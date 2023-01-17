CLEVELAND, Ohio – The causes of death have been released for the five inmates who died in the Cuyahoga County Jail last year. Mark Lorenzo Turner, 32, of South Euclid, died Nov. 1 from acute intoxication of several prescription drugs, including pain and anxiety medications, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Corrections officers found Turner unresponsive in his cell. He died at MetroHealth Medical Center. The medical examiner’s office said he had chlordiazepoxide, buprenorphine, dicyclomine and doxepin in his system.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO