wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel releases statement on death of comic artist Jason Pearson

It seems, sadly, that Marvel has lost yet another real-life hero. Jason Pearson, the artist best known for illustrating comics like Deadpool, Spider-Man, Batman, and Legion of Super-Heroes, died last month of natural causes at the age of 52. A titan of the comic book industry, Pearson was also known for creating the incredibly popular Dark Horse series Body Bags.
TechSpot

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer lands with more Jedi and a powerful Grogu

What just happened? It's been more than two years since the second season of The Mandalorian came to an end. While we did see plenty of Din Djarin and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, fans have been clamoring for Mando's return in his own series. Season three finally lands on March 1, and the latest trailer has just been released, upping the anticipation.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC writer who introduced a pregnant Joker has responded to backlash

January’s first outpouring of inconsequential outrage came with the debut of a story around iconic DC villain The Joker becoming pregnant. This struck a nerve with reactionaries who have, you guessed it, dubbed it “woke.” Writer of the series Matthew Rosenberg has responded to the criticism and rage in a blog post.
IndieWire

Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
Deadline

Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Sharon Taylor In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Taylor (Fire Country) has joined the cast of the Amazon Original series Cross, which stars Aldis Hodge in the role of Alex Cross. Taylor will portray Lt. Oracene Massey and replaces the originally cast Karen LeBlanc, who exited due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline hears. Lt. Massey is Alex’s immediate superior at the Metro PD. She is a tireless self-promoter who understands that advancement doesn’t always have anything to do with catching the bad guys, but with pleasing those higher up. In the series, she is pregnant. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben...
digitalspy.com

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel won't be appearing in an Avatar movie

Vin Diesel will not appear in the upcoming Avatar movies. Back in 2019, the Fast & Furious star visited James Cameron’s set and expressed how much he wanted to work with the Academy Award-winning director. Later that year at the Avengers: Endgame world premiere, Diesel seemed to confirm to...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Henry Cavill’s ‘Star Wars’ friendship sends the rumor mill into overdrive and Hugh Jackman continues to troll Ryan Reynolds over ‘Deadpool 3’ title

After giving up the mantle of the Witcher and saying goodbye to the Man of Steel, Henry Cavill embarked on another ambitious journey in the form of Warhammer 40K, but even that expansive franchise shouldn’t be enough to completely fill up the actor’s schedule. As such, you can probably imagine how the internet reacted when they realized the man has recently met up with Rogue One writer Gary Whitta.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: James Cameron is already looking ahead to ‘Avatar 3’ as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom changes tactics

The viewer response to James Cameron’s second Avatar flick is very middle of the road. On one hand, the film has already earned just under $2 billion at the box office. That’s an impressive number by anyone’s standard, but it might not even be enough for the fantasy film to break even. With this in mind, and paired with the lackluster reaction from both critics and audiences, the film is starting to look more and more like an aggressively average release. That’s not great news for Cameron, who’s already planning out the third entry in his pricey epic, which is planned as a five-film series.
bleedingcool.com

Cloverfield Director Shares Steven Spielberg's Response to the Film

Cloverfield and The Batman director Matt Reeves recently shared Steven Spielberg's reaction to the 2008 found-footage film. It's hard to believe that it's been 15 years since the theatrical release of the smash-hit flick Cloverfield, becoming a profitable found-footage installment, an influential monster movie, and even an important reminder of how imperative the use of mystery can be to the overall reception of powerful cinematic visions. Fortunately, a Cloverfield 2 is said to be in the works, meaning that the pressure is officially on to maintain the rather high bar that the first Cloverfield managed to set.
wegotthiscovered.com

6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU

The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans

When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.

