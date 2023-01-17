ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Summit County sues pharmacy benefits managers over opioid crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Summit County has sued a group of pharmacy benefit managers, accusing them of helping fuel the country’s opioid crisis. Pharmacy benefit managers play a lesser-known role in the link between drug manufacturers and consumers, but the lawsuit accuses the companies of helping stoke the epidemic that ripped through communities across the country.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cervical spine research study moves forward in Beachwood

The Centinel Spine SMART Study recently moved to Beachwood Medical Center under the guidance of Dr. Robert McLain, according to a news release. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sanctioned study compares two commonly used artificial discs, the prodisc ® C SK and prodisc ® C Vivo, and is offered as an alternative to fusion for those that qualify.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Medical examiner releases cause of death for inmates who died in the Cuyahoga County Jail last year

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The causes of death have been released for the five inmates who died in the Cuyahoga County Jail last year. Mark Lorenzo Turner, 32, of South Euclid, died Nov. 1 from acute intoxication of several prescription drugs, including pain and anxiety medications, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Corrections officers found Turner unresponsive in his cell. He died at MetroHealth Medical Center. The medical examiner’s office said he had chlordiazepoxide, buprenorphine, dicyclomine and doxepin in his system.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Evan Crosby

10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Cleveland, OH. - You might have heard that "Cleveland rocks." Well, it turns out that's not just because the city is home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Greater Cleveland area has a population of over 3.6 million, as well as large, diverse economy that "rocks" because it's centered around several key industries:
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How much has Cleveland paid out in income tax refunds? And how many requests are left? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Approximately 5,300 individual Cleveland taxpayers requested income tax refunds for 2021, when they worked from home. As of this week, the city’s Central Collection Agency had processed 4,739 of them. The city granted about 61% of applications.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy