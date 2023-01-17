Read full article on original website
Frost Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Santa Ynez Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. Isolated temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are possible in and around the Santa Monica Mountains and in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Portions of southwest California. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 17:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph shifting to north to northeast after midnight. Isolated gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
