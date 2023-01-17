Read full article on original website
Iowa Lawmakers Move Several Bills Into Committees
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa lawmakers move several bills into committees Wednesday, targeting education, veterans affairs, and more. One bill would require schools to teach about the ideologies that conflict with the principles of democracy and freedom that the U.S. was founded on. Under another proposal, Iowans who point a laser at an aircraft will face an assault charge. Two other measures would give the commission of veteran affairs fund an additional 300 thousand dollars and raises the amount of money the commission can use from 500 thousand dollars to 800 thousand.
Will Iowa Governor Reynolds get to sign School Choice into law this time?
As the Governor's School Choice Bill cleared committees in both the House and Senate yesterday, I decided to ask you two questions today about the Bill. For the past two years, versions of the School Choice Bill have cleared the Senate and stalled out in the House, but this time things look like they might be different.
Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill Approaches Floor Debate
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill is ready for debate in both chambers, more than a week and a half into the session. The proposal putting nearly 76 hundred dollars into educational savings accounts for parents who opt out of the public school system gets approval from two state committees. Passed by the Senate Education and House Education Reform committees, the bill can now be considered by either chamber on the floor. Under the proposal, all Iowa parents would have the chance to access the educational savings accounts within three years.
Iowa State House GOP Speeds Up Process For Governor’s School Choice Bill
Des Moines, Iowa — The governor’s bill to establish state funded accounts for the parents of private school students will bypass the House committees that review spending and tax issues. Iowa State House Speaker Pat Grassley says he created the new, five member Education Reform Committee to review...
House and Senate committees advance governor’s private school scholarship bill
Committees in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature voted Wednesday to recommend passage of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship legislation, gearing up for floor debates on the governor’s top legislative priority within the first few weeks of the 2023 session. The Senate Education Committee approved the governor’s proposal establishing an education savings account (ESA) […] The post House and Senate committees advance governor’s private school scholarship bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
School choice funding plan passes through Iowa House, Senate committees
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds' education bill took big steps forward on Wednesday, as it passed through committees in both the senate and the house. The measure, known as the Students First Act, was first introduced on Jan. 10, meaning it has taken just over a week for Republicans in the statehouse to take action.
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the Iowa Veteran’s Home and the Department of Veteran Affairs will be merging. Both agencies will be overseen by the current director of the Iowa Veteran’s Home. Reynolds said the merger will be beneficial for veterans relying on...
Kronemann Addresses Proposed School Voucher System
In last week’s Condition of the State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has called on the State Legislature to make available to every Iowa student, a taxpayer funded scholarship that their families can use to pay for private schooling. West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann voiced his opinion on the issue.
Op-Ed: Gov. Reynolds begins to reduce regulatory burden in Iowa
Growing and making Iowa’s economy more competitive is a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds. Since assuming office, she has placed an emphasis on making Iowa’s tax code more competitive by lowering individual and corporate income tax rates. Further, Gov. Reynolds has controlled the growth of government spending by following prudent budget policies. Low tax rates and limited spending are two crucial pillars for a sound economic policy. A third pillar, which is often forgotten, is reducing the regulatory burden. Gov. Reynolds has begun to address...
Gov. Reynolds revived school voucher bill rapidly advancing
Republican leadership in the Iowa House and Senate are rapidly advancing the private school voucher legislation to a floor vote after it was introduced by Gov. Kim Reynolds early last week. The plan would set aside roughly $7,600 in state funding — the current amount of state-supplemented funding per Iowa...
State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism
An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require high school teachers to hold class discussion comparing political ideologies “that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that were essential to the founding of the United States.” House File 12 specifically mentions communism and totalitarianism. Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, who co-sponsored […] The post State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Parents, educators share their thoughts on school choice bill in front of House lawmakers
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents, students, educators, and more packed into a room at the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday evening to speak in front of legislators about the school choice bill. While Tuesday wasn't the first time the public was able to share their thoughts on the bill, it was...
Iowa Democrats say new House resolution would take away transparency
DES MOINES, Iowa — Every year, lawmakers in the Iowa House set rules for how the session will go. For the most part, it's normally a bipartisan process. But this year, House Republicans proposed a change that would exclude any bill going through the newly created education reform committee from having to also go through appropriations, or the ways and means committee.
Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her plan to use taxpayer money to pay for private schooling gives people a choice to educate their kids where they want. But that’s not what her plan says. Just look at the details: Only certain families with kids in public schools will get that choice. What this plan really […] The post Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
No more sliced cheese under Iowa Republicans SNAP proposal
Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.Proposed restrictions:No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
Vets press for boost in Iowa Veterans Trust Fund
Veterans groups are urging lawmakers to find more money for a state fund that helps low income veterans cover unexpected expenses. Iowa Commission on Veterans Affairs chair Elizabeth Ledvina spoke at Wednesday’s Iowa Veterans Day ceremony at the Capitol. “Update the Veterans Trust Fund…to meet needs in the 2023...
Letter to the editor: Reynolds an enemy of Iowa values
Rural Iowa counties are where a person can easily identify Iowa values. Small towns and agricultural communities are where people know everyone in their township, where they vote for their neighbor for school board, volunteer in their school and church, encourage everyone to participate in the community events, attend school events even if they have no children participating and come together when a neighbor has a tragedy.
Bills introduced in Iowa Legislature restricting LGBTQ+ education and affirmation
Republicans view the legislation as a way for parents to be comfortable with what their children are exposed to; Democrats argue that it is a violation of freedom of expression and Title IX.
Iowa House To Host Hearing On Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa House is hosting a public hearing on Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill. Tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the State Capitol in the Supreme Court Chamber, Iowans will have the chance to speak for two minutes on the proposal. People interested need to sign up online to speak. The Governor’s bill would put 75 hundred dollars in educational savings accounts for parents who enroll their kids outside public schools.
