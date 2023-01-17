Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
Interactive Brokers Ends Q4 2022 with Record Profits
Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) ended the quarter between October and December with earnings of $1.31 per share, making it the company’s best three months in terms of quarterly profits. The adjusted figure at $1.30 per share is much higher than the market expectation of $1.16 per share. Interactive...
financemagnates.com
Payment Firm Boku Expects a 9% YoY Revenue Jump in H2 2022
Boku (AIM: BOKU), a payments platform, released a trading update on Tuesday, revealing that it is expecting to generate at least $33 million in revenue the second half of the financial year 2022. The figure increased by 9 percent from the same period of the previous year. Boku Expects a...
financemagnates.com
Monex Introduces US Stock Margin Trading in Japan after Delay
The Japanese company expands its current US equities offering. The launch was delayed due to initial system problems. Monex Group, a Japan-based financial services company, announced its new margin account services offering for US-based equities on Tuesday. According to the press release, the new trading instruments will be available from 23 January 2023.
financemagnates.com
Equals Posts 43% H2 2022 Revenue Uptick
Equals (AIM:EQLS), a provider of payment solutions to SMEs, is expecting to close the second half of 2022 with a revenue of £38.3 million, which is a yearly uptick of 43 percent. The figure is also £31.4 million higher in revenue than it generated in the first six months of the year.
financemagnates.com
NAGA Discusses Possible Merger with Unnamed 'Multi-Country' Broker
NAGA Group, a Germany-based fintech company that operates a regulated neo-broker, neo-banking app and a cryptocurrency platform, disclosed on Thursday that it is working towards signing “a potential strategic transaction with a multi-country brokerage firm.”. The transaction could “potentially” emerge as a merger of the German fintech with the...
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Social Security update: Second round of monthly payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
Recipients of Social Security retirement payments, worth up to $4,194, will receive the second round of payments on Wednesday.
91 tech companies have laid off workers in first 2 weeks of 2023
In the first two weeks of 2023, 91 tech companies have laid off more than 24,000 employees, according to tracking site layoffs.fyi. The website tracks tech company layoffs since the start of COVID-19, according to the website. In 2022, 1,024 tech companies laid off 154,336 employees. And additional 24,151 employees have been laid off in the first 16 days of 2023.
Microsoft is interested in buying Netflix, a big bet after the Activision acquisition
According to Routers, Microsoft, one of the largest technology companies in the world and leaders in the computer, video game and video calling sectors, wants to grow more by 2023 with a possible acquisition of another giant, Netflix.
Crocs expects revenues to surge to record highs after it bought a little-known Italian shoe brand beloved by Gen Z
Crocs offer comfort and dozens of colors customers love. But the Crocs brand isn't solely responsible for the company's 53% revenue growth in 2022.
Report: Tech Firms Get Back to Basics Amid Rising Layoffs
Will 2023 be the year Big Tech companies think less big?. A report Saturday (Jan. 14) by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) argues that tech firms are taking a more “back-to-basics” strategy following a year in which more than 153,000 workers in that sector lost their jobs. Many...
CNBC
Microsoft, Amazon and other tech companies have laid off more than 60,000 employees in the last year
The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Microsoft and Amazon both announced fresh rounds of layoffs on Wednesday. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in tech land are...
msn.com
What Income Level Is Considered Rich?
Earning more money can make it easier to pay the bills, fund your financial goals and spend on hobbies or “fun,” but what income is considered to make you rich? The answer can depend on several factors, including where you live, what type of job you have, how much you save or invest and how you typically spend your money. If you’re looking for help to reach your financial goals and be considered “rich” in your own eyes then consider building a plan and working with a financial advisor.
Why Microsoft Stock Is Sliding Today
Microsoft Corp MSFT shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company announced plans to strengthen its business, which is expected to result in a $1.2 billion charge in the company's fiscal second quarter. What Happened: Microsoft laid out plans to strengthen the company in response to macroeconomic pressures and changing...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
geekwire.com
Full memo: Microsoft to cut 10k jobs, about 5% of workforce, and take $1.2B restructuring charge
[Editor’s Note: Timing of layoffs corrected since original post.]. Citing a need to “align our cost structure with our revenue and where we see customer demand,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told employees Wednesday that the company will cut 10,000 jobs between now and the end of March.
financemagnates.com
BMLL Ads Jenny Chen as Head of Sales in Americas to Push Expansion
BMLL, an independent provider of historical Level 3 data and analytics for global equity and futures markets, has appointed Jenny Chen as Head of Sales, Americas. The announcement follows last week's hire of Rob Laible as Head of Americas, showing BMLL's focus on expansion in the United States. Jenny Chen...
Comments / 0