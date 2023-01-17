Read full article on original website
Krewe of Dionysos 12th Night 2023
Members and friends of the Krewe of Dionysos met on Jan. 14 for their 12th Night event to usher in the 2023 Mardi Gras season and introduce the 2023 Junior Court. The theme for this year’s season is: Silver Jubilee celebration: 25 years of Fun and Memories! The music for the party was provided by the Mike McKenzie Band.
Phlebotomy class to be offered in Natchitoches and Alexandria starting in February
NATCHITOCHES – An online phlebotomy technician training course through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will begin in Natchitoches on Feb. 13 and on NSU’s Cenla campus at 1410 Neal Kearby Blvd. in Alexandria on Feb. 20. This nine–week course is broken down into...
Martin Luther King Day Annual Remembrance Breakfast Began a Day of Celebration and Remembrance.
Natchitoches’ 2023 Martin Luther King Day commemorations began on a high note with the Annual Remembrance Breakfast held at the MLK Recreation Center January 16. Mayor Williams welcomed the audience and introduced two young men who recited for the crowd. They were followed by the Weaver Elites, a superb group of young men and women from Weaver Elementary School who excel in academics, comportment, and talent. The youngsters performed several routines for the audience, with one young man giving a speech with a grace and eloquence that belied his tender years.
Student of the Year Winners Announced for Natchitoches Parish School District
After turning in portfolios detailing their academic success and dedication to community/school engagement, and going through an interview process, three finalists were chosen for the 2022-23 Student of the Year competition on Jan. 13. The winners were: Khloe Kaufman for 5th Grade, Nathaniel Young for 8th Grade, and Emma Giddens for 12th Grade.
‘Katrina Babies’ documentary screening, Q&A with filmmaker Feb. 6 at NSU
New Orleans native Edward Buckles is coming to Natchitoches to screen his award-winning documentary “Katrina Babies” at Northwestern State University. The ground-breaking director, who won two awards at the Tribeca Film Festival and was recently featured on the digital cover of TIME magazine, takes an intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the youth of New Orleans.
Coffee with Corey: Happiness is Home
BOM Senior Vice President and Marketing Director Carrie Beth Hough. Originally from Haughton, Hough came to Natchitoches to attend Northwestern State university in 2002. Her entire family graduated from NSU, so Hough jokes that she didn’t really have a choice in the matter. Her father Henry Burns sits on the Alumni Foundation Board and was named Mr. NSU in 1969.
NCHS students score 30+ on ACT
Several students from Natchitoches Central High School recently scored 30+ on the ACT. They will soon have banners hanging in the atrium to celebrate their great academic success. Pictured from left are Taylor Eubanks, Josh Durr, Erica O’Bannon, Caleb Weaver, BethAnne Methvin, Annie Broadway, Bryan Chen, Brantley Grey, Avery Summerlin, and Morgan McClinton.
Cane River National Heritage Area Welcomes Jessica Mullican as Director of Marketing and Development
Cane River National Heritage Area, Inc. (CRNHA) announced the employment of Jessica Mullican as Director of Marketing and Development on Jan. 17. A native of Deridder, Louisiana, Mullican obtained her undergraduate degrees in Communications and Hospitality Management and Tourism from Northwestern State University of Louisiana (NSULA) in May 2022 and joins the CRNHA team from a recent position with the Office of First Year Experience at NSULA.
Letter to the Editor: Library Funding
Every year that we have lived in Natchitoches Parish, people have complained about roads and taxes. Voters do not vote for tax increases for roads, therefore there is no money for road repair or construction of new roads. A vote for a tax to rebuild roads has failed 18 times in Natchitoches Parish.
Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
Discipline from schools follows postgame altercation between NSU, McNeese teams
After a near-brawl moments following the end of last Thursday’s Northwestern State-McNeese State men’s basketball game at Prather Coliseum, athletic directors at both schools moved quickly on limited disciplinary action for their teams, they acknowledged this week. No action specific to either team was taken by the Southland...
NSU Cheerleading Brings Home the Win!
The Northwestern State University Cheer Squad was welcomed home in style as they returned victorious from an international cheer competition on Monday, January 16. This hard working and talented group of young men and women won first place at the 2023 University World Cup Competition held at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The squad pulled into NSU’s Prather Coliseum where they were greeted by the NSU fight song played by the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band. Athletes from NSU’s football, men’s & women’s’ basketball, soccer and volleyball teams were also on hand to welcome back their fellow Demons. NSU’s chapter of Sigma Nu fraternity came out en masse to support one of their brothers who was on the team. Confetti filled the air as the cheer squad drove through the tunnel formed by the band, athletes, and happy families.
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
Terry is still delivering a little slice of Heaven on Earth ... 99 days and counting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Before his passing in 2021, Haughton’s Terry Roberson lived and loved — big. He had a tremendous love for God and the people in his life. And they included the many Willis-Knighton hospital staff members he came to know during his 99 days in ICU.
Department of Children and Family Services holds job fair in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hiring for vacancies across the state, including here in Central Louisiana. DCFS hosted a job fair earlier at the Rapides American Job Center in Alexandria on Jan. 19. Officials said 150 people showed up interested in careers.
Village of Natchez receives grant to improve Pecan Park
The Village of Natchez Community is the recipient of FY-2021 Louisiana Community Development Block Grant that was provided through Coronavirus funds. The awarded amount is estimated to be $125,000. The purpose of the this grant is to help local government entities take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This...
Confidence remains key for Lady Demons at Southeastern
HAMMOND – The buzz word within the Northwestern State women’s basketball team over the past few weeks has been clear – confidence. The ever-growing mindset that starts with individual players and their own abilities on the floor has fully begun to expand to the entire team, evidenced by one of the better all-around performances in the road win at Nicholls.
The “State of the Port” Presented
Travis Tyler, Executive Director of the Natchitoches Parish Port for the past 5 ½ years, gave an update on the status of the port, Tuesday, January 17 to an audience of about 40 business and governmental leaders at the Natchitoches Events Center. The Natchitoches Parish Port, a stalwart of the area’s economy since 1996, handled 640,000 tons of material that passed through in 2022. The multi modal facility hosted 3,400 rail cars, 34,000 outbound truckloads and 12,000 inbound truck loads in 2022. The port handled everything from wood chips to carbon, fracking sand, soybeans and trona. The port offers access to barges, trucks, and rail transport.
High school boys basketball: Parkway gets third straight victory over a parish rival; Bossier falls to Huntington in tight contest
The Parkway Panthers won their third straight game over a parish rival Tuesday night, defeating the Haughton Bucs 67-62 at Haughton. In the other 1-5A games, Benton fell to Natchitoches Central 58-49 at Benton, Airline lost to Southwood 48-41 at Southwood and Captain Shreve rolled past Byrd 40-12 at Byrd.
Notice of Death – January 16, 2023
