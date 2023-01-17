Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Has Star Wars Fans Bracing Themselves For Another Order 66 Flashback
The Disney "Star Wars" era may have seen its ups and downs, especially as far as the movies are concerned, but arguably the era's greatest strengths have lied in the realm of television. And there's no better example of this than the hit Disney+ original series, "The Mandalorian." First airing...
msn.com
Nicolas Cage will not join Pedro Pascal in 'The Mandalorian': 'I'm not in the "Star Wars" family, I'm in the "Star Trek" family.'
Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal hit it off in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — certainly in front of the cameras (it’s one of the best movie bromances we’ve seen in years, despite its lousy box office) and by accounts, behind the scenes, too. It’s why...
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
wegotthiscovered.com
The promise of Millie Bobby Brown slaying a dragon turns ‘Damsel’ into an instant obsession
Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix are fast becoming one of the industry’s powerhouse pairings, with fantasy action epic Damsel marking the latest collaboration between the star and streaming service. Not content with partnering up on five seasons of Stranger Things, the Enola Holmes franchise, the Russo brothers’ blockbuster The...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel releases statement on death of comic artist Jason Pearson
It seems, sadly, that Marvel has lost yet another real-life hero. Jason Pearson, the artist best known for illustrating comics like Deadpool, Spider-Man, Batman, and Legion of Super-Heroes, died last month of natural causes at the age of 52. A titan of the comic book industry, Pearson was also known for creating the incredibly popular Dark Horse series Body Bags.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer lands with more Jedi and a powerful Grogu
What just happened? It's been more than two years since the second season of The Mandalorian came to an end. While we did see plenty of Din Djarin and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, fans have been clamoring for Mando's return in his own series. Season three finally lands on March 1, and the latest trailer has just been released, upping the anticipation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC writer who introduced a pregnant Joker has responded to backlash
January’s first outpouring of inconsequential outrage came with the debut of a story around iconic DC villain The Joker becoming pregnant. This struck a nerve with reactionaries who have, you guessed it, dubbed it “woke.” Writer of the series Matthew Rosenberg has responded to the criticism and rage in a blog post.
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Sharon Taylor In Recasting
EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Taylor (Fire Country) has joined the cast of the Amazon Original series Cross, which stars Aldis Hodge in the role of Alex Cross. Taylor will portray Lt. Oracene Massey and replaces the originally cast Karen LeBlanc, who exited due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline hears. Lt. Massey is Alex’s immediate superior at the Metro PD. She is a tireless self-promoter who understands that advancement doesn’t always have anything to do with catching the bad guys, but with pleasing those higher up. In the series, she is pregnant. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben...
digitalspy.com
Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel won't be appearing in an Avatar movie
Vin Diesel will not appear in the upcoming Avatar movies. Back in 2019, the Fast & Furious star visited James Cameron’s set and expressed how much he wanted to work with the Academy Award-winning director. Later that year at the Avengers: Endgame world premiere, Diesel seemed to confirm to...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Angela Bassett reacts to having the ultimate ‘wife guy’ in her corner
With her history-making win at the 80th Golden Globes for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett received a large celebration from audience members at the ceremony and viewers at home, but nobody cheered her on quite like her husband, Courtney B. Vance. The veteran actress spoke with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Henry Cavill’s ‘Star Wars’ friendship sends the rumor mill into overdrive and Hugh Jackman continues to troll Ryan Reynolds over ‘Deadpool 3’ title
After giving up the mantle of the Witcher and saying goodbye to the Man of Steel, Henry Cavill embarked on another ambitious journey in the form of Warhammer 40K, but even that expansive franchise shouldn’t be enough to completely fill up the actor’s schedule. As such, you can probably imagine how the internet reacted when they realized the man has recently met up with Rogue One writer Gary Whitta.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: James Cameron is already looking ahead to ‘Avatar 3’ as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom changes tactics
The viewer response to James Cameron’s second Avatar flick is very middle of the road. On one hand, the film has already earned just under $2 billion at the box office. That’s an impressive number by anyone’s standard, but it might not even be enough for the fantasy film to break even. With this in mind, and paired with the lackluster reaction from both critics and audiences, the film is starting to look more and more like an aggressively average release. That’s not great news for Cameron, who’s already planning out the third entry in his pricey epic, which is planned as a five-film series.
bleedingcool.com
Cloverfield Director Shares Steven Spielberg's Response to the Film
Cloverfield and The Batman director Matt Reeves recently shared Steven Spielberg's reaction to the 2008 found-footage film. It's hard to believe that it's been 15 years since the theatrical release of the smash-hit flick Cloverfield, becoming a profitable found-footage installment, an influential monster movie, and even an important reminder of how imperative the use of mystery can be to the overall reception of powerful cinematic visions. Fortunately, a Cloverfield 2 is said to be in the works, meaning that the pressure is officially on to maintain the rather high bar that the first Cloverfield managed to set.
wegotthiscovered.com
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU
The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans
When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
