financemagnates.com

Interactive Brokers Ends Q4 2022 with Record Profits

Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) ended the quarter between October and December with earnings of $1.31 per share, making it the company’s best three months in terms of quarterly profits. The adjusted figure at $1.30 per share is much higher than the market expectation of $1.16 per share. Interactive...
financemagnates.com

Payment Firm Boku Expects a 9% YoY Revenue Jump in H2 2022

Boku (AIM: BOKU), a payments platform, released a trading update on Tuesday, revealing that it is expecting to generate at least $33 million in revenue the second half of the financial year 2022. The figure increased by 9 percent from the same period of the previous year. Boku Expects a...
financemagnates.com

Monex Introduces US Stock Margin Trading in Japan after Delay

The Japanese company expands its current US equities offering. The launch was delayed due to initial system problems. Monex Group, a Japan-based financial services company, announced its new margin account services offering for US-based equities on Tuesday. According to the press release, the new trading instruments will be available from 23 January 2023.
financemagnates.com

Equals Posts 43% H2 2022 Revenue Uptick

Equals (AIM:EQLS), a provider of payment solutions to SMEs, is expecting to close the second half of 2022 with a revenue of £38.3 million, which is a yearly uptick of 43 percent. The figure is also £31.4 million higher in revenue than it generated in the first six months of the year.
financemagnates.com

NAGA Discusses Possible Merger with Unnamed 'Multi-Country' Broker

NAGA Group, a Germany-based fintech company that operates a regulated neo-broker, neo-banking app and a cryptocurrency platform, disclosed on Thursday that it is working towards signing “a potential strategic transaction with a multi-country brokerage firm.”. The transaction could “potentially” emerge as a merger of the German fintech with the...
MassLive.com

91 tech companies have laid off workers in first 2 weeks of 2023

In the first two weeks of 2023, 91 tech companies have laid off more than 24,000 employees, according to tracking site layoffs.fyi. The website tracks tech company layoffs since the start of COVID-19, according to the website. In 2022, 1,024 tech companies laid off 154,336 employees. And additional 24,151 employees have been laid off in the first 16 days of 2023.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
PYMNTS

Report: Tech Firms Get Back to Basics Amid Rising Layoffs

Will 2023 be the year Big Tech companies think less big?. A report Saturday (Jan. 14) by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) argues that tech firms are taking a more “back-to-basics” strategy following a year in which more than 153,000 workers in that sector lost their jobs. Many...
msn.com

What Income Level Is Considered Rich?

Earning more money can make it easier to pay the bills, fund your financial goals and spend on hobbies or “fun,” but what income is considered to make you rich? The answer can depend on several factors, including where you live, what type of job you have, how much you save or invest and how you typically spend your money. If you’re looking for help to reach your financial goals and be considered “rich” in your own eyes then consider building a plan and working with a financial advisor.
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Stock Is Sliding Today

Microsoft Corp MSFT shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company announced plans to strengthen its business, which is expected to result in a $1.2 billion charge in the company's fiscal second quarter. What Happened: Microsoft laid out plans to strengthen the company in response to macroeconomic pressures and changing...
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
ILLINOIS STATE
financemagnates.com

BMLL Ads Jenny Chen as Head of Sales in Americas to Push Expansion

BMLL, an independent provider of historical Level 3 data and analytics for global equity and futures markets, has appointed Jenny Chen as Head of Sales, Americas. The announcement follows last week's hire of Rob Laible as Head of Americas, showing BMLL's focus on expansion in the United States. Jenny Chen...

