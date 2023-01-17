ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man sentenced for stabbing man, then jail guard

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday. Najji Snipes, 23, will also serve five years of post-release supervision. Snipes previously pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in Troy on May 27, 2022. In doing so, Snipes pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault with intent to cause […]
TROY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

At-least two suspects from Poland charged with felony possessing a stolen credit card: NYSP

HERKIMER & ONEIDA COUNTIES- Authorities are announcing charges filed against at-least two suspects accused of felonies, including possessing a stolen credit card. According to information we have from the New York State Police, there are at-least two suspects, a 17 and 18-year-old, both from Poland, NY, who are charged with one felony count each of criminally possessing a stolen credit card.
POLAND, NY
News 12

Police: Severely decomposed body found in Stamford home

Police say a severely decomposed body was found inside a home on Hope Street in Stamford. A locksmith found the body after a legal eviction order was granted. News 12 is told there was also a rodent infestation and hoarding. Police want to remind everyone to keep an eye on...
STAMFORD, NY
WRGB

Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy