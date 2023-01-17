Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dutchess man found guilty of killing girlfriend with car
William Dickie, 43, was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Danielle DiStefano.
Attempted Murder Parolee Nabbed After Robbery, U-Haul Chase In Troy, Police Say
A man who spent years in prison for attempted murder is facing more time behind bars after allegedly leading police on a highway chase through the region in a U-Haul box truck, authorities said. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were initially called at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, with...
Albany man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
An Albany man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after failing to provide necessary food, water, medical care, and shelter to his dog.
Albany man convicted on gun possession charge
An Albany man was convicted Wednesday on felony weapons charges after he flashed a handgun during a confrontation last May.
Troy man sentenced for stabbing man, then jail guard
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday. Najji Snipes, 23, will also serve five years of post-release supervision. Snipes previously pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in Troy on May 27, 2022. In doing so, Snipes pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault with intent to cause […]
flackbroadcasting.com
At-least two suspects from Poland charged with felony possessing a stolen credit card: NYSP
HERKIMER & ONEIDA COUNTIES- Authorities are announcing charges filed against at-least two suspects accused of felonies, including possessing a stolen credit card. According to information we have from the New York State Police, there are at-least two suspects, a 17 and 18-year-old, both from Poland, NY, who are charged with one felony count each of criminally possessing a stolen credit card.
Watervliet woman faces up to 20 years for fraud
A Watervliet woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for her submission of a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) application to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and in doing so could face up to 20 years in prison.
cnyhomepage.com
Update: 17 Y/O Suspect in Custody for Two Burglary/Sexual Assaults in East Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – We previously told you about the two incidents that occurred on the evening of January 14th on South Street and Hilton Ave. in Utica. And on January 17th, the 17-year-old suspect was arraigned in family court and charged with a multitude of crimes. The suspect...
News 12
Police: Severely decomposed body found in Stamford home
Police say a severely decomposed body was found inside a home on Hope Street in Stamford. A locksmith found the body after a legal eviction order was granted. News 12 is told there was also a rodent infestation and hoarding. Police want to remind everyone to keep an eye on...
3 Kids Found In Car Of Drugged Driver In Watervliet, Police Say
A 29-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving high on drugs with children in the car, authorities said. Albany County resident Michael Smith, of Cohoes, was arrested following a traffic stop in Watervliet late Monday night, Jan. 9, according to Watervliet Police. Officers stopped Smith at...
WRGB
Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
Man accused of transporting stolen goods across state lines
A Chinese citizen accused of stealing items from several different states and then bringing them back to his home in Colonie has been charged.
Rensselaer woman accused of stealing credit card
A Rensselaer woman has been cited to court after she allegedly stole a Schodack resident's credit card and used it to make several purchases around her home county.
WRGB
Troy man accused of menacing Uber driver with weapon at Colonie hotel
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man is in custody, accused of threatening an Uber driver with a weapon on Sunday. At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Colonie officers responded to the Tru by Hilton hotel onAlbany-Shaker Road, for a report of a person with a weapon. The incident was...
Saugerties couple allegedly fight in front of kid
A Kingston man is doing time in county lockup after police say he threw a cell phone at a woman, while their four-month-old child looked on.
WKTV
Suspect in fatal shooting outside Utica apartment complex charged with murder
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman, who was shot and killed outside of the Adrean Terrace Apartments on Armory Drive on Dec. 15. Freeman was shot multiple times and died from his injuries at the hospital. Following an investigation,...
Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries
Two Albany residents were arrested for allegedly breaking into 91 storage units in Duanesburg and stealing from multiple. Edward Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, 28, each face a slew of charges.
ACSO: Inmate adds charges after contraband was found
Albany country sheriffs office reports the arrest of Dahmeek J. McDonald, 28 which took place on January 12. McDonald allegedly had contraband inside the Albany County Correctional Facility.
Inmate arrested for allegedly promoting contraband in prison
An inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility was arrested for allegedly promoting prison contraband, as well as possessing a weapon. Messiah Lamb, 25, faces several charges.
WKTV
Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
