Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sees increase in enrollment in teacher preparedness programs

Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Camdenton School District leaders welcome the idea of more money from the state to protect students
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Parson announced he wanted to make more money available to help schools protect students. “That’s why this year we are proposing $50 million for school safety grants to further protect our children and our schools,” said Governor Mike Parson in his State of the State Address.
Missouri students still choosing virtual learning, schools expanding programs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The number of students taking virtual courses in Missouri appears to be dropping since the pandemic. Though this number continues to lower many school districts are still wanting to keep the option of online schooling on the table. Many factors play into why a student and parent may choose virtual learning such […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Deadline for Missouri’s Largest Student Financial Aid Program Approaching
The deadline for Missouri’s largest student financial aid program is quickly approaching. The deadline to apply for the Access Missouri Grant is February 1st. Students who complete the FAFSA by the deadline are guaranteed a grant award if they meet the eligibility requirements. Those who complete the FAFSA after February 1st but before April 1st could still receive a grant if funding is available.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
Missouri considers paying teachers based on performance
Some legislators think the proposal will incentivize more people to become teachers — something that’s currently being attempted with general pay raises and shortened weeks.
kttn.com
Audio: Parson’s budget proposes adding 100 children’s division workers, cutting 202 state job vacancies
(Missourinet) – Governor Mike Parson’s 50-point-five billion-dollar state budget proposal is out. State Budget Director Dan Haug says it includes 22 million dollars to add 100 Children’s Division workers. The governor’s proposal also includes 10 million dollars to build a new 60-bed Probation and Parole Supervision Center...
New bill would provide free meals at school for all Missouri students
A recent study showed that free lunch programs for students increased performance in math and English, and lowered students’ average BMI. Now, one Missouri representative is working across the aisle to institute free school lunches in Missouri.
koamnewsnow.com
MO State of State; tax cuts, workforce, child care and more
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address this afternoon. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started. The theme backing his speech today was "We Are Not Done Yet."
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson outlines his legislative priorities for 2023 in State of State
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson delivered the 2023 State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started because “We Are Not Done Yet.”
KYTV
Legislators anticipate Governor Parson’s State of the State address
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Republicans and Democrats are anticipating Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s State of the State address for Wednesday afternoon. Democrats are hoping to hear the governor’s plans to address the issue of childcare increasing state workers’ pay. They are focused on ensuring that Missouri has a strong workforce and can be competitive in the job market. So far, the governor has recommended an 8.7% for all state employees, but that could change as the legislative session progresses. One topic that both sides of the aisle are prioritizing is education.
northwestmoinfo.com
Senator Hough On Gov. Parson’s Push For State Employee Pay Raise
Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, from left, Vice Chairman Lincoln Hough and Chairman Dan Hegeman, discuss an item with Drew Dampf, Hegeman's chief of staff, as Sen. Lauren Arthur studies budget documents (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). (MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson has proposed a pay increase of 8.7% for all...
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
3 companies awarded $2.6M to build electric vehicle charging stations in Mo.
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Three companies were awarded $2.6 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations. The three recipients include: Francis Energy in Branson, Chillicothe, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia; Universal EV LLC in Cabool and SugarFoot Convenience Store LLC in Collins. A list of 10...
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70?
Gov. Mike Parson's budget, unveiled during his State of the State address Wednesday, includes $859 million for upgrading Interstate 70 to three lanes in some places. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Taxpayers to Benefit From Tax Cuts in 2022
As tax season approaches, the Missouri Department of Revenue is encouraging Missouri income tax filers to review important individual income tax changes effective for the 2022 tax year. Under tax cut legislation that was signed into law in October, 2022, nearly all Missouri filers will pay tax at a lower...
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
koamnewsnow.com
MDC is requesting updates for certain landowners that receive no-cost permits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri of Conservation is reminding residents no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits to update the property information they submitted for 2023. Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost...
KYTV
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REMINDS LANDOWNERS TO UPDATE DEER AND TURKEY PERMIT INFORMATION
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) would like to remind Missouri landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Application Permit Application process that it may be time to reaffirm or update the property information submitted to MDC. Under the process, landowners with...
Comments / 2