Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Rainy Thursday To Make Way for Brighter Start to Weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday will see periods of rain throughout the day with rain ending and clouds clearing during the evening. Very little accumulation will come from this event, between a tenth and quarter inch of rainfall altogether is expected. Following rainfall, winds will pick up this evening, and continue through Friday. Weekend conditions remain pleasant, but I’ll be tracking a Sunday system that will bring rain and the possibility of an icy mix.
NBC 29 News
Pleasant Wednesday, but a Cold Front Will Bring Cooler Weather and Showers on Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant day ahead with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 60′s across most of the region. A system will bring colder temperatures as well as periods of rain throughout the day on Thursday. Conditions improve for the weekend, but tracking another system that will bring rain on Sunday with the possibility of mixed precipitation.
NBC 29 News
Rain Exits with More Arriving Soon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy start to Tuesday, expected a drying trend this afternoon and evening from west to east. A break in the rain Wednesday with spring-like conditions. More rain is expected Thursday. Drying and a little cooling Friday and Saturday. Additional rainfall is on the way...
WSLS
HomeGoods now open at River Ridge in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in the Hill City can now visit HomeGoods at River Ridge. A grand-opening ceremony was held for the home decor retailer Thursday morning, and during the ceremony, HomeGoods announced a $10,000 donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. This is the only HomeGoods in...
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
wfxrtv.com
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
WDBJ7.com
Avian influenza confirmed in Virginia turkey operation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the VDACS Regional Animal Health Laboratory...
WHSV
Crash causes delay on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
NBC 29 News
UVA Baseball season off to strong start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
cbs19news
CPD still looking for John Milton Harris III
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is once again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. On Tuesday, CPD held a press conference for the family of 60-year-old John Milton Harris III. He was last seen on July 1, 2022. According to police,...
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville, Albemarle lobbying lawmakers to help renovate schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools are in need of some renovations, which won’t come cheap. They’re asking lawmakers to pass a bill that would finance the changes. The city and county are both asking Virginia to raise the sales tax to pay for renovation...
NBC 29 News
Microtransit program may be coming to parts of Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit briefed the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors during a work session Wednesday, January 18. The briefing centered on a one-year mircotransit pilot program. The microtransit is expected to operate on Route 29 and the Pantops areas, Monday through Saturday. CAT hopes to expand the program if funding allows it.
cbs19news
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Charlottesville this week. It has been visiting cities all over the United States since 1936. It's 24 hot dogs tall, 60 hot dogs long and 18 hot dogs wide. The inside is just as impressive as the outside with...
NBC 29 News
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The family of a Charlottesville man who has been missing for more than six months is asking the community for help. John Milton Harris III was last seen on July 1, 2022. Harris is 60-years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say that...
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville
A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
NBC 29 News
Wildlife Center of Virginia holding birthday party for black bears
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is hosting a Black Bear Birthday Party for its five growing cubs. “During 2022, we admitted a total of five bear cubs: four males and one female. They were rescued from different areas of the state, under a variety of circumstances. Some were separated from their mothers, some were orphaned, some were physically injured in some critical way,” Alex Wehrung said Tuesday, January 17.
Comments / 0