Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
Hiring manager denied former high school bully a lucrative job position, bully devastated
One hiring manager takes to a Reddit post to highlight a situation in which she was a hiring manager for a position to which the former bully applied who, needless to say, was not considered for the job. The poster explains what happened in detail in her post.
Bacon hidden in a casserole teaches an important lesson on antisemitism and family boundaries
If you've never been on Reddit, there's a section titled "Am I the A**h*le" aptly abbreviated AITA where people ask for clarification on a difficult situation. The idea is that commenters will help you decipher if you are being the jerk in a situation or if it's the other person involved that holds the title.A Jewish dad and his two children took to this subreddit to seek his own clarification. The dad, who doesn't give his name for obvious reasons, explains that he is a remarried widower who came into his second marriage with two children by his deceased wife. He tells readers that his current wife isn't Jewish but also isn't particularly religious while her parents are and have attempted to convince his daughter to be baptized Christian.
I'm raising 9 kids after taking in my sister's children. I've saved the state over $100,000 in foster-care payments but don't get support because I'm family.
After taking in her sister's five kids, the author has nine children under her care ranging from 3 to 17. She doesn't get support from the state.
CNBC
I talked to 70 parents who raised highly successful kids—here's the No. 1 parenting style they used
Some parents believe in being strict, while others are lenient. Many wonder how to find the right balance. For my book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," I interviewed 70 parents who raised highly successful adults about how they helped their kids achieve their dreams. It was an extremely diverse group — of...
Men laugh at young family member's homemade gifts and made the girls sad
kid with paint on palmsPhoto byAlexander Grey/Pexels. Children are learning about how to do virtually everything as they grow up. From tying their shoes to filling out taxes, there is a lot to explore along the way. Art is one such thing.
Garner High School teacher dies unexpectedly. Grief counselors are on hand to help.
Jake Stevens was a student and athlete at Garner High before becoming a CTE teacher.
NPR
In Some States, An Unpaid Foster Care Bill Could Mean Parents Lose Their Kids Forever
Parents who have their kids placed in foster care often get a bill to reimburse the state for part of the cost. NPR found that in at least 12 states there are laws that say parents could lose their kids forever if they fail to pay it. We hear about...
Jonathan Barry-Blocker shares message for raising intelligent Black children
Jonathan Barry-Blocker has always been smart. While other kids were watching cartoons and playing video games, it was a family practice for the children to read every day. That habit developed early and has led to a career as an attorney and a visiting professor at the University of Florida.
My dad died 7 years before I had kids of my own. I grieve the fact that he's not in their lives.
The author says that she regularly grieves that her father won't meet her children but that they try to find love in others.
When aging parents rely on their adult children for financial support, it can create chaos when some kids don't help
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “After mom passed, we discovered she had such a huge amount of money in the bank. When she was alive, she was always claiming how broke she was. We kept on giving her money but we had no idea what she was doing with it. ”
newsnationnow.com
Success without degree possible; an abuse survivor’s story
(NewsNation) — Angel Hernandez had years of sales experience, but employers deemed her resume “insufficient” because she didn’t finish her college degree. In 2020, Hernandez accepted an entry-level sales job she felt she was overqualified for in order to financially support her children. She relocated from Pennsylvania to San Antonio, Texas.
thekindergartenconnection.com
Heart Engineers: Valentine’s Day STEM Activities for Kids
This post contains affiliate links for your convenience. View our full disclosure policy here. I absolutely love planning themed sensory activities for my kids. When Valentine’s Day comes around, it’s all about the hearts, of course! Most Kindergarteners are all about building and creating with anything they can get their hands on. So your students are sure to “love” becoming engineers with these hands-on Valentine’s Day STEM activities that incorporate math, science, and structured play!
booktrib.com
A Play-Focused Book Encourages Children to Advocate for Themselves
As adults, we often look back on our childhoods with rose-tinted glasses. But the truth is, for all the fun we had with toys and playtime, childhood has its own unique drawbacks. Kids can’t drive themselves to the playground whenever they want or cook the dinner they prefer to eat. School and homework are no walk in the park, either. And one of the most truly frustrating aspects of a kid’s childhood is when their favorite adults are too busy to spend time with them.
Black Woman Author Encourages Black Girls to Pursue Careers in STEM In ‘Girls Like Me’
This Black woman is manifesting the future of Black girls in STEM through her work as an author. Ohio native and author Valerie Thompkins is using her gift of writing to encourage the youth to strive toward higher-paying careers. While working as a project manager at the Federal Reserve Bank,...
intheknow.com
Parents and 11-year-old son demonstrate their healthy communication skills in inspiring TikTok
This little boy and his parents put their impressively healthy communication skills on display during a recent argument about parents who tell their kids, “Because I said so.”. Samantha Sophia (@raisingself) is a mom-of-three who shares videos of her husband and kids, including her precocious 11-year-old son, Nathan. Nathan...
