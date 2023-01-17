ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Weather Forecast: Jan. 17, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see gorgeous weather over the next few days with a little patchy fog in the mornings as lows hover in the low 50s. That fog will burn off and highs will reach into the upper 70s. The next rain chance comes on Friday.
ORLANDO, FL
New boardwalk debuts at Orlando Wetlands Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! The Orlando Wetlands Park is the gem of the city, and it's recently seen a surge in popularity thanks to the completion of the new half-mile-long Cypress Boardwalk. This man-made wetland park spans 1650 acres and is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.
ORLANDO, FL
Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
KISSIMMEE, FL
1 child, 1 adult dead after Osceola County crash: FHP

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One child and one adult have died during a crash in Osceola County on State Road 60, according to FHP. The crash happened near Peavine Rd and involved two cars. There are more injuries on the scene, but troopers have not detailed how many more people...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond

ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
2 Florida children stabbed repeatedly by father's girlfriend, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children are recovering in a Florida hospital after the Kissimmee Police said their father’s girlfriend stabbed them repeatedly. The kids’ mother, Jessica Ricks, said her 10-year-old daughter was stabbed twice in the neck, slicing open her carotid artery. Her 14-year-old son, she said, was stabbed a dozen times.
KISSIMMEE, FL

