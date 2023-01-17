Read full article on original website
evgrieve.com
Current Coffee debuts in The Bowery Market
Current Coffee opened this week at The Bowery Market... the open-air market on the Bowery at Great Jones. We understand that this is the first shop for a longtime barista. CC is serving coffee via Share Coffee Roasters and a variety of pastries, including vegan options. Blank Street Coffee, now...
evgrieve.com
Superiority Burger, now with coming-soon signage on Avenue A
Superiority Burger appears to be closer to an opening in its new home at 119 Avenue A between Seventh Street and St. Mark's Place... "coming soon" letters are now on the marquee here outside the former Odessa Restaurant. (The under-wraps signage arrived on Dec. 2.) As previously reported by Grub...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Beloved supermarket H Mart inks space on the Upper East Side
Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal.
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
Commercial Observer
Famed NYC Steakhouse Delmonico’s Reopening This Fall
After sitting shuttered for nearly three years, legendary New York steakhouse Delmonico’s will reopen at 56 Beaver Street this fall under new management, following an eviction battle with its landlord and a legal dispute over its ownership. Delmonico’s Restaurant Group’s Dennis Turcinovic and Joseph Licul inked a fresh 15-year...
Eater
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
evgrieve.com
Despite health setback, Jim Power looking to restore his Mosaic Trail in the East Village
Yesterday, EVG contributor Stacie Joy spotted Jim ("The Mosaic Man") Power at the Essex Card Shop on Avenue A. Jim was printing copies of flyers to post around the neighborhood to help fund the restoration of his ongoing Mosaic Trail, a colorful series of light poles and other fixtures wrapped in pieces of tile that he started in 1985.
Delmonico's Shoots Down False Reports, Restaurant Not Reopening
Delmonico's NYC is an institution more than a restaurant. The first true restaurant in the city, the Delmonico brothers opened their establishment in 1837. Since then, it has served over a dozen United States Presidents, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Oscar Wilde, Gypsy Rose Lee, and more than its fair share of Wall Street Tycoons.
evgrieve.com
On the CB3-SLA docket tonight: fresh bread, vinyl records and the members-only FlyFish Club
Here's a look at some of the applicants who will appear before Community Board 3's SLA committee this evening. (See below for info on watching online.) It's a light agenda this month, with just a handful of applications for new liquor licenses. • Heaven's Cookies LLC, 47 2nd Ave (wb)
Harlem truck depot developer celebrates grand opening
NEW YORK - Harlem has become home to Manhattan's newest truck depot. Last year, developers fought and failed to build mixed-income apartments on the 145th Street site.Big rigs squeezed into spaces Wednesday under the awning of an old gas station, with a second lot for smaller trucks standing by on the corner at Malcolm X Boulevard. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum acknowledges neighbors' concerns about the effect of exhaust on kids with asthma."Our original plan was to do exactly what you see going on today," Teitelbaum said. "That was six, seven years ago, but we said that we weren't going to do...
The Baccarat Hotel Is Now Serving One of the Most Decadent Afternoon Teas in New York City
There are plenty of places to get afternoon tea in New York City, but one Manhattan mainstay just unveiled a new service that promises to be more extravagant than the rest. The Baccarat Hotel, part of the legendary French crystal company King Louis XV founded 250 years ago, has launched an aptly named Crystal Tea that will bring gourmands glitz, glamor and gorgeous food. The “first-of-its-kind offering” will see a range of elevated sandwiches and pastries served up to diners on one of Baccarat’s elegant three-tier pastry stands. “Afternoon tea service is not part of the Baccarat crystal brand’s legendary history, but...
Wild West: 1,400 illegal pot shops now open in NYC, already ‘reeking’ havoc
An astounding 1,400 shops have popped up around New York City that are illegally selling cannabis products — a situation that alarmed lawmakers decried as the “Wild, Wild West” during a City City Council hearing Wednesday. City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and representatives of the NYPD testified that existing laws make it difficult to immediately close illicit shops and often can issue only measly $250 fines for selling pot without a license — hardly a deterrent even after seizing illegal weed and edibles. Miranda said illegal smoke shops are “rampant throughout the city” — noting 1,400 stores are being targeted and inspected by...
