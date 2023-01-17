ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

wrbl.com

Showers end and the sun returns for the rest of Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A cold front will move through the area providing a chance for rain Thursday morning and cooler temperatures on Friday. This morning-midday: Tracking a few light showers ahead of the cold front and then a line of rain and embedded thunderstorms. This line of storms will weaken as it moves in around 9 AM EST and will continue to break apart. Rain will begin to exit the area by midday.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Showers in the forecast through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dense fog advisory continues through 1 PM, we’ll like see a little bit of improvement around that time. We’ve got a chance for a few isolated showers around midday into the afternoon/evening. Staying unsettled on Thursday as a cold front swings into the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Staying prepared before tornadoes strike

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Last week deadly severe storms claimed the lives of seven people across Alabama and Georgia. The storm’s power were on full display with the destruction left behind. Now in the wake of these storms, WRBL News 3 wants to be on your side and give you several tips to keep you […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSFA

January 2023 tornado activity way ahead of normal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a very active month for severe weather in Alabama so far. Our state has been ravaged by two distinct tornado outbreaks, each producing many tornadoes across Central Alabama. The most recent one on January 12th produced 13 tornadoes, many of which were “strong.”...
ALABAMA STATE
wfxl.com

Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday

Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Heavy police presence on 50th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’s 50th Street currently has a heavy police presence in the area. Multiple squad cars have been spotted at the unknown scene. However, the details of the presence are still unclear. Stay with News Leader as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange community unites at prayer vigil following severe storm

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered together hosting a prayer vigil for the families that were impacted in the tornado that blew through parts of Alabama and Georgia. Around 40 people were in attendance including first responders and local city officials at the Lafayette Square in LaGrange on Saturday evening.  While the storms devastated […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Multiple lanes block following wreck on I-185 southbound

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An afternoon wreck currently has multiple lanes blocked on I-185 going southbound in Columbus. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred past the Macon Road exit going south toward Fort Benning at approximately 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

Here’s where the most expensive houses are in Alabama

Have you ever wondered where the most expensive homes are in Alabama? You’ve come to the right place! Stacker recently compiled a list answering this very question, we were intrigued. Read on as we break down the the list revealed. The data. To create a list of cities with...
ALABAMA STATE

