ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

UK weather: Snow and ice warnings as cold snap set to continue

Parts of the UK have been hit with snow and ice, amid warnings the cold weather is set to stay. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for Northern Ireland, northwest England and north Wales from midday until 12:00 GMT on Tuesday. Drivers were warned to leave...
The Independent

Met Office forecast: Floods spark major incident as snow and -7.1C freeze hits UK

A major incident has been declared in Somerset due to the risk of flooding, while yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued across the UK.The Environment Agency announced the move as it responded to flooding incidents in Somerset, flood risk in the Bristol Avon area and monitored rising groundwater levels in Dorset.Three additional pumps began working at Northmoor pumping station on Tuesday evening to reduce the amount of water being stored until river levels allow pumping to resume at Currymoor, which remains full.Snow and ice warnings are in force for parts of South West England, Wales,...
The Independent

Minus 10C temperatures recorded on UK’s coldest night of 2023 so far

Temperatures plunged below minus 10C (14F) in parts of the UK overnight amid warnings of snow, ice and travel disruption.Drumnadrochit near Inverness in the Highlands hit minus 10.4C (13.28F) in the early hours of Thursday, making it the coldest recorded temperature of the year so far.As Topcliffe in north Yorkshire got down to minus 7.4C (18.68F), the coldest in England, Manchester Airport was forced to close both its runways due to heavy snowfall.A statement on Twitter said: “Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed both runways.“Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will...
The Independent

UK braces for snow and big freeze as temperatures drop to minus 3C

Ice and a centimetre of snow are predicted in northeast England on Thursday night, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 3C in some towns – and even lower in rural areas.As freezing temperatures continue to grip the UK, travellers and anyone whose health is vulnerable were warned of disruption from snow showers and ice.Severe weather warnings are in place across the UK and experts said more were likely to be issued in the next few days.Health chiefs on Wednesday issued aâ¯level 3 cold weather alert for all of England until 9am on Friday. It means vulnerable patients’...
BBC

Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months

Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC

Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate

A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
BBC

Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas

The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC

Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent

In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
The Independent

UK weather forecast: 110 flood warnings issued as snow, rain and -10C freeze loom – latest

Some 110 flood warnings are in place across England following torrential overnight on Sunday.Residents living near rivers in the affected areas - which include parts of Kent and East Sussex have been told that flooding is “expected”.A further less serious “flood alerts” are also in force. These warnings mean flood is “possible” rathern than expected.Meanwhile, temperatures could plunge as low as -10C in some parts as the UK braces for another cold snap, with snow and ice warnings also in place.The Met Office said the lowest temperatures will be recorded in the Scottish glens. The mercury is forecast to drop below freezing in several other regions, including London, where lows of -2C are expected overnight on Monday,The Met Office has issued a yellow warning while forecasting icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands. Read More Icy conditions to affect Monday morning commuters during rush hour
BBC

Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists

Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Northern Australia, Fire Weather Reported in the Western and Southern Regions

Australia weather will see the persistence of heavy rain and severe weather in the northern region, according to Australian weather authorities. Fire weather will also engulf the western and southern regions. The adverse weather comes after ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie passed through the country, the second storm of the season, where it formed in less than a week after Tropical Cyclone Darian.
The Independent

Heavy snow brings disruption on the roads

Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as heavy snow falls in some parts of the country.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for northern and north-west Scotland, which is in force until 10am on Wednesday.A separate yellow warning of ice – which covers southern Scotland, much of England and Northern Ireland – is in place until 10am on Monday.Traffic Scotland said there were reports of several vehicles becoming stuck in snow on the A835 between Ullapool and Braemore late on Sunday afternoon and urged people to take care.⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️The @metoffice has issued...
BBC

Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life

Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC

Yellow weather warning issued for ice in East of England

An overnight yellow weather warning for ice has been issued across parts of the East of England by the Met Office. The warning, in place from 18:00 until 10:00 GMT on Wednesday, covers areas of Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk. The weather service said ice was likely to cause difficult...

Comments / 0

Community Policy