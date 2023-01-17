ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

2 Bloomington firefighters treated after apartment fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two Bloomington firefighters were treated after an apartment fire Wednesday morning. Firefighters say it happened at 10:31 a.m. at 519 N. Lincoln Street. This building housed many IU students. No injuries were reporters but over 40 people were displaced and several pets are missing. Pet...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died and one was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the near north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a person down in the road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers

The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Man with gunshot wound found dead along I-65 near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a man with a gunshot wound was found Thursday morning along southbound I-65 north of the Franklin exit, Indiana State Police said. The man was found near the 91.3-mile marker, approximately 2 miles north of the exit for State Road 44, state police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue. Police were called about a person in the street. They didn't find that person, but did see a car driving erratically.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a male victim who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD chase of stolen van ends with crash in Fountain Square; 1 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a Wednesday afternoon pursuit of a stolen van ended in a crash in Fountain Square. Sometime before 1:15 pm. Wednesday, police responded to the crash around East Morris and Shelby streets in the business district. Darius Clark, a public information officer with Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Fire destroys Shelby County home

A weekend fire left a rural Shelby County home as a suspected total loss. The Morristown Fire Department responded to 7763 North 500 East to a home that’s roof was fully engulfed when they arrived. The resident was out of the home when fire crews arrived. Initially, firemen went...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

21-year-old man arrested for shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 21-year-old Tyrone Bostick was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a Sunday evening shooting investigation. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, before 8:00 pm, officers responded to the 3000 block of N. Shadeland Avenue to investigate a report of a person shot. Upon arrival,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Woman dies in crash on Knollton Road on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Monday evening in a fatal crash on the city’s north side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of Knollton Road. Officers found a single-car crash off the roadway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Person dies in fatal crash on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Monday evening in a fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of Knollton Road. Officers found a single vehicle crash off the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest woman following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