Lunar New Year in NYC: Where to Celebrate in 2023
Lunar New Year is approaching. Lion dances, firecracker ceremonies, parades — New Yorkers can enjoy a variety of cultural activities across the five boroughs of NYC to celebrate this grand festival in Asian cultures. Unlike the western New Year, Lunar New Year typically falls a few weeks after January 1, based on a lunisolar calendar. For […] The post Lunar New Year in NYC: Where to Celebrate in 2023 appeared first on Documented.
Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding
Clean up, already! That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling. The apartment is “probably really messy,” Disse told The Post, “but I am not a hoarder.” Disse has owned the one-bedroom since 1965, but hasn’t been living there for “a while,”...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Suzanne Vega Sells Upper West Side Apartment
The protagonist from her highest-charting hit “Luka” may have lived on the second floor, but Suzanne Vega resides on the fifth — and she’s officially heading out. There are certain celebrities who have become synonymous with the Upper West Side, and Vega is indisputably one of them. After growing up on Broadway and 102nd Street (following a stint in East Harlem), she graduated from the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School — only to remain uptown to attend Barnard College. While studying English at the elite institution, she penned her signature song, “Tom’s Diner,” inspired by the sights and sounds at Tom’s Restaurant on the corner of Broadway and 112th Street (Seinfeld fans are particularly familiar).
This Opulent NYC Townhouse Could Be Your Own Gilded Age Estate for a Cool $18 Million
New York City’s Upper East Side is known for its opulent architecture, incredible residences and pre-war buildings; now you can own a piece of the history for yourself. Listed for $18 million, this 19th-century townhouse at 163 East 64th Street between Lexington and Third Avenue is a perfect example of the swanky neighborhood’s quintessential architecture. The Townhouse, as it’s called, is a five-floor Neo-Georgian residences that’s 20 feet wide and 90 feet deep. The abode is easily distinguishable from its neighbors, thanks to its raked limestone and red-clay brick facade. In total, the residence features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three...
Curbed
Here’s Why Everything at Walgreens Is Suddenly Behind Plastic
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. Just about any booster hanging around the Diamond District a few years ago knew Roni Rubinov’s pawnshop, New Liberty Loans. Rubinov wasn’t the only fence who would buy stolen goods and resell them online, but he had a reputation for taking pretty much anything a shoplifter could bring him: Rolexes, baby formula, condoms, boxed chocolate, prom dresses, K-cups, Amazon gift cards. He’d even buy food stamps. Once, a booster offered him a box of pens he’d found in a trash can. Rubinov bought it.
Legal weed is wreaking havoc on return to office: ‘all of NY is wake and baking’
The ubiquitous reek of pot smoke is making NYC’s streets stink to high heaven. And with NYC’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana open since late last month — and more to follow — the haze is no longer limited to neighborhoods popular with nightcrawlers. Now it’s pervasive on Midtown sidewalks during the morning commute — and irking 9-to-5’ers. Matt, 39, a communications executive, said an assault of marijuana smoke followed him as he ascended from the subway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and headed to his office near the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘What the actual f – –...
"The Underground Scene: A Look at New York's Weirdest and Most Unique Clubs"
New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide variety of clubs catering to all sorts of tastes and interests. But beneath the surface of the city's more mainstream venues, there are a host of weird and beautiful clubs that offer a truly unique experience. From underground speakeasies to bizarre themed parties, these clubs provide a glimpse into the more eccentric side of the city's nightlife.
Early Addition: What happens when pickleball is 'over' and the city just has these courts lyin' around?
Because Hell's Kitchen is the latest neighborhood to get a pickleball fight, here are your early links: The city's most egregiously negligent landlord, 4-day workweeks are officially good, and more. [ more › ]
