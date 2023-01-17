ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignace, MI

State Rep. Prestin To Serve On Energy, Natural Resources, Other Committees

State Rep. Dave Prestin has been appointed to serve on three key House committees for the 2023-24 legislative term. He will serve on the Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee, Natural Resources, Environment, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee, and Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee. “My committee assignments provide me a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II

The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
MICHIGAN STATE
Warning issued on PFOS in some fish from Michigan lakes

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an important warning about eating fish from our state's lakes - specifically rainbow smelt and carp. "Normally we wait until around the spring to issue a full update to our guides, but with the data we had in hand, we saw that there were some advisories, some guidelines that we want to make sure we got it out sooner than waiting until April," said Brandon Reid.
MICHIGAN STATE
DTE will start time-based pricing in March

Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The Detroit-based energy company sent out mailers to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35% more during peak times in the summer, to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Report: Michigan Legislature gave private company $4 million

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Legislature is supposed to make laws and spend taxpayer money wisely and transparently. But a report from the Detroit News says the GOP-led Legislature gave $4 million to a for-profit company, with an unclear return on investment for taxpayers. The details of the corporate handout weren’t discovered until months after the appropriation. The funding flowed to a mobile cardiac imaging venture called Corazon Imaging,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream

Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
MANCELONA, MI
Michigan shouldn’t worry about becoming a ‘climate haven’

It’s becoming almost routine to see headlines filled with dire warnings that Michigan and the Midwest are becoming a “climate haven” – a place to which people can escape from allegedly inhospitable temperatures and disappearing shorelines. The stories describe a nation plagued by worsening storms, increased droughts, colder winters, blazing summer, both higher and lower snowpacks, and a host of other environmental calamities brought on by a changing climate. But the Great Lakes region, we are told, offers shelter for those who have been displaced by the growing threat of climate chaos.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE

