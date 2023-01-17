Good Morning CaneSport 1.17.23

Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, of course there was the breaking news from yesterday that QB coach Frank Ponce is heading back to App State. We have your news on that and also discuss it in this morning’s Good Morning CaneSport show.

We also continue to update our portal tracker daily as the Miami Hurricanes continue to look to upgrade their roster not just through recruiting but also by adding transfers.

In recruiting? Well, as always we have you covered. There’s an update on 2024 QB Daniel Kaelin, who picked up an offer from Miami quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce and plans to visit. He updates where things stand now. Another QB that Miami’s been chasing has offered previously, Air Noland (the No. 12 ranked QB in the nation in 2024) also shares with us his thoughts and where the Canes fit into his picture. So don’t miss that. Plus four-star 2024 safety prospect Jordon Johnson-Rubell now has a Miami offer and breaks down his situation, and local 2024 WR Jacory Barney also now has picked up a Canes scholarship. He shares that “I couldn’t even believe it … why not put on for the crib?” So don’t miss all of those updates.

We also break down the football scholarship numbers situation with seven transfers now on board. We look forward to the room that will be available for the 2024 class, and what would need to happen if Mario Cristobal wants to take, say, 25 prospects in this coming class plus some more transfers.

There also of course, was our wrapup of the basketball team’s exciting win last night vs. Syracuse, including postgame feedback from the team. And we also have an update on the Miami women’s team that’s riding a five-game winning streak and has yet to lose a game in 2023. So check that out, too.

Plus there’s the continuation of our CaneSport 30 for 30 series ranking the top 30 Miami Hurricanes with 30 or more reps of experience. We have your update on No. 17, CB Daryl Porter, Jr.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Area WR picks up Miami offer: “I couldn’t even believe it … why not put on for the crib?”

The CaneSport 30 for 30: Ranking top 30 Canes with 30 or more reps of experience … No. 17 Daryl Porter, Jr.

Miami extends offer to 2024 QB Daniel Kaelin, who is planning visit: “I was really excited”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Would you be comfortable next year at WR??? … Posted by GOCANES

With…

Bryant and Harrell

Restrepo and Smith

Young and Ladson

leading the way with of course the freshmen and remaining returning players???

I would!

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I watched Miami growing up, and I have to have Miami near the top because that’s my hometown; why not put on for the crib?” Miami Palmetto High WR Jacory Barney, after adding a Miami offer

• Click here for a limited time, register and get 12 months for only $10.00

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Lastly, Have a great day!