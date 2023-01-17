Read full article on original website
WKYC
Tracking another round of rain: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for January 18, 2023
We have more rain that will arrive tonight into tomorrow. Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued at Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several Northeast Ohio counties until 7:45 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At 6:56 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over...
What are the winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 18, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $439 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $300 prize: 19 winners. $100 prize: 36 winners. $21 prize: 580 winners.
US Marshals, Cleveland City Council hold safety roundtable discussing violent crime in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council hosted a safety roundtable on Thursday afternoon that featured guests from the United States Marshals. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 3News live-streamed the roundtable, which can be watched below...
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $20 million in January 17 drawing: See where the ticket was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — For the second Mega Millions drawing in a row, one lucky ticket hit the jackpot -- this time worth $20 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, was sold in New York state. There was also a $1 million winning ticket sold in Massachusetts.
WKYC
Guinness World Records: Oldest living dog is in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The world record holder for the oldest dog now belongs to a Chihuahua mix from Ohio. Spike, who's 23 years old, achieved the title of world's oldest living dog on Dec. 7. He was born in November 1999. Spike was found abandoned in a parking lot...
WKYC
Northeast Ohio woman reports vision loss from taking Ozempic
Pam Peters took the drug for her diabetes, and it's also recently become a weight loss rage. She's since suffered from poor vision, and doctors say she's not alone.
Drone helps Medina County Sheriff's office capture suspects 'deep in the woods'
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Brunswick Hills Police Department says one of its drone pilots helped track down a couple of suspects for the Medina County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. It happened sometime on Sunday evening, when Medina sheriff's deputies were looking for two suspects who had stolen a...
Corruption trial for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder set to begin next week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder goes on trial next week in the highest-profile reckoning yet to arise from a $60 million federal bribery investigation that federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. The 2 1/2 years since the Republican's arrest have seen...
WKYC
'The current structure is failing our kids': Lawmakers look to overhaul Ohio Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Senate Bill 1 was introduce Tuesday in the Senate Education Committee. The bill aims to correct what supporters say is an education system that is failing kids. “We've got systemic problems that need to be corrected,” said State Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware). Supporters of the...
