Attack on Titan Creator Admits They'd Change Parts of the Series Now

Love it or hate it, Attack on Titan cannot be ignored. The series stands as one of the biggest in anime, and its reputation speaks for itself. Following its debut more than a decade ago, the anime went on to elevate the industry globally, and Attack on Titan will soon come full circle with its final few episodes. Of course, the manga wrapped a while back under creator Hajime Isayama, and many have wondered how the artist feels about the series years after its end.
The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details

Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
Attack on Titan Director Shares Update on the Anime's Final Arc

Attack on Titan is currently gearing up to return for the final part of the anime's fourth and final season some time later this year, and one of the directors behind the anime has shared a notable update on its production! Following the end of the second part of the season, it was confirmed that the TV anime will conclude with a third and final slate of episodes adapting the final moments from Hajime Isayama's original manga series. But unfortunately, there have been very scarce updates as to how the new anime is shaping up for its big final arc.
Attack on Titan Fans Are Making Fun of Never-ending Final Season

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 finally has a release date, though it will be split into two. Following this reveal, Attack on Titan fans began making fun of the seemingly never-ending Final Season. While The Final Season Part 3 is still going to be the anime’s last...
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Reveals Release Date, Synopsis

The Power Rangers franchise is going all out for its 30th-Anniversary with a new special celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Netflix has confirmed the release date for this big comeback special and the first synopsis has been revealed giving fans the first idea of what to expect! The Power Rangers franchise is one of the longest running action franchises of all time, and it has only been getting bigger since the property was brought under the Hasbro umbrella. This is especially true more now than ever thanks to a new special bringing back some of the original members of the cast from the very first series.
Red Dead Redemption 3 Release Date and Rumors: RDR3

Red Dead Redemption 2, the third entry in the Red Dead series, was released eight years after the first Red Dead Redemption game and five years after GTA 5. Rockstar has confirmed the existence of GTA 6 through leaks, but no potential release dates have been announced. Considering this, it's widely thought that Red Dead Redemption 3 might be the next game that the critically-acclaimed company will be working on. Based on Rockstar's pattern of releasing either a Red Dead or GTA game every five years or so, it is unlikely that Red Dead Redemption 3 will be released for at least another seven to eight years if GTA 6 is expected to come out in 2023 or 2024.
Boruto Cliffhanger Finally Kickstarts the Anime's Flashforward

It has been years since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began, and the series has kept fans on edge for much of that time. After all, the anime kickstarted with an ominous scene that all but confirmed a major twist. Despite his power, Naruto was taken out of the picture by the time Kawaki makes his move against the Hidden Leaf Village. And after years, we just learned how Naruto was taken out of frame.
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
‘M3GAN 2.0’ is already on the way, with a release date set

The year’s first box office success M3GAN has seen excellent reviews, and is now already confirmed to have a sequel on its way. Akela Cooper and James Wan’s latest collaboration is another foray into horror comedy, with it somewhat of a surprise hit, especially as far as January releases go. Blumhouse and Wan’s Atomic Monster production companies are now already at work on the sequel, which is tentatively titled M3GAN 2.0.
‘Scream VI’ poster reveals first look at Samara Weaving’s top-secret character

Hooray, horror fans! The first full trailer for Scream VI just dropped this Thursday, offering us our best glimpse yet at what could easily be the darkest, gnarliest entry in the meta slasher saga there’s ever been. With a Ghostface wearing a Michael Myers 2018-style creepy cracked mask on their tails, the survivors of 2022’s Scream could be in for an even more terrifying time of it than they endured in Woodsboro. And this brand-new poster for the film gathers all the new potential suspects and victims together.
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Confirms Netflix Release Window

Power Rangers is planning a big showcase for its 30th Anniversary, but that won't be the only new thing coming our way as the franchise has confirmed the release window for the 30th season of the series, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury! Following the end of Power Rangers Dino Fury's second season, it was announced that the cast from the series would be returning for a third round of the series. But as teased by the final moments of Dino Fury, the show was about to undergo major changes as the team will be heading into space to take on all sorts of new foes.
Attack on Titan’s final season roars to life this March

The official Japanese Twitter account for Attack on Titan, the post-apocalyptic fantasy action series by manga author Hajime Isayama, announced on Tuesday that the final season of the anime, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 (no, seriously, they swear this time this is actually the final season), will premiere on March 4.
Aggretsuko Season 5 Confirms Release Date With Trailer, Poster

Aggretsuko is gearing up for its return to Netflix with the fifth and final season of the anime, and now fans know exactly when to expect it with the confirmed release date for the new episodes in a new trailer and poster! When the fourth season wrapped up its run a couple of years ago fans were left wondering about what the series could be planning next. It wasn't until last Fall, however, that a fifth season was confirmed to be in the works. But not only that, this fifth season will also be serving as its last overall.

