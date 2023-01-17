ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Bacon hidden in a casserole teaches an important lesson on antisemitism and family boundaries

If you've never been on Reddit, there's a section titled "Am I the A**h*le" aptly abbreviated AITA where people ask for clarification on a difficult situation. The idea is that commenters will help you decipher if you are being the jerk in a situation or if it's the other person involved that holds the title.A Jewish dad and his two children took to this subreddit to seek his own clarification. The dad, who doesn't give his name for obvious reasons, explains that he is a remarried widower who came into his second marriage with two children by his deceased wife. He tells readers that his current wife isn't Jewish but also isn't particularly religious while her parents are and have attempted to convince his daughter to be baptized Christian.
newsnationnow.com

Success without degree possible; an abuse survivor’s story

(NewsNation) — Angel Hernandez had years of sales experience, but employers deemed her resume “insufficient” because she didn’t finish her college degree. In 2020, Hernandez accepted an entry-level sales job she felt she was overqualified for in order to financially support her children. She relocated from Pennsylvania to San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thekindergartenconnection.com

Heart Engineers: Valentine’s Day STEM Activities for Kids

This post contains affiliate links for your convenience. View our full disclosure policy here. I absolutely love planning themed sensory activities for my kids. When Valentine’s Day comes around, it’s all about the hearts, of course! Most Kindergarteners are all about building and creating with anything they can get their hands on. So your students are sure to “love” becoming engineers with these hands-on Valentine’s Day STEM activities that incorporate math, science, and structured play!
booktrib.com

A Play-Focused Book Encourages Children to Advocate for Themselves

As adults, we often look back on our childhoods with rose-tinted glasses. But the truth is, for all the fun we had with toys and playtime, childhood has its own unique drawbacks. Kids can’t drive themselves to the playground whenever they want or cook the dinner they prefer to eat. School and homework are no walk in the park, either. And one of the most truly frustrating aspects of a kid’s childhood is when their favorite adults are too busy to spend time with them.
MINNESOTA STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy