The viewer response to James Cameron’s second Avatar flick is very middle of the road. On one hand, the film has already earned just under $2 billion at the box office. That’s an impressive number by anyone’s standard, but it might not even be enough for the fantasy film to break even. With this in mind, and paired with the lackluster reaction from both critics and audiences, the film is starting to look more and more like an aggressively average release. That’s not great news for Cameron, who’s already planning out the third entry in his pricey epic, which is planned as a five-film series.

2 DAYS AGO