Muncie, IN

Refusing to quit after 2 ACL tears, BSU's Anna Clephane reaches 1,000 career points

By Gus Martin, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — If Anna Clephane talks about her past injuries for too long, she said she'll start to cry.

Just over a year removed from tearing her ACL in her right knee, the mental scar is still fresh. She suffered the same trauma to her left knee as a freshman, and recovering, both physically and psychologically, from such a devastating setback a second time proved significantly more difficult .

Yet in Ball State women's basketball's 92-61 home victory over rival Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, the redshirt senior recaptured her form once again. She tallied a season-high 25 points (10-for-13 shooting) and surpassed 1,000 career points, becoming only the 10th player during head coach Brady Sallee's 11-year tenure to eclipse the coveted milestone.

"It means a lot. It's really cool. It's an accolade I wasn't sure I'd ever get to or be able to get to, so it means a lot that my family's in the stands cheering me on," Clephane said. "We have such a good following, and then it just kind of exploded in there. Being with the team that I'm with is the most important thing to me because everyone's just so loving and cheering me on, and it felt really good."

Reactions to Clephane's achievement were as celebratory as they were touching. She is the Cardinals' backbone, a dedicated leader on and off the court whom teammates and coaches admire.

She entered the morning contest averaging a team-best 12.9 points per game but needed 17 to reach the mark. The team was made aware of that number beforehand, but with Clephane having scored that total or more in just three prior outings, it was not a guarantee.

It appeared even less likely considering BSU's performance to start the game, which saw the team down 22-10 early in the second quarter. Although the Cardinals gained some momentum throughout the frame, it was Clephane's impact on both ends that earned her team its first lead and ignited a dominant offensive display in the second half.

With just under 3 minutes remaining in the first half, Clephane got a steal and hit back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 31-30 advantage. Clephane's teammates were energized thereafter and never looked back.

"I think I was just trying to ignore it and just go out there and do whatever you have to do to get the win, and it just ended up being a really fun game," Clephane said. "It was definitely a special game to get it done, and my dad actually graduated from Miami, so that just makes it a little better."

Sallee joked about being surprised that Clephane hadn't already surpassed 1,000 points because "she's been here for 13 years, it feels like," but admitted to becoming emotional upon seeing her reach the goal.

He said the two have been close since he first recruited her, sharing a similar sense of humor. Sallee commended Clephane for being a leader and allowing him to "coach her hard," which has increased the intensity and accountability level during practices.

There was a period last spring, however, when Clephane pondered not coming back. The thought of another grueling rehab process, the fear of getting hurt again and not knowing the type of player she'd come back as were all frightening considerations.

Saturday, though, was a reminder of the forward's importance to her team and the strength she's employed to become a top player again.

"She's been through it, man, and lot of players in that situation would say, 'It's just not for me.' She had those moments where she thought about (quitting). A lot of tears, a lot of talks," Sallee said. "Seeing what she's been through and to see her just be able to have her moment was special. We care a lot about her, I think she knows that, and so we're all celebrating this one today."

The accomplishment was made even sweeter by Clephane sharing it with graduate student Thelma Dis Agustsdottir, who moved into third all-time in program history in made 3-pointers (270), passing Jill Morrison (2013-17).

The two are best friends and have leaned on each other for support over the years, so it was only right that the pair climb the record books together. Clephane said she "Wouldn't have it any other way."

"I've got a team full of big hearts, but this relationship is awesome," Sallee said. "God brought them together from Iceland and Kentucky for a reason, I believe."

Clephane's noteworthy afternoon also bodes well for the Cardinals moving forward. BSU (13-4, 3-1 MAC) is in fourth place in the Mid-American Conference heading into its matchup at Buffalo at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and getting Clephane back to the level she played at last season would give them a good chance at competing for a title.

After consecutive seasons of shooting over 50% from the field, Clephane entered Saturday shooting just over 41%, still getting her legs back following a relatively swift return from the debilitating injury.

She has played better over the past month, notching seven consecutive double-digit scoring efforts. While the pain from her injuries still lingers in her psyche, Clephane is happy to be trending upward.

"It's always gonna be something that's sensitive because I got the thing that means a lot to me taken away twice, and I fought to get that back," Clephane said. "It's always gonna be there, but I'm just proud of where I am today."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP , and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Refusing to quit after 2 ACL tears, BSU's Anna Clephane reaches 1,000 career points

