Crews respond to Campbell house fire
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews in Campbell are looking into what started a house fire around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
It was on Gordon Avenue.Youngstown home catches fire for second time in a year
It seems small flames started in the wall of the living room.
No one lives here right now.
