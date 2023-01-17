ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Reuters

Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
torquenews.com

Tesla China Orders are Flooding In

We see reports of Tesla China orders coming in with about 10,000 additional orders per day. After Tesla recently announced price cuts in China, and following the economic scale of supply and demand, Tesla China is getting 10,000 additional orders per day, mostly for its Model Y SUV. With an average 10% price drop, it's no surprise that this is happening.
US News and World Report

China's COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to Pay Over $800 Million for 5.8% Stake in COFCO Fortune

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has agreed to pay 5.5 billion yuan ($814 million) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO. According to a COSCO SHIPPING Holdings stock exchange filing late on Monday, the...
US News and World Report

Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13

(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
CNBC

Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism

Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China's reopening will lift fuel demand at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.92 a barrel by 0116...
NBC Chicago

Amid Inflation, More Middle-Class Americans Struggle to Make Ends Meet

Many people still identify with being in the middle class, although that doesn’t mean what it used to. Inflation is largely to blame. As inflation spiked, Americans in the middle class were particularly hard hit. For them, prices increased faster than their income, according to a September report by...
investing.com

Fed Reaches End Game as U.S. Data Disappoints Yet Again

In what is yet another disappointing set of US activity data, retail sales fell 1.1% month-on-month in December, worse than the -0.9% figure the market was expecting. Meanwhile, November's contraction of -0.6% was revised to an even weaker -1% MoM print. The damage was widespread with 11 of the 14...
KGET

Retail sales slumped in December as Americans braced for slower economy

Americans pulled back their spending at stores and restaurants in December amid the mounting toll of high inflation and concerns about the future of the economy, according to data released Wednesday by the Census Bureau. U.S. retailers and restaurants made $677.1 billion in sales in December, down 1.1 percent from a revised November sales total […]
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US stocks fall on weak retail sales, Fed rate hike worries

Stocks turned broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after a key Federal Reserve policymaker said the central bank needs to keep raising rates to tame inflation. The remarks followed new data showing consumers reined in retail spending last month. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 2:21...
