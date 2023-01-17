Miami signees, IMG alums playing key role in recruiting 4-star 2024 DB to Coral Gables
Four of Miami's 2024 signees, all IMG Academy alums, are helping recruit another blue-chip IMG prospect to Coral Gables.
Four of Miami's 2024 signees, all IMG Academy alums, are helping recruit another blue-chip IMG prospect to Coral Gables.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0