US News and World Report

'World of Warcraft' Battle Heats up as NetEase Rejects Blizzard Offer

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese games publisher NetEase Inc NTES.O said on Wednesday it has rejected a proposal from Activision Blizzard Inc to extend their long-time partnership for six months, as the U.S. game developer looks for a new partner. NetEase said the proposal was "commercially illogical" and accused the U.S....
Polygon

Comixology hit hard by Amazon’s massive layoffs

Amazon has cut a significant part of its Comixology staff as part of its mass wave of layoffs Wednesday. The company announced in early January that it intended to eliminate 18,000 roles beginning on Jan. 18. Workers across the company began receiving notice of layoffs on Wednesday, largely focused on the Amazon Stores division, which includes Comixology.
Kotaku

Pro Overwatch Teams Reportedly Want Legal Fight Against Activision Over Money

The Overwatch League, an officially funded esports event, has been dealing with declining viewership and issues with sponsors following Activision Blizzard’s ongoing workplace culture scandal. Now, based on a report from Jacob Wolf, it seems the teams Activision Blizzard employs to play the game for a live audience are taking legal action against the studio after years of high costs and low reward.
brytfmonline.com

Europe may initiate sanctions against Microsoft if Activision buys Blizzard

It is already known to Microsoft and the FTC In court proceedings over the purchase of Activision Blizzard, after the negative opinion of the competition regulator in the United States. But this marathon is long, and Microsoft still doesn’t know if it will be able to win. And the other hurdle it was already known that an Xbox owner would face was the European Commission. And everything indicates that the technology will receive the first negative opinionwith an antitrust notice relating to $69 billion for business.
IGN

Report: Ubisoft CEO Apologizes to Employees Over 'Ball in Your Court' Comments

Ubisoft is facing turbulent times financially and in-house, and CEO Yves Guillemot was forced to reckon with recent comments he made shifting the blame to the staff. After cancelling three unannounced games and delaying the release date of Skull and Bones for a sixth time, Guillemot told employees “the ball is in your court” to help get the $3 billion company back on track.
IGN

Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 Skins and Start Time

The festivities are far from over in Overwatch 2. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event in 2023. Enjoy your some of your favorites maps decorated with paper lanterns just for the occasion, and complete the Good Fortune Kkachi Event Challenge to unlock the new Legendary Echo Kkachi skin!
progameguides.com

How to get the Otterworldly Ottuk Carrier mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Looking to get a hold of one of the new otter-like mounts introduced in WoW Dragonflight? Well, if you've been playing the mount collecting mini-game over the years, you may be closer to getting your hands on one than you think. Here's how to get the Otterworldy Ottuk Carrier mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Goldman, Pfizer, Cheesecake Factory, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The U.K. telecommunications company rose nearly 2% in the premarket. On Monday, Ghana approved Vodafone's sale of 70% of its stake in Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Group. On Thursday, Vodafone was upgraded to buy by Bank of America, which said it was optimistic about the company's prospects amid CEO Nick Read's departure.
WSOC Charlotte

Asian markets rise after Wall St losses amid recession fears

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street losses deepened as worries grow that the U.S. economy is headed for recession. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul declined. Oil prices gained. Traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks might be willing...

