ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Admits They'd Change Parts of the Series Now
Love it or hate it, Attack on Titan cannot be ignored. The series stands as one of the biggest in anime, and its reputation speaks for itself. Following its debut more than a decade ago, the anime went on to elevate the industry globally, and Attack on Titan will soon come full circle with its final few episodes. Of course, the manga wrapped a while back under creator Hajime Isayama, and many have wondered how the artist feels about the series years after its end.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details
Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Director Shares Update on the Anime's Final Arc
Attack on Titan is currently gearing up to return for the final part of the anime's fourth and final season some time later this year, and one of the directors behind the anime has shared a notable update on its production! Following the end of the second part of the season, it was confirmed that the TV anime will conclude with a third and final slate of episodes adapting the final moments from Hajime Isayama's original manga series. But unfortunately, there have been very scarce updates as to how the new anime is shaping up for its big final arc.
epicstream.com
Attack on Titan Fans Are Making Fun of Never-ending Final Season
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 finally has a release date, though it will be split into two. Following this reveal, Attack on Titan fans began making fun of the seemingly never-ending Final Season. While The Final Season Part 3 is still going to be the anime’s last...
wegotthiscovered.com
The promise of Millie Bobby Brown slaying a dragon turns ‘Damsel’ into an instant obsession
Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix are fast becoming one of the industry’s powerhouse pairings, with fantasy action epic Damsel marking the latest collaboration between the star and streaming service. Not content with partnering up on five seasons of Stranger Things, the Enola Holmes franchise, the Russo brothers’ blockbuster The...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital, immediately plugs the latest season of his TV show
In a welcome development for the actor’s fans, Jeremy Renner is back at home after spending an extended period in the ICU following his traumatic accident while clearing snow from around his home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has kept his spirits up in the meantime, regularly interacting on...
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Reveals Release Date, Synopsis
The Power Rangers franchise is going all out for its 30th-Anniversary with a new special celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Netflix has confirmed the release date for this big comeback special and the first synopsis has been revealed giving fans the first idea of what to expect! The Power Rangers franchise is one of the longest running action franchises of all time, and it has only been getting bigger since the property was brought under the Hasbro umbrella. This is especially true more now than ever thanks to a new special bringing back some of the original members of the cast from the very first series.
progameguides.com
Red Dead Redemption 3 Release Date and Rumors: RDR3
Red Dead Redemption 2, the third entry in the Red Dead series, was released eight years after the first Red Dead Redemption game and five years after GTA 5. Rockstar has confirmed the existence of GTA 6 through leaks, but no potential release dates have been announced. Considering this, it's widely thought that Red Dead Redemption 3 might be the next game that the critically-acclaimed company will be working on. Based on Rockstar's pattern of releasing either a Red Dead or GTA game every five years or so, it is unlikely that Red Dead Redemption 3 will be released for at least another seven to eight years if GTA 6 is expected to come out in 2023 or 2024.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
ComicBook
Boruto Cliffhanger Finally Kickstarts the Anime's Flashforward
It has been years since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began, and the series has kept fans on edge for much of that time. After all, the anime kickstarted with an ominous scene that all but confirmed a major twist. Despite his power, Naruto was taken out of the picture by the time Kawaki makes his move against the Hidden Leaf Village. And after years, we just learned how Naruto was taken out of frame.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN 2.0’ is already on the way, with a release date set
The year’s first box office success M3GAN has seen excellent reviews, and is now already confirmed to have a sequel on its way. Akela Cooper and James Wan’s latest collaboration is another foray into horror comedy, with it somewhat of a surprise hit, especially as far as January releases go. Blumhouse and Wan’s Atomic Monster production companies are now already at work on the sequel, which is tentatively titled M3GAN 2.0.
New Netflix trailer reveals first look at 2023's biggest releases, including Rebel Moon and Extraction 2
Netflix has unveiled its 2023 slate of movies, and it looks like it’s going to be a jam-packed year for the streamer
wegotthiscovered.com
Despite rumors to the contrary, Vin Diesel won’t be joining another massive franchise that’s all about family
The ongoing feud between former Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson took an interesting twist recently, thanks to James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water of all things. A bizarre Mandela Effect had countless audience members completely convinced that The Rock made a secret cameo appearance...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Scream VI’ poster reveals first look at Samara Weaving’s top-secret character
Hooray, horror fans! The first full trailer for Scream VI just dropped this Thursday, offering us our best glimpse yet at what could easily be the darkest, gnarliest entry in the meta slasher saga there’s ever been. With a Ghostface wearing a Michael Myers 2018-style creepy cracked mask on their tails, the survivors of 2022’s Scream could be in for an even more terrifying time of it than they endured in Woodsboro. And this brand-new poster for the film gathers all the new potential suspects and victims together.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Confirms Netflix Release Window
Power Rangers is planning a big showcase for its 30th Anniversary, but that won't be the only new thing coming our way as the franchise has confirmed the release window for the 30th season of the series, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury! Following the end of Power Rangers Dino Fury's second season, it was announced that the cast from the series would be returning for a third round of the series. But as teased by the final moments of Dino Fury, the show was about to undergo major changes as the team will be heading into space to take on all sorts of new foes.
Polygon
Attack on Titan’s final season roars to life this March
The official Japanese Twitter account for Attack on Titan, the post-apocalyptic fantasy action series by manga author Hajime Isayama, announced on Tuesday that the final season of the anime, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 (no, seriously, they swear this time this is actually the final season), will premiere on March 4.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bone-rattling action favorite still in line for a Netflix sequel comes in from the cold of irrelevance
One of the industry’s finest action directors partnering up with a top-tier icon of cinematic ass-kicking for a critically-acclaimed and commercially successful comic book adaptation is the stuff franchises are made of, but we’re still waiting patiently for the second chapter in the Atomic Blonde saga to emerge.
Ash's "all-star" lineup of old friends makes his final Pokemon anime arc hit even harder
Ash's current team is spread across many generations
ComicBook
Aggretsuko Season 5 Confirms Release Date With Trailer, Poster
Aggretsuko is gearing up for its return to Netflix with the fifth and final season of the anime, and now fans know exactly when to expect it with the confirmed release date for the new episodes in a new trailer and poster! When the fourth season wrapped up its run a couple of years ago fans were left wondering about what the series could be planning next. It wasn't until last Fall, however, that a fifth season was confirmed to be in the works. But not only that, this fifth season will also be serving as its last overall.
