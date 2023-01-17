Read full article on original website
Related
Central Pa. winery to mark 1st decade in business with 10 special events
Sarah Haines has been there since the beginning, as she explains in the blog on the home page of Grandview Vineyards, which will mark 10 years in business with a celebration on Jan. 28. Nine other events related to the anniversary will follow in 2023. Haines wrote a piece on...
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania homecare service provider relocating in Hummelstown
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown. DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:. Personal Care. Companionship. Housekeeping Assisstance.
echo-pilot.com
New owners of Cluggy's plan updates for tunnels, parties
A popular family entertainment center in Franklin County is set for a series of upgrades under its new owners. Melissa and Brian Bentzen said they have been building happy memories at Cluggy's Family Amusement Center, Chambersburg, ever since their oldest daughter, 9, started to walk. Now, she and her two sisters, ages 5 and 8, are looking forward to not only more time for fun but also gaining some early work experience, when the Bentzens officially take over the business on Feb. 1.
abc27.com
New AutoZone coming to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new AutoZone is currently under construction in Elizabethtown. The new 6,816 square foot AutoZone is going to be located on 1235 S. Market St. – down the road from Giant, according to a recent listing by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. Currently, the...
abc27.com
Mr. Sticky’s is rolling into Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township in early March. Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:
Food court vendor at Harrisburg Mall closes
A burger chain at the Harrisburg Mall has closed. Checkers shut down its location at the Swatara Township mall’s food court, an employee confirmed on Wednesday. Signs posted at the stand announced the closure.
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, Lititz
Cafe Arabella fits right into the trend of businesses supporting all things local. This cafe along East Main Street in downtown Lititz uses locally sourced ingredients whenever they can. It's all fresh, as it should be in a cafe.
WFMZ-TV Online
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in...
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania
A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
playpennsylvania.com
Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening
A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
local21news.com
Reopening plans under way for Dauphin Co. restaurants closed due to water damage
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Roughly three weeks since a Christmas cold snap damaged pipes at both Greystone Public House and The Englewood, both businesses are still closed as they continue to make repairs. "The pipe actually had frozen and then during the thaw as it was coming down...
Lancaster Farming
York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award
Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
lebtown.com
North Lebanon Twp. hosts public hearing on Escambia zoning amendment request
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. Residents filled the seats at Monday’s North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors meeting to speak their mind on a considered zoning amendment for parts of 1675 and 1677 Grace Ave. The equitable owners of...
Hershey market; new governor; quarterback questions: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. The Fresh Market at Hershey Town Square, in the former post office behind a strip of Chocolate Avenue restaurants, opened in the fall with a few places to eat and drink. As planned, it’s expanded with more places filling out one floor, primarily selling ready-to-consume food and...
Rail Haus, Dover’s Newest Beer Garden, Set to Open By This Summer
The German-inspired beer garden will be a breath of fresh air for the growing Dover community, evidenced by the robust support owner Donny Legans has received from residents and government officials alike.
Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
The Harrisburg encampment move-out is coming: Here’s how you can help
The relocation of most remaining residents of Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge homeless encampment is scheduled for Friday, and advocates have released this playbook for the best ways concerned residents can help. HELPING WITH THE MOVE:. Leaders of Christian Churches United said they have already been approached by a good...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County
READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1