Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
MetroHealth’s advanced birthing center, NICU opens next week inside Glick Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth System’s new Birthing Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit aimed at provding mothers with a light-filled, private and family-oriented space for welcoming newborns is opening next week. The facilities include 10 labor and delivery rooms, 37 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit rooms and 10 private...
Cleveland Clinic reports $200 million operating loss: State of the Clinic: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The cost of healthcare is climbing, thanks to inflation. Labor costs are up 15-30%, while drugs, supplies and energy cost 20% more. And Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are lagging behind. Clinic CEO...
Drug use and COVID-19 is an especially dangerous combination for the heart, study finds
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Both COVID-19 and drug use are known to have a detrimental impact on the health of the heart. But combined they pose an even more serious risk, say researchers from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The dangerous inflammation of the interior lining of the...
Cleveland Clinic reports operating loss of $200 million in 2022; CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic ‘optimistic’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic expects to have an operating loss of more than $200 million for 2022, CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic said in the health system’s annual State of the Clinic address Wednesday morning. That stands in stark contrast to 2021 when, amid the...
Two high school students envision cures for blood cancers: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- North Royalton High School students Fiona Parker and Alex Bottomley have been accepted as a candidate team in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) 2023 Northeast Ohio Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. The Student Visionaries of the Year program is the newest LLS campaign, in...
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio teacher credits 100-plus pound weight loss to Cleveland Clinic program
CLEVELAND — Entering the new year, we are all looking to feel and be a better version of ourselves. However, that can be extremely challenging and stressful. One Northeast Ohio woman is sharing her story and proving you can make changes that last long term. She credits the Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Summit County family says lab error led to aunt’s false cancer diagnosis, life-altering surgery
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family says a false lung cancer diagnosis and the removal of part of their elderly aunt’s lung has forever changed her quality of life, so they’re speaking out, saying they don’t want another person to suffer the way their loved one has.
Why this week is considered saddest of the year
The third Monday of January is considered by some as "Blue Monday" and is thought to be the saddest day of the year, according to the Cleveland Clinic. But Blue Monday lasts throughout the winter season for some.
Summit County sues pharmacy benefits managers over opioid crisis
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Summit County has sued a group of pharmacy benefit managers, accusing them of helping fuel the country’s opioid crisis. Pharmacy benefit managers play a lesser-known role in the link between drug manufacturers and consumers, but the lawsuit accuses the companies of helping stoke the epidemic that ripped through communities across the country.
Concerns arise as Head Start students stop returning
Every January, Head Start programs across Cuyahoga County deal with the same issue — children simply stop showing up for class.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cervical spine research study moves forward in Beachwood
The Centinel Spine SMART Study recently moved to Beachwood Medical Center under the guidance of Dr. Robert McLain, according to a news release. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sanctioned study compares two commonly used artificial discs, the prodisc ® C SK and prodisc ® C Vivo, and is offered as an alternative to fusion for those that qualify.
From Boston Mills to Okemo Mountain, two Ohioans’ impromptu trip to ski Vermont
LUDLOW, Vermont – Run after run, as the chairlift whisked us up the mountain, our fellow skiers asked, “Where are you from?”. “Cleveland,” I exclaimed. You could hear the confusion in their voices, even if you couldn’t see it on their faces, behind the goggles and gaiters.
Who should keep the bones of holy leaders? Six-year legal dispute between a Tremont priest and the Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Parma appears over
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An appeals court may have finally slammed the door shut on a six-year legal dispute between a Tremont priest and the Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Parma that featured arguments over who should keep the bones of two of the church’s most holy leaders. A recent...
Medical examiner releases cause of death for inmates who died in the Cuyahoga County Jail last year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The causes of death have been released for the five inmates who died in the Cuyahoga County Jail last year. Mark Lorenzo Turner, 32, of South Euclid, died Nov. 1 from acute intoxication of several prescription drugs, including pain and anxiety medications, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Corrections officers found Turner unresponsive in his cell. He died at MetroHealth Medical Center. The medical examiner’s office said he had chlordiazepoxide, buprenorphine, dicyclomine and doxepin in his system.
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Cleveland, OH. - You might have heard that "Cleveland rocks." Well, it turns out that's not just because the city is home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Greater Cleveland area has a population of over 3.6 million, as well as large, diverse economy that "rocks" because it's centered around several key industries:
wyso.org
Northeast Ohio seniors get new assistance options with help from Washington
Northeast Ohio seniors are going to get improved access to food and toiletries, home repairs and transportation through four new programs that are part of an initiative led by the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAAA.) The initiative is funded by a $3.4 million federal investment, which June Taylor,...
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
How much has Cleveland paid out in income tax refunds? And how many requests are left? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Approximately 5,300 individual Cleveland taxpayers requested income tax refunds for 2021, when they worked from home. As of this week, the city’s Central Collection Agency had processed 4,739 of them. The city granted about 61% of applications.
Olmsted Falls Schools starts STOPit Anonymous Reporting System
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Under the mantra of “see something, say something,” the Olmsted Falls City School District has introduced the new STOPit Anonymous Reporting System. “The district has long had a tool for parents and students to anonymously report any safety and/or wellness concerns,” Superintendent Jim Lloyd...
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0