Related
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
Man’s body found by water in Barrington
An investigation is underway after a body was found near a RIPTA park and ride parking lot in Barrington, police said.
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
Environmentalists Ask People ‘If You See These Eggs, Destroy Them’
If you are a fan of winter hiking, then environmental experts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are looking for your help. Seems now is the time to eliminate the invasive spotted lantern flies (SLF) before they hatch and you can have a hand in it. The Rhode Island Department of...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
One dead after crash that caused hours-long backup on Mass Pike
AUBURN, Mass. — One person died Thursday of injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash that tied up traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike for hours. Massachusetts State Police said the crash occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. on the Mass Pike in Auburn, near Exit 89. Troopers said their preliminary investigation...
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Updated: Car crashes into Wellfleet medical building
WELLFLEET – A car crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services building in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up almost completely inside the structure at 3130 State Highway (Route 6). Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.
Winter weather advisory for most of Massachusetts, winter storm warning for parts of New Hampshire
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of Massachusetts due to a storm packing snow and rain that is expected to move into the region on Thursday evening. Parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, Hampshire, and Hampden counties will be under an advisory from...
Have you seen them? Feral Cat Box
If you’ve been walking in Savin Hill Park recently you may have come across one of these. So what exactly is it? It’s a feral cat box. (see photo above) The shelter itself is a plastic storage bin with a small styrofoam cooler inside. There is a tightly packed straw (which stays dry in inclement weather) in the gaps between the plastic bin and styrofoam.
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
Eagle-eyed worker spots disabled Massachusetts veteran's stolen truck parked on Cambridge street
ARLINGTON, Mass. — A pickup and specialized walker-wheelchair that were stolen from a disabled veteran in Arlington this week have been found in a nearby Massachusetts city. John Versackas' Honda Ridgeline was stolen early Saturday morning from his Gordon Road home, where he has lived for 25 years. Versackas said his doors were locked and his truck keys were still inside his house.
WEATHER ALERT
Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Seabrook, New Hampshire, Fisherwoman Will Feature on Next Season of ‘Wicked Tuna’
Michelle Bancewicz Cicale is one of the most badass women I have ever seen in my life. I so enjoy watching her fishing adventures on social media. I have never had a chance to meet her in person, but I hope to someday. Maybe a smidgeon of her badassery (not a word, I'm aware) will rub off on me.
Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York
YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her body
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her remains after using his son’s iPad to research the best ways to get rid of a body, prosecutors said in court, prosecutors said Wednesday. Brian Walshe, 47, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court...
Chelsea Woman Missing Over A Week After Voluntarily Leaving Home
A woman who may be detoxing from narcotic use has been reported missing, according to officials.Karisa Carmella Melanson, 38, left her home in Chelsea on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and has not returned since, according to the Chelsea Police Department. The missing woman has been known to abuse narcotics…
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
