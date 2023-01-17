ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO