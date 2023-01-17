The Northwestern State University Cheer Squad was welcomed home in style as they returned victorious from an international cheer competition on Monday, January 16. This hard working and talented group of young men and women won first place at the 2023 University World Cup Competition held at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The squad pulled into NSU’s Prather Coliseum where they were greeted by the NSU fight song played by the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band. Athletes from NSU’s football, men’s & women’s’ basketball, soccer and volleyball teams were also on hand to welcome back their fellow Demons. NSU’s chapter of Sigma Nu fraternity came out en masse to support one of their brothers who was on the team. Confetti filled the air as the cheer squad drove through the tunnel formed by the band, athletes, and happy families.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO