Campbell, OH

Crews respond to Campbell house fire

By Jonathan Renforth
 2 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews in Campbell are looking into what started a house fire around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

It was on Gordon Avenue.

Youngstown home catches fire for second time in a year

It seems small flames started in the wall of the living room.

No one lives here right now.

The current owners are selling the place.

CAMPBELL, OH
