NPR
'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom
We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
NPR
Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador for young people's literature
The Library of Congress has named a Cuban American writer as its new national ambassador for young people's literature. Here's NPR's Julie Depenbrock. JULIE DEPENBROCK, BYLINE: Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador in the program's history. MEG MEDINA: I'm a children's book author. I write picture books, middle grade...
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Each week, we take a look at which books are moving the most units to keep up with the publishing buzz. Of course, most bestseller lists aren’t a reflection of current sales; these lists are for the first week of January, which is why you won’t see Spare here (yet).
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
Here's One Word Prince Harry 'NEVER' Should Have Said In Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper
A body language expert has revealed one important slip-up Prince Harry made during his bombshell interview with Anderson Cooper."He uses a word that I don't think he should ever use and that is 'specifics,'" human behavior consultant Greg Hartley claimed after watching the CBS 60 Minutes interview, which aired Sunday, January 8.The statement in question came after Harry was asked if he would ever return as a woking member of the royal family, to which the 38-year-old replied, "the ball is very much in their court but Meghan [Markle] and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize...
Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’
Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
News Channel Nebraska
Bestselling writer Colleen Hoover apologizes for planned coloring book based on domestic violence novel
Bestselling author Colleen Hoover apologized for a planned coloring book based on her novel about domestic violence, "It Ends with Us," following criticism from readers, and announced that the project will be canceled. Hoover posted a statement on her Instagram story, which disappeared after 24 hours but was widely reported...
Washington Examiner
‘A completely broken ship’: Megyn Kelly Show says CNN’s ‘sinking’ problem is approach
Media personalities Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald mocked CNN’s plans to hire a comedian to save its prime-time lineup. “There’s a reason instead of just thinking about, what are they doing that works? Like, maybe we could be ripping on both sides like Jay Leno used to do, right?” Kelly said on her SiriusXM The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday. “Nope, they don’t want to do that. They’re going to double down on their partisanship, or they’re going to both double down on their partisanship, and they’re going to try to call it comedy like they do with Jon Stewart.”
bookriot.com
Paperback to the Future: Must-Read Paperbacks to Kick Off 2023
So many books, so little time…If you’re an avid reader, you probably have a long list of books that you want to read — and you probably wish you had more time to read them. There are so many great books out every week! And time goes by so fast that many of them are released in paperback before you had a chance to get to them in hardcover. If you like to buy print copies of books, paperbacks are great, because you can get more for your money. Who doesn’t want more books??? And you can find a lot of great ones being released soon in this list of must-read paperbacks out in January–March 2023!
NPR
Jan. 6 report isn't dominating the sales charts like prior government reports
Since the release of the January 6 committee report, several publishers have raced to make the free government document available as a book. This isn't the first time a government report has gotten that treatment. The 9/11 Commission report and the Mueller report were both bestsellers. So how does the January 6 report compare? Here's Andrew Limbong, host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast.
NPR
Malcolm-Jamal Warner talks inspiration and inner fight to make Grammy-nominated album
There's a new category in this year's Grammy Awards for best spoken-word poetry album, and one of the nominees is a voice we've been hearing for decades. (SOUNDBITE OF SPOKEN-WORD POEM, "BLACK FIST BEAUTIFUL") MALCOLM-JAMAL WARNER: I'm seeing where Black fist beautiful is not a slogan. It's our mantra, reminding...
NPR
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Bruce Gowers died this past weekend, but his work will always be remembered. He directed live award shows, presidential inaugurations and music specials. But this is what helped him launch his career.
QUEEN: (Singing) I see a little silhouetto of a man. Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the fandango?. MARTÍNEZ: Gower directed the video for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," shooting the band against that dark background as they sing four-part harmony. It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit...
NPR
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its inductees for 2023. Snoop Dogg is honored, along with Gloria Estefan.
MIAMI SOUND MACHINE: (Singing) Come on. Shake your body. Baby, do the conga. I know you can't control yourself any longer. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SMOOTH OPERATOR") SADE: (Singing) No need to ask. He's a smooth operator. INSKEEP: Also the quiet storm, Sade. The ceremony comes in June. It's MORNING EDITION...
NPR
NPR uncovered secret execution tapes from Virginia. More remain hidden
When legal executions are carried out in the U.S., the few members of the public who are allowed to attend are forbidden to tape or photograph what they witness. But NPR investigative reporter Chiara Eisner obtained audio that was taped behind the scenes during four executions from the point of view of prison staff. Just a warning - we're going to play some of that audio from those executions, which some listeners might find disturbing.
NPR
Kenneth Roth had a Harvard fellowship offer. Was it rejected for his view on Israel?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Kenneth Roth, former head of Human Rights Watch, about Harvard University's decision not to offer him a fellowship. Roth says it was because of his criticism of Israel. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Kenneth Roth was executive director of Human Rights Watch for almost three decades. His...
NPR
Remembering legendary Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, dead at 95
Legendary Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died yesterday in Rome. She was 95 years old. Nicknamed La Lollo, she made dozens of movies in the U.S. and Europe after World War II. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has more. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Gina Lollobrigida melted the hearts of major stars in the 1950s...
NPR
23-year-old Reneé Rapp launches her solo career with EP: 'Everything to Everyone'
RENEE RAPP: (Singing) And all the king's horses and all the king's men will never put poor Charlie together again. SHAPIRO: That's Renee Rapp's winning performance from 2018. She was 18 years old. And since then, she's had a career to rival any of the great divas. She made her Broadway debut the following year starring as Regina George in "Mean Girls."
NPR
Encore: How did COVID warp our sense of time? It's a matter of perception
The pandemic did something strange to our sense of time. For some, it made time stand still. RUTH OGDEN: Looking at the clock and thinking, oh, my God, it's still 6 hours until the kids are going to go to bed. SHAPIRO: For others, time sped up. ARTHUR WADE YOUNG...
NPR
Revisiting the idea of whether AI might help those dealing with isolation, depression
So many people need advice on their mental health in this country that there are not enough professionals to meet their needs. So what if a computer could help? Some people seek answers from an app on their phones. Artificial intelligence might address isolation or depression, although it also raises new ethical questions. NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports.
