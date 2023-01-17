Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise ahead of next rain chances in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 57 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 83 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Yet another great weather day on Thursday for the area! Highs are warmer for the PM with many areas rising into the low 80s this afternoon. The only concern Thursday is...
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Jan. 17, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see gorgeous weather over the next few days with a little patchy fog in the mornings as lows hover in the low 50s. That fog will burn off and highs will reach into the upper 70s. The next rain chance comes on Friday.
fox35orlando.com
New boardwalk debuts at Orlando Wetlands Park
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! The Orlando Wetlands Park is the gem of the city, and it's recently seen a surge in popularity thanks to the completion of the new half-mile-long Cypress Boardwalk. This man-made wetland park spans 1650 acres and is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.
fox35orlando.com
Legacy Daytona to transform vacant Macy's at Volusia Mall into 'multifamily community'
Developers in Daytona Beach are planning a 350-unit apartment complex set to rise right near the Volusia Mall. The ten-acre Legacy Daytona will be a "multifamily community," they said.
fox35orlando.com
Travelers say Orlando International new Terminal C is to much walking
Significant renovations may come to Orlando International after travelers say the walking is too much to bear. Moving walkways have been suggested but the airport may not be wide enough.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach shores residents say $37M isn't enough for hurricane damage repair
People living along the beachline say they appreciate the gesture, but the area needs much more to rebuild the seawall. One homeowner says it will only buy about 10 seawalls out.
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
fox35orlando.com
65th annual Daytona 500 is sold out, but there are other ticket opportunities available
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The stands will be packed in February at the 65th annual Daytona 500. Officials announced Tuesday that grandstand seats and camping for the big race have officially sold out, but don't worry – there are still other opportunities to see the big race in person.
fox35orlando.com
Body recovered from lake in Kissimmee after person entered pond: Deputies
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A body was recovered from a Kissimmee pond after dive teams responded to a report of someone entering a pond on Tuesday. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said the body was that of an older female. No other information on the woman's identity has been released. "There...
fox35orlando.com
Dive teams searching for person seen entering pond inside Kissimmee's Springlake Village
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Dive teams with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are searching a pond in the Springlake Village gated community off Boggy Creek Rd. According to the sheriff's office, someone witnessed a person entering a pond and that onlooker attempted to jump in and pull the person out of the water but was unsuccessful.
fox35orlando.com
1 child, 1 adult dead after Osceola County crash: FHP
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One child and one adult have died during a crash in Osceola County on State Road 60, according to FHP. The crash happened near Peavine Rd and involved two cars. There are more injuries on the scene, but troopers have not detailed how many more people...
fox35orlando.com
Friends of woman killed in Sanford shooting search for justice
FOX 35 News is learning more about a woman who was gunned down at a busy Sanford, Florida intersection on Monday as she was traveling in a van with others. Close friends of 31-year-old Princess Tolliver said she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
fox35orlando.com
Runner searching for car that hit him as he crossed the street in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Daryl Willmore is an avid runner. He’s been jogging a route by Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Boulevard every day for about seven years. He wears this bright band, so drivers can see him, and is careful when crossing the road. "I follow all the rules....
fox35orlando.com
Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
fox35orlando.com
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot at intersection near Orlando elementary school
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Orlando. Orlando police tell FOX 35 it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard and Gatlin Avenue. That's just a few blocks from Lake George Elementary School. Police say they're trying...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando salon owner says she was victim of break-in caught on camera
The owner of a salon in Downtown Orlando says someone broke into her place by shattering the window and took off with the cash box. She says she's not the only business that was hit.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Kissimmee on Arisha Drive
One person was shot and killed in Kissimmee on Monday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Gany Djurabayev was arrested on Tuesday in the shooting death of Bekzod Nishonboev.
fox35orlando.com
Friends seek justice for Sanford shooting victim, say other victims recovering
SANFORD, Fla. - Close family friends of a shooting victim in Sanford, Florida are speaking out for the first time since the deadly incident earlier this week. They spoke only with FOX 35’s Dave Puglisi in hopes that someone will come forward to help their beloved friend find justice.
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida children stabbed repeatedly by father's girlfriend, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children are recovering in a Florida hospital after the Kissimmee Police said their father’s girlfriend stabbed them repeatedly. The kids’ mother, Jessica Ricks, said her 10-year-old daughter was stabbed twice in the neck, slicing open her carotid artery. Her 14-year-old son, she said, was stabbed a dozen times.
