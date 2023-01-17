ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Central Pennsylvania homecare service provider relocating in Hummelstown

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown. DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:. Personal Care. Companionship. Housekeeping Assisstance.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
New owners of Cluggy's plan updates for tunnels, parties

A popular family entertainment center in Franklin County is set for a series of upgrades under its new owners. Melissa and Brian Bentzen said they have been building happy memories at Cluggy's Family Amusement Center, Chambersburg, ever since their oldest daughter, 9, started to walk. Now, she and her two sisters, ages 5 and 8, are looking forward to not only more time for fun but also gaining some early work experience, when the Bentzens officially take over the business on Feb. 1.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
New AutoZone coming to Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new AutoZone is currently under construction in Elizabethtown. The new 6,816 square foot AutoZone is going to be located on 1235 S. Market St. – down the road from Giant, according to a recent listing by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. Currently, the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Mr. Sticky’s is rolling into Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township in early March. Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania

A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
CARLISLE, PA
Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening

A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County

READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
