Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Monday, January 16

By The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A69Gl_0kHDY9jD00

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

Central Catholic 60, Cambridge 34

Caldwell 60, Newcomerstown 35

Indian Creek 55, Carrollton 51

Harrison Central 35, Minerva 31

Hiland 47, Midview 44

SUMMARIES

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 60, CAMBRIDGE 34

CAMBRIDGE: Kenworthy 2-1-5, Smith 4-0-8, Garcia 0-1-1, Krise 7-2-16, Kenworthy 2-0-4. Totals 15-4-34.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC (12-3): Dillon 0-2-2, Triplett 7-4-20, Peltz 4-1-9, Green 2-0-4, Sciaretti 1-0-2, Jackson 1-0-2, O’Donnell 1-2-5, Savage 3-0-6, Ferrell 5-0-10. Totals 24-9-60.

Cambridge-5-6-8-15 – 34

Central Catholic-18-17-15-10 – 60

3-Point Goals: Triplett 2, O’Donnell.

HARRISON CENTRAL 35, MINERVA 31

HARRISON CENT.: Fischer 2 0-0 4, Butler 2 7-10 11, Ferri 2 4-6 9, Lewis 1 4-4 6, Sedgmer 0 1-2 1, Ledger 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 16-22 35.

MINERVA: Lippincott 1 0-1 2, Sanor 3 2-4 9, French 0 2-4 2, Stoltzfus 3 2-4 9, Kirkpatrick 4 1-3 9. Totals 11 7-16 31.

Harrison Cent.-9-3-8-15 – 35

Minerva-1-6-7-17 – 31

3-Point Goals: Ferri, Sanor, Stoltfus.

HILAND 47, MIDVIEW 44

MIDVIEW: Seymout 1 0-0 2, Baldoza 1 0-0 2, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Stacey 0 1-2 1, Willard 0 0-0 0, DeFranco 7 3-4 18, Meng 4 6-9 14, L. DiFranco 3 0-0 7, M. DiFranco 0 0-0 0. Totals 16-59 10-15 44.

HILAND: Habeger 0 0-0 0, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Mast 0 0-0 0, Stutzman 10 0-0 24, Mullet 5 7-7 19, Kaufman 0 0-0 0, Troyer 0 0-0 0, J. Yoder 1 2-4 4, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 9-11 47.

Midview-14-8-10-12 – 44

Hiland-11-5-8-23 – 47

3-Point Goals: Stutzman 4, Mullet 2, DeFranco, L. DiFranco. Rebounds: Midview 41 (Meng 14), Hiland 33 (Habeger, Weaver, Mullet 4). Total fouls: 14-14.

BOYS BOWLING

INDIAN VALLEY 2145, ZANESVILLE 1882

Indian Valley: Irwin 221-258, Long 205-219. Zanesville: Tabler 158-180, Rush 164-149.

GIRLS BOWLING

ZANESVILLE 1658, INDIAN VALLEY 1595

Zanesville: Winland 200-147, Best 138-150. Indian Valley: Blickensderfer 172-129, Mace 125-149.

MIDDLE SCHOOL SCORES

Boys Basketball

8th: Dover 24, Western (Canton Cent. Cath.) 22

8th: Indian Valley 49, Tusky Valley 12

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball

Dover at Alliance, 7

John Glenn at New Philadelphia, 7:30

Claymont at Maysville, 7:30

Garaway at West Holmes, 7:30

Strasburg at Kidron Cent. Christian, 7:30

Tusky Valley at Ridgewood, 7:30

Carrollton at Steubenville, 7

Fairless at Orrville, 7

Bowling

New Philadelphia at Mansfield Madison (Lex Lanes), 4

United at Claymont (Boulevard Lanes), 4

Marlington at Carrollton (Carroll Lanes), 4

WEDNESDAY

Boys Basketball

Cameron (W. Va.) at Harrison Central, 7:15

Girls Basketball

Ridgewood at Claymont, 7:30

Meadowbrook at Indian Valley, 7:30

Conotton Valley at Newcomerstown, 7:30

Garaway at Tusky Valley, 7

Strasburg at East Canton, 7:30

Malvern at Buckeye Trail, 7:30

Carrollton at Salem, 6:45

Fairless at Orrville, 7

Bowling

Carrollton at Central Catholic (Wabash Lanes), 4

River View at Indian Valley (Cy Young Lanes), 4

Gymnastics

Sandy Valley at Triway (Wooster YMCA), 6

Swimming

Dover at River View (Coshocton Pool), 6

Lake at New Philadelphia (Tuscarawas YMCA), 6

Wrestling

Claymont at New Philadelphia, 7

Sandy Valley at Malvern, 5:30

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball

West Holmes at New Philadelphia, 7:30

Hiland at Sandy Valley, 7

Carrollton at Beaver Local, 7

Kidron Cent. Christian at Conotton Valley, 7

Bowling

Weir at Dover (Wabash Lanes), 4

West Holmes at New Philadelphia (Boulevard Lanes), 4

Conotton Valley at Sandy Valley (Carroll Lanes), 4

Harrison Central at East Liverpool (Walnut Lanes), 4

Wrestling

Dover at OVAC Championships (WesBanco Arena), 6

Tuslaw at Indian Valley, 7

Alliance at Carrollton, 7

