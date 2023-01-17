Read full article on original website
Related
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
radioresultsnetwork.com
State Rep. Prestin To Serve On Energy, Natural Resources, Other Committees
State Rep. Dave Prestin has been appointed to serve on three key House committees for the 2023-24 legislative term. He will serve on the Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee, Natural Resources, Environment, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee, and Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee. “My committee assignments provide me a...
Michigan DNR To Draw Down Water Levels at Cornwall Flooding
To address public safety and infrastructure concerns, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plans to draw down the impoundment behind the Cornwall Flooding dam in Cheboygan County later this year. The Cornwall Flooding, owned by the DNR, is in the heart of the Pigeon River Country State Forest and is...
jtv.tv
Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II
The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
State transportation chairman gets first dibs on surplus MDOT land parcel
Good morning, wow! Wednesday came fast! Here's a look at the news ... A state panel approved a $1.35 million sale of a parcel of surplus land to the chairman of State Transportation Commission, Todd Wyett. The land was acquired for construction of an interchange along I-96 and is a 7.4-acre parcel located southeast of the Latson Road interchange near Howell. ...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan OKs new, 4-year contract with top economic developer to boost jobs
Quentin Messer Jr. started as head of the MEDC 18 months ago and just secured a new, four-year contract. Messer will lead the state’s attraction and retention efforts as auto companies expect to spend billions on sites for EV production. Details on the contract were not made available Tuesday.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
fox2detroit.com
Warning issued on PFOS in some fish from Michigan lakes
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an important warning about eating fish from our state's lakes - specifically rainbow smelt and carp. "Normally we wait until around the spring to issue a full update to our guides, but with the data we had in hand, we saw that there were some advisories, some guidelines that we want to make sure we got it out sooner than waiting until April," said Brandon Reid.
One of the world's largest ski jumps to reopen in Michigan's U.P.
Copper Peak Ski Jump, located in Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is set to reopen for the first time since 1994. According to MLive, Copper Peak received $20 million from the state of Michigan to help with renovations. The resort plans to reopen as the only ski-flying hill in the world with a year-round surface and the only ski-flying location outside of Europe.
DTE will start time-based pricing in March
Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The Detroit-based energy company sent out mailers to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35% more during peak times in the summer, to...
Report: Michigan Legislature gave private company $4 million
(The Center Square) – The Michigan Legislature is supposed to make laws and spend taxpayer money wisely and transparently. But a report from the Detroit News says the GOP-led Legislature gave $4 million to a for-profit company, with an unclear return on investment for taxpayers. The details of the corporate handout weren’t discovered until months after the appropriation. The funding flowed to a mobile cardiac imaging venture called Corazon Imaging,...
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
WLUC
Results from 2022 Michigan DNR wolf survey show UP population remains stable
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildlife biologists from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) released their findings from the latest Michigan gray wolf survey on Tuesday. The survey, conducted in early 2022, shows the wolf population in the Upper Peninsula remains stable, as it has for more than a decade.
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
Michigan shouldn’t worry about becoming a ‘climate haven’
It’s becoming almost routine to see headlines filled with dire warnings that Michigan and the Midwest are becoming a “climate haven” – a place to which people can escape from allegedly inhospitable temperatures and disappearing shorelines. The stories describe a nation plagued by worsening storms, increased droughts, colder winters, blazing summer, both higher and lower snowpacks, and a host of other environmental calamities brought on by a changing climate. But the Great Lakes region, we are told, offers shelter for those who have been displaced by the growing threat of climate chaos.
A permanent income tax cut for Michiganders? Legislature plays coy on possibility.
House and Senate Republicans this week had one message for Democratic lawmakers: Do not interfere with a possible income tax rollback that could occur later this year. So far, however, Democrats have not publicly indicated whether they intend to do so, and Republicans speaking to reporters Jan. 18 would not confirm if this were even being discussed.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Comments / 0