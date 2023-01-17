Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
UK weather: Snow and ice warnings as cold snap set to continue
Parts of the UK have been hit with snow and ice, amid warnings the cold weather is set to stay. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for Northern Ireland, northwest England and north Wales from midday until 12:00 GMT on Tuesday. Drivers were warned to leave...
Met Office forecast: Floods spark major incident as snow and -7.1C freeze hits UK
A major incident has been declared in Somerset due to the risk of flooding, while yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued across the UK.The Environment Agency announced the move as it responded to flooding incidents in Somerset, flood risk in the Bristol Avon area and monitored rising groundwater levels in Dorset.Three additional pumps began working at Northmoor pumping station on Tuesday evening to reduce the amount of water being stored until river levels allow pumping to resume at Currymoor, which remains full.Snow and ice warnings are in force for parts of South West England, Wales,...
Minus 10C temperatures recorded on UK’s coldest night of 2023 so far
Temperatures plunged below minus 10C (14F) in parts of the UK overnight amid warnings of snow, ice and travel disruption.Drumnadrochit near Inverness in the Highlands hit minus 10.4C (13.28F) in the early hours of Thursday, making it the coldest recorded temperature of the year so far.As Topcliffe in north Yorkshire got down to minus 7.4C (18.68F), the coldest in England, Manchester Airport was forced to close both its runways due to heavy snowfall.A statement on Twitter said: “Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed both runways.“Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will...
UK braces for snow and big freeze as temperatures drop to minus 3C
Ice and a centimetre of snow are predicted in northeast England on Thursday night, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 3C in some towns – and even lower in rural areas.As freezing temperatures continue to grip the UK, travellers and anyone whose health is vulnerable were warned of disruption from snow showers and ice.Severe weather warnings are in place across the UK and experts said more were likely to be issued in the next few days.Health chiefs on Wednesday issued aâ¯level 3 cold weather alert for all of England until 9am on Friday. It means vulnerable patients’...
natureworldnews.com
UK Weather Update: Met Office Warns of Dangerous Snow, Ice Conditions; Flood Warnings Reported
After flood warnings, the latest weather forecast in the United Kingdom showed that the weather outlook in the region could expect snowy and icy conditions this week, causing significant travel disruptions and slower commutes. The weather in the UK has been problematic as heavy snow continued to unload. Cold weather...
Shocking picture shows the hidden danger lurking beneath the floodwaters in Australia
People visiting a Whitsundays beach on Monday were horrified when they spotted a crocodile lurking in the waters.
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
UK weather forecast: 110 flood warnings issued as snow, rain and -10C freeze loom – latest
Some 110 flood warnings are in place across England following torrential overnight on Sunday.Residents living near rivers in the affected areas - which include parts of Kent and East Sussex have been told that flooding is “expected”.A further less serious “flood alerts” are also in force. These warnings mean flood is “possible” rathern than expected.Meanwhile, temperatures could plunge as low as -10C in some parts as the UK braces for another cold snap, with snow and ice warnings also in place.The Met Office said the lowest temperatures will be recorded in the Scottish glens. The mercury is forecast to drop below freezing in several other regions, including London, where lows of -2C are expected overnight on Monday,The Met Office has issued a yellow warning while forecasting icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands. Read More Icy conditions to affect Monday morning commuters during rush hour
natureworldnews.com
Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop To Unleash At Night; Met Office Issues Snow and Ice Warnings
The latest weather forecast in the United Kingdom said that residents and motorists could expect snow and rain, as the Met Office issued snow and ice warnings in the region. Motorists planning for outdoor activities and travel should consider the weather conditions. Checking the current weather updates is important, as...
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Bombards Queensland's Central Coast with Flooding; Severe Weather Warning Issued [BoM]
Queensland weather saw the occurrence of renewed heavy rainfall and significant flooding risks, especially affecting its central coast, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), which also issued a severe weather warning for affected areas. This inclement weather in the central coast comes as the saturated northern parts of Queensland...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Northern Australia, Fire Weather Reported in the Western and Southern Regions
Australia weather will see the persistence of heavy rain and severe weather in the northern region, according to Australian weather authorities. Fire weather will also engulf the western and southern regions. The adverse weather comes after ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie passed through the country, the second storm of the season, where it formed in less than a week after Tropical Cyclone Darian.
Heavy snow brings disruption on the roads
Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as heavy snow falls in some parts of the country.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for northern and north-west Scotland, which is in force until 10am on Wednesday.A separate yellow warning of ice – which covers southern Scotland, much of England and Northern Ireland – is in place until 10am on Monday.Traffic Scotland said there were reports of several vehicles becoming stuck in snow on the A835 between Ullapool and Braemore late on Sunday afternoon and urged people to take care.⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️The @metoffice has issued...
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
'Deep Freeze Britain' braces for up to 10in of snow and sub-zero temperatures TONIGHT
Government officials have declared a major incident as people struggle to get to grips with treacherous ice on the roads, with traffic accidents up and down the UK.
BBC
Yellow weather warning issued for ice in East of England
An overnight yellow weather warning for ice has been issued across parts of the East of England by the Met Office. The warning, in place from 18:00 until 10:00 GMT on Wednesday, covers areas of Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk. The weather service said ice was likely to cause difficult...
Comments / 0