Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Monday, January 16

STREETSBORO, OH – A Streetsboro man has claimed his lucky holiday winning lottery ticket. Having won $100,000 on the Ohio Lottery scratch-off game Holiday Countdown, Parker Papp of Streetsboro is feeling the holiday spirit. Parker will receive $72,000 after paying 28 percent in state and federal taxes. The winning ticket was sold at Sammy's Food Mart, located at 9418 St Rt 43 in Streetsboro. There are three top prizes remaining in the Holiday Countdown scratch-off game as of January 18, 2023.

STREETSBORO, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO