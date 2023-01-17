Guards Fest 2023 includes entertainment, players, cleat-design competition, bat-making demo, more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Mentor Brewing Co. set to mark 2 years, enjoys being truly local brewery in NE Ohio (photos)
MENTOR, Ohio – Mentor Brewing Co. is so focused on its local surroundings, customers, beers and other beverages, that owner Brian Seelinger hasn’t had time to contemplate a big party next month. That’s when the brewery turns 2. “Two years,” he said, “went by very quickly.”...
Zach Bryan bringing ‘Burn Burn Burn’ tour to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rising singer-songwriter Zach Bryan will bring his “Burn Burn Burn North American Tour” to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, June 2. Fans can register for the chance to purchase tickets for the show via Fair AXS at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse’s website. The registration period ends at 10 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, and fans will be notified via email beginning Friday, February 13. Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis.
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
The magic of The Mouse is on full display at new Disney Animation: Immersive Experience Cleveland (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The makers of Disney Animation: Immersive Experience want guests to feel like they’re inside their favorite Disney films. To pull it off, Lighthouse Immersive, the same studio behind Immersive Van Gogh, uses 50 digital projectors to bring some of the most memorable Disney moments to life on the walls, floors and ceiling of its 500,000-cubic foot gallery at E. 72nd St. and St. Clair.
Chefs Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett open Boom’s Pizza in Lakewood - photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio --Like many folks, Chef Ben Bebenroth paused during the pandemic time to assess his life and to plan professional pivots. Within a day of Gov. Mike Dewine closing Ohio restaurants in March 2020, Bebenroth shuttered Spice Kitchen + Bar in Gordon Square. He decided to focus on his catering business and non-profit work while pondering a new direction.
Even with this Friday’s forecasted snow, Cleveland still will be near historical lows for the season (see rankings)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite one severe snowstorm near the end of December, the Cleveland area - like much of the rest of the country - has seen little snowfall for the 2022-2023 winter season. Cleveland has received 9.2 inches since the first snow of the fall, well short of the...
Mayor Justin Bibb looks to hire nonprofit to run Cleveland-owned Highland Park Golf Course
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland intends to hire a nonprofit to manage the historic city-owned Highland Park Golf Course as part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s goal of revitalizing the course, maintaining and expanding Cleveland residents’ access to the sport of golf and potentially attracting tournaments.
Previewing Guards Fest and looking at Cleveland’s expectations for 2023: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guards Fest is fast approaching, and fans will soon have a chance to get up close and meet their favorite players Saturday at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. On Thursday’s podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga get ready for the big event and discuss some...
tourcounsel.com
Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio
Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
Cleveland Clinic reports $200 million operating loss: State of the Clinic: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The cost of healthcare is climbing, thanks to inflation. Labor costs are up 15-30%, while drugs, supplies and energy cost 20% more. And Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are lagging behind. Clinic CEO...
From Boston Mills to Okemo Mountain, two Ohioans’ impromptu trip to ski Vermont
LUDLOW, Vermont – Run after run, as the chairlift whisked us up the mountain, our fellow skiers asked, “Where are you from?”. “Cleveland,” I exclaimed. You could hear the confusion in their voices, even if you couldn’t see it on their faces, behind the goggles and gaiters.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four great restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
cleveland19.com
After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
Chagrin Cinemas says goodbye this weekend with three classic movies at throwback prices
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Chagrin Cinemas customers can bid farewell to the theater before it closes this weekend. The cinema is saying thanks to the community by showing three classic movies at throwback prices. For $5, moviegoers can choose between “Jurassic Park,” “Grease” and “Back to the Future” Friday through...
Cleveland.com
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as cold front brings strong winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wind gusts topping 40 mph Thursday night in Northeast Ohio were resulting in a large number of power outages, including more than 4,000 in Cuyahoga County. According to FirstEnergy, more than 1,600 outages were reported in Cleveland just after 10:30 p.m. Mayfield Heights had nearly 900 outages, while Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights and Solon all had over 300.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio
They are so good that Guy Fieri recommends them.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio teacher credits 100-plus pound weight loss to Cleveland Clinic program
CLEVELAND — Entering the new year, we are all looking to feel and be a better version of ourselves. However, that can be extremely challenging and stressful. One Northeast Ohio woman is sharing her story and proving you can make changes that last long term. She credits the Cleveland...
Parma native Joseph M. Setele helped make Hollywood’s worst film ever -- an epic disaster called ‘The Room’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Parma native and Hollywood cinematographer Joseph M. Setele has been involved with nearly 200 films over the last 30 years; however, there’s one IMDB credit that draws more interest than the rest. Two decades have passed since he got a gig on an independent film, which...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0