WKYC

Guinness World Records: Oldest living dog is in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The world record holder for the oldest dog now belongs to a Chihuahua mix from Ohio. Spike, who's 23 years old, achieved the title of world's oldest living dog on Dec. 7. He was born in November 1999. Spike was found abandoned in a parking lot...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH

