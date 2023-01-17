ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration March for Justice and Peace

Natchitoches’ third Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration March for Justice and Peace was held Monday, January 16. The march began at the Ben D. Johnson Center and proceeded to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Triangle Park. The marchers were led by members of NSU’s Alpha Phi Alpha chapter who carried a wreath to commemorate the memory of the civil rights leader. Dr. King was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, joining as a graduate student in 1952 at Boston College. The Alphas were joined by members of other NSU Greek organizations as well as the NSU Chapters of the NAACP and African American Caucus. NSU head football Coach Brad Laird and the NSU football team were joined by fellow athletes from NSU volleyball and basketball teams. Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams marched as he has for the past two years. Natchitoches’ Hog Riders and their motorcycles were at the forefront of the march.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Krewe of Dionysos 12th Night 2023

Members and friends of the Krewe of Dionysos met on Jan. 14 for their 12th Night event to usher in the 2023 Mardi Gras season and introduce the 2023 Junior Court. The theme for this year’s season is: Silver Jubilee celebration: 25 years of Fun and Memories! The music for the party was provided by the Mike McKenzie Band.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Become a Preservationist: Put Your Name on the Wall

As many have witnessed so far, the Natchitoches Historic Foundation has begun renovation work on the Roque House, which was relocated to the downtown riverbank in 1967 from its original location in the Isle Brevelle community down Cane River Lake. This architecturally and historically significant French Creole post on sill...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Student of the Year Winners Announced for Natchitoches Parish School District

After turning in portfolios detailing their academic success and dedication to community/school engagement, and going through an interview process, three finalists were chosen for the 2022-23 Student of the Year competition on Jan. 13. The winners were: Khloe Kaufman for 5th Grade, Nathaniel Young for 8th Grade, and Emma Giddens for 12th Grade.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Letter to the Editor: Library Funding

Every year that we have lived in Natchitoches Parish, people have complained about roads and taxes. Voters do not vote for tax increases for roads, therefore there is no money for road repair or construction of new roads. A vote for a tax to rebuild roads has failed 18 times in Natchitoches Parish.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Coffee with Corey: Happiness is Home

BOM Senior Vice President and Marketing Director Carrie Beth Hough. Originally from Haughton, Hough came to Natchitoches to attend Northwestern State university in 2002. Her entire family graduated from NSU, so Hough jokes that she didn’t really have a choice in the matter. Her father Henry Burns sits on the Alumni Foundation Board and was named Mr. NSU in 1969.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – January 18, 2023

Service: Friday, January 20 at 2 pm at Pisgah Baptist Church in the Toro Community. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Cane River National Heritage Area Welcomes Jessica Mullican as Director of Marketing and Development

Cane River National Heritage Area, Inc. (CRNHA) announced the employment of Jessica Mullican as Director of Marketing and Development on Jan. 17. A native of Deridder, Louisiana, Mullican obtained her undergraduate degrees in Communications and Hospitality Management and Tourism from Northwestern State University of Louisiana (NSULA) in May 2022 and joins the CRNHA team from a recent position with the Office of First Year Experience at NSULA.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
residentnewsnetwork.com

MMS Students Give the Gift of Color

Mansfield Middle School 6th grade students, Lily Dyer and Rylie Moore, recently started a secret mission to make one fellow student’s dreams come true. In September, while sitting in history class, their teacher, Mrs. Holland, called upon Thomas Boyd to answer a question about a map they were studying in class. Thomas told the teacher he was unable to answer the question because he was color blind. With the help of his classmates, they answered the questions altogether. After class, the girls discussed how they wished Thomas could see color just like they could. Lily and Rylie decided on a secret mission to help Thomas to see color just like them. They went home that day after school and asked their parents if they could do a secret fundraiser to raise money to buy Thomas a pair of glasses that would allow him to see color like others. After getting their parents on board, the two girls went to work baking cookies, and Lilly even invented her own secret sugar cookie recipe to make the perfect delicious sugar cookies. The girls raised over $300 dollars to buy the special glasses for their classmate by selling 44 dozen sugar and chocolate chip cookies to friends, neighbors, teachers, and students. Once the money was raised, Lilly’s mother, Shenae Sanders, did the research and ordered Thomas the Enchroma glasses that would allow him to see reds and greens as we see color within our eyes.
MANSFIELD, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Parish Council Meeting: January 17, 2023 – Tonight

The Natchitoches Parish Council will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2022 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held in the Parish Council Meeting Room on the 2nd Floor of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse. Agenda for tonight’s Meeting:. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU announces Fall 2022 Honor Rolls

Five hundred sixty-six students were named to the Fall 2022 President’s List at Northwestern State University. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 4.0. Natchitoches — Naomi Adams, Sarah Aldredge, Marcella Bradley, Abbie Butler, Melissa Collier, Aziza Coutee, Heather Day, Bess DeFord, Kylie Dornbush, Hannah Ferguson, Blake Fowler, Peyton Green, Kali Hall, Corynn Lacaze, Jennifer Loftin, Chloe Longlois, Kelsey McDonald, Montel Mercier, Bradford Morrison, William Morrison, Tristan Neitte, Anna Poe, Wyatt Quinn, Kira Raymond, Koral Richard, Kristin Smith, Katelyn Stevens, Kasey Strother-Leone, Anna Taylor, Maeli Usleton, Farrah Vance, Derek Walle, Taylor Williams, Cameron Bienvenu;
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NCHS students score 30+ on ACT

Several students from Natchitoches Central High School recently scored 30+ on the ACT. They will soon have banners hanging in the atrium to celebrate their great academic success. Pictured from left are Taylor Eubanks, Josh Durr, Erica O’Bannon, Caleb Weaver, BethAnne Methvin, Annie Broadway, Bryan Chen, Brantley Grey, Avery Summerlin, and Morgan McClinton.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU Cheerleading Brings Home the Win!

The Northwestern State University Cheer Squad was welcomed home in style as they returned victorious from an international cheer competition on Monday, January 16. This hard working and talented group of young men and women won first place at the 2023 University World Cup Competition held at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The squad pulled into NSU’s Prather Coliseum where they were greeted by the NSU fight song played by the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band. Athletes from NSU’s football, men’s & women’s’ basketball, soccer and volleyball teams were also on hand to welcome back their fellow Demons. NSU’s chapter of Sigma Nu fraternity came out en masse to support one of their brothers who was on the team. Confetti filled the air as the cheer squad drove through the tunnel formed by the band, athletes, and happy families.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms

Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU places 84 on Southland Conference Commissioner’s Fall Honor Roll

Northwestern State student-athletes who participated in fall sports remained as consistent in the classroom as they did on the field. For the second straight year, NSU placed 84 student-athletes on the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Fall Honor Roll, which was released by the conference office Tuesday morning. Of the five...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy