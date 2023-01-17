Read full article on original website
Microsoft to likely receive EU antitrust warning over Activision Blizzard purchase
The European Commission is expected to issue Microsoft a warning about the tech giant's purchase of Activision Blizzard.
IGN
Xbox Hit by Layoffs on Anniversary of Activision Blizzard Announcement
Amidst news of a mass layoff of 10,000 people at Microsoft, a number of employees at Xbox Game Studios The Coalition, 343 Industries, and Bethesda are learning their jobs are being impacted. According to reports at Bloomberg and Kotaku, a number of developers at the three Xbox studios were informed...
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition gets vote of support from key European trade union
The European Games Developer Federation spans 22 countries
China’s video game makers come in from the cold as crackdown eases
HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's end to a sweeping crackdown on its video games market is expected to breathe life back into the battered industry this year, but remaining restrictions on some content and economic headwinds will limit the extent of the recovery.
game-news24.com
World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2 and Activision Blizzard titles will go out of fashion with a remark that a rejected deal would get it back
World of Warcraft and Overwatch 2 will soon become unplayable in China. Activision Blizzard claimed NetEase declined an offer to extend its publishing deal, meaning multiple titles won’t be possible within the next week. First reported by Reuters, Blizzard China said in a statement via Weibo, a social media...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Its no longer a small world: Disney CEO Bob Iger terminates COVID-19 era work from home policy
Walt Disney recently reappointed CEO, Bob Iger, ended the company’s COVID-19 era of working from home, alerting staff members in an email on Monday. The announcement comes two months after Mr Iger’s shock return to Disney. “Nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers...
One year after announcing Activision Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees
The cuts come as consumer digital spending slows and fears of a recession persist.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Retail Box Leaked in China Showcasing Starfield; Sparks Speculation About the Release of the Bethesda Title
It's 2023, which means Starfield is right around the corner. After several delays and waiting, Xbox has confirmed that the long-awaited space RPG title will make its way this year. However, we have yet to hear any details about the title's release date. It seemed like the game will be...
US News and World Report
'World of Warcraft' Battle Heats up as NetEase Rejects Blizzard Offer
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese games publisher NetEase Inc NTES.O said on Wednesday it has rejected a proposal from Activision Blizzard Inc to extend their long-time partnership for six months, as the U.S. game developer looks for a new partner. NetEase said the proposal was "commercially illogical" and accused the U.S....
Polygon
Comixology hit hard by Amazon’s massive layoffs
Amazon has cut a significant part of its Comixology staff as part of its mass wave of layoffs Wednesday. The company announced in early January that it intended to eliminate 18,000 roles beginning on Jan. 18. Workers across the company began receiving notice of layoffs on Wednesday, largely focused on the Amazon Stores division, which includes Comixology.
FTX money trails leading to politicians, media, and other crypto exchanges point to the deep influence of Sam Bankman-Fried
Insider's Phil Rosen explains the strangest and latest developments surrounding the now-defunct crypto firm and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.
Kotaku
Pro Overwatch Teams Reportedly Want Legal Fight Against Activision Over Money
The Overwatch League, an officially funded esports event, has been dealing with declining viewership and issues with sponsors following Activision Blizzard’s ongoing workplace culture scandal. Now, based on a report from Jacob Wolf, it seems the teams Activision Blizzard employs to play the game for a live audience are taking legal action against the studio after years of high costs and low reward.
brytfmonline.com
Europe may initiate sanctions against Microsoft if Activision buys Blizzard
It is already known to Microsoft and the FTC In court proceedings over the purchase of Activision Blizzard, after the negative opinion of the competition regulator in the United States. But this marathon is long, and Microsoft still doesn’t know if it will be able to win. And the other hurdle it was already known that an Xbox owner would face was the European Commission. And everything indicates that the technology will receive the first negative opinionwith an antitrust notice relating to $69 billion for business.
IGN
Report: Ubisoft CEO Apologizes to Employees Over 'Ball in Your Court' Comments
Ubisoft is facing turbulent times financially and in-house, and CEO Yves Guillemot was forced to reckon with recent comments he made shifting the blame to the staff. After cancelling three unannounced games and delaying the release date of Skull and Bones for a sixth time, Guillemot told employees “the ball is in your court” to help get the $3 billion company back on track.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 Skins and Start Time
The festivities are far from over in Overwatch 2. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event in 2023. Enjoy your some of your favorites maps decorated with paper lanterns just for the occasion, and complete the Good Fortune Kkachi Event Challenge to unlock the new Legendary Echo Kkachi skin!
progameguides.com
How to get the Otterworldly Ottuk Carrier mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight
Looking to get a hold of one of the new otter-like mounts introduced in WoW Dragonflight? Well, if you've been playing the mount collecting mini-game over the years, you may be closer to getting your hands on one than you think. Here's how to get the Otterworldy Ottuk Carrier mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Goldman, Pfizer, Cheesecake Factory, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The U.K. telecommunications company rose nearly 2% in the premarket. On Monday, Ghana approved Vodafone's sale of 70% of its stake in Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Group. On Thursday, Vodafone was upgraded to buy by Bank of America, which said it was optimistic about the company's prospects amid CEO Nick Read's departure.
Asian markets rise after Wall St losses amid recession fears
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street losses deepened as worries grow that the U.S. economy is headed for recession. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul declined. Oil prices gained. Traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks might be willing...
IGN
Valorant Dev Riot Games Reportedly Laying Off Across Recruiting, HR and Esports Amid Recent Wave of Tech Downsizing
With the fear of recession looming over everyone's head, it seems like companies, especially in the tech sector, are taking precautions for impending economic downturn with mass layoffs of employees. Recently, Microsoft announced that it would be letting go 10,000 or 5% of its employees, as the tech giants prepare...
