stock Slides As Analysts Weigh-In On Q4 Earnings Beat
A pair of analysts' downgrades has Wells Fargo stock trading lower Tuesday following last week's better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.
Zacks.com
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
MySanAntonio
Alcoa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $374 million in its fourth quarter. The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $2.12 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Amerant Bancorp
Amerant Bancorp AMTB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-01-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Amerant Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67. Amerant Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
These Two Dividend Kings With 4% Yields Will Kickstart Your Portfolio In 2023
The dividend kings, or companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years, are an elite group. To qualify, companies generally need to be able to generate lots of cash, do it consistently over time and be at least somewhat impervious to economic cycles. Two companies that...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
United Airlines Stock Higher As Earnings, 2023 Travel Outlook Impress
"Over the last three years, United has made critical investments in tools, infrastructure and our people – all of which are essential investments in our future," said CEO Scott Kirby
msn.com
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins. While there is...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial WTFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Wintrust Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58. Wintrust Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Procter & Gamble Revenue and Profit Fall as Company Looks to Higher Prices to Offset Declining Sales
Procter & Gamble reported falling revenue and profit on Thursday, as higher prices struggled to offset dropping sales volumes and foreign exchange headwinds. All of the company's divisions reported declining sales volume in the quarter. The company slightly lifted its outlook for 2023 sales growth to a range of 4%...
MySanAntonio
Discover, Allstate fall; Comerica, InterDigital rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Discover Financial Services Inc., down 44 cents to $101.90. The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023. Procter & Gamble Co., down $3.08 to $142.42. The maker of Crest...
Zacks.com
Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise
HWC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.65 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63. The bottom line rose 6.5% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.55. Results benefited from higher net interest income (NII), a rise in loan balance and increasing interest rates. However, lower...
Zacks.com
5 Must-Buy Mid-Cap Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
The fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season is gradually gaining momentum. As of Jan 18, 38 S&P 500 companies have reported their earnings results. Total earnings of these companies are down 13.2% year over year on 7.3% higher revenues with 65.8% beating EPS estimates and 63.2% beating revenue estimates. Our current projection shows that for fourth-quarter 2022, total earnings of the S&P 500 Index as a whole are expected to decline 7.2% year over year on 4% higher revenues.
US stocks fall as key economic indicator slips while Wall Street giants report mixed earnings
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors digested earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Zacks.com
PPG Industries (PPG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
PPG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jan 19. The company surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missing it once. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 7.8% on average. It posted a negative earnings surprise of 0.6% in the last reported quarter.
NASDAQ
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
