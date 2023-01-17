ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

FUN 107

Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
WCVB

One dead after crash that caused hours-long backup on Mass Pike

AUBURN, Mass. — One person died Thursday of injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash that tied up traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike for hours. Massachusetts State Police said the crash occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. on the Mass Pike in Auburn, near Exit 89. Troopers said their preliminary investigation...
AUBURN, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Car crashes into Wellfleet medical building

WELLFLEET – A car crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services building in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up almost completely inside the structure at 3130 State Highway (Route 6). Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.
WELLFLEET, MA
caughtindot.com

Have you seen them? Feral Cat Box

If you’ve been walking in Savin Hill Park recently you may have come across one of these. So what exactly is it? It’s a feral cat box. (see photo above) The shelter itself is a plastic storage bin with a small styrofoam cooler inside. There is a tightly packed straw (which stays dry in inclement weather) in the gaps between the plastic bin and styrofoam.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Eagle-eyed worker spots disabled Massachusetts veteran's stolen truck parked on Cambridge street

ARLINGTON, Mass. — A pickup and specialized walker-wheelchair that were stolen from a disabled veteran in Arlington this week have been found in a nearby Massachusetts city. John Versackas' Honda Ridgeline was stolen early Saturday morning from his Gordon Road home, where he has lived for 25 years. Versackas said his doors were locked and his truck keys were still inside his house.
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

WEATHER ALERT

Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York

YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
YORK, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA

