Natchitoches Parish, LA

LSP, EMS respond to single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 485

(Powhatan)-A 58-year-old North Natchitoches Parish man suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 485 near. Powhatan this evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash...
POWHATAN, LA
Natchitoches Parish stolen fire truck has been found

POWHATAN, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The fire truck that was stolen from a Natchitoches Parish fire department has been recovered. Around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, someone on social media provided a tip to NPSO about the location of the stolen vehicle. The fire truck was found about 200 yards off Hwy 3191 near Natchitoches. It was stuck in mud behind an abandoned home.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
NPSO seeks public’s help locating stolen District 10 fire truck

(Powhatan)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the burglary of the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department and subsequent theft of a 2019 Ford F-550 fire truck in Powhatan according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported burglary on Jan....
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches PD arrests 19-year-old after vehicle pursuit

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) arrested a 19-year-old for multiple charges after he allegedly fled from officers during a traffic stop. On Jan. 14, around 9:26 p.m., officers and deputies assigned to ACTION (Addressing Criminal Trends by Involving our Neighborhoods) attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Texas Street because of a noise violation. The vehicle stopped on the 700 block of Texas Street but then fled at a high rate of speed.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Stabbings, vehicle pursuit keep Natchitoches officers busy

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Two stabbings and a vehicle pursuit have kept Natchitoches police busy in recent days. Police arrested two in connection with the separate stabbings. The first happened Thursday on Dixie Street and the second Friday on Fairgrounds Road, according to information the Police Department released this week.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating fuel theft

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of around 150 gallons of diesel fuel from a logging site. The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the area of Highway 8 and Pelt Road. Anyone with information about the...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Natchitoches man arrested in connection to stabbing

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, a man has been arrested for aggravated battery in connection to a stabbing. Johnny Price, 63, was arrested on Jan. 12 after the domestic violence incident. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street at around 9:52 a.m. that...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Wanted DeSoto Parish man is in custody

STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who led them on a manhunt that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon with his capture. Deputies searched an area on U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley looking for Jeffrey Cassels, 43. He was wanted in connection with what was described as a domestic situation, according to the sheriff's office.
STANLEY, LA
Leesville man accused of abusing 2-year-old

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of abusing a 2-year-old child, according to the Leesville Police Department. Officers say the mother of the child reported the incident to law enforcement and sought medical attention on Jan. 10, 2023, when she noticed substantial bruising to the child’s rear when the 2-year-old returned home from spending the weekend with the suspect.
LEESVILLE, LA
Who Is This Person?

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman wanted. in connection with a theft from a local store. from the Dollar General Store located in the 4400 block of Highway 157 in Elm Grove. If you have any information on the identity...
ELM GROVE, LA
APD investigating false claim of student bringing firearm to Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a false claim that a student was bringing a firearm to Bolton High School. Around 7:53 a.m. on Wednesday morning, (Jan. 18), the School Resource Officer at Bolton High School contacted the Alexandria Police Department in reference to a student reportedly bringing a firearm to school. Police made contact with the 16-year-old male student before he entered the school property. They found that he was not carrying any weapons.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Missing teen in Many, La. located

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Many Police Department has located a teen that went missing on Monday evening. MPD stated on social media that the teenage girl ran away and was likely still in the Many areas, but she was located on Monday night.
MANY, LA
Injured hunter airlifted to Shreveport Hospital

NATCHITOCHES, Parish - A Rapides Parish man was injured in a hunting accident in south Natchitoches parish on Saturday. According to authorities the 67-year-old fell out of a tree stand. He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with what are described as moderate injuries. Louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

