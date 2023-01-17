Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
theadvocate.com
Hilliard celebrates Lafayette born businessman who created world's largest collection of Southern art
It started with a moment of “gobsmack” delivered by way of Alexander Drysdale’s “Blue Lagoon, City Park,” painted in 1930. That was where real estate developer, civic leader and philanthropist Roger Ogden may have gotten the bug for collecting great art — especially Southern art.
theadvocate.com
Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’
A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
St. Mary Parish teen missing since getting off school bus Wednesday
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Baldwin police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since getting off the school bus Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Freddie Brown Jr., was let off the bus at his home around 4:45 p.m. That was the last time he was seen. He was wearing black […]
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana singer, songwriter V.J. 'Boo Boo' Boulet dies; career dates back to 1950s
Louisiana singer and songwriter VJ “Boo Boo” Boulet of Cankton died Tuesday from kidney disease, according to local radio stations. A native of Rayne, he was a longtime performer in Swamp Pop, Cajun, rock and country music and played with his cousin, Elwood Dugas in the band Bobby Page and the Riff-Raffs, formed when they were in high school. Band members included Bessyl Duhon, Bobby Page, Ernest Suarez, Harry Simoneaux, Scatman Patin and Boulet, who played piano.
5 students arrested in connection to Louisiana high school lockdown
Several arrests have been made in connection with the threat made against Opelousas High on Tuesday.
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
Construction Has Officially Begun on the New Chick-Fil-a on Johnston & Ridge Road
Construction has officially begun on the new Chick-fil-A location at the corner of 5300 Johnston Street & Ridge Road, across from Time Plaza shopping center in Lafayette, Louisiana. Known for its Grade A chicken, Chick-fil-A has grown to become one of the most sought-after quick-service chicken restaurants in the country,...
Lafayette High school resource officer put on paid administrative leave
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed that 7-year Police Officer Derrick Miles has been placed on administrative leave. Miles, a school resource officer at Lafayette High, was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave effective Jan.13, 2023. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the decision follows a complaint. She did not give […]
VIDEO: 3 arrested after fight at Franklin High School basketball game Friday
Three people were arrested after a fight at a Franklin High School basketball game Friday that led to shots reportedly being fired.
Check Out This Stunning Home with a Grotto Located in Lafayette
This house is a hidden gem complete with a stunning and impressive grotto.
ktalnews.com
Fire destroys Whiskey River Landing bar in Henderson
HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) — Emergency crews have responded to a large fire late Wednesday in Henderson at the site of the Whiskey River Landing and Bar. The fire had the area covered in smoke, according to witnesses who said when firefighters arrived, they found the entire building engulfed in flames.
KLFY.com
Bring home a crawfish boil a bucket from Jett’s Crawfish
RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– The Bucket Special is back at Jett’s Crawfish for another crawfish season. The bucket features 12 lbs. of crawfish, 6 potatoes, 3 dips, and a souvenir bucket, and all of it spread across the Acadiana Eats Kitchen today. You don’t even have to get out of your car for this meal, Jett’s even has drive-thru.
State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection
UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and […]
KPLC TV
Elizabeth High School investigating alleged school threat
Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Elizabeth High School is currently investigating what appears to be a school threat, which they describe as “the list,” according to a Facebook post made by the school. Urgent message: The administration at EHS are aware of the list. The student will not be...
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
theadvocate.com
Maegan Barras takes the stand to discuss finances in Lafayette right-to-life case
Maegan Adkins Barras took the witness stand Wednesday to discuss her finances as they relate to her husband in a Lafayette right-to-life case that's captured national attention. One day prior she had been threatened with jail time by 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett for not paying her two-thirds...
Lafayette police putting an end to underage drinking
Last week, during an underage alcohol sale operation, 46 businesses were checked and 3 stores were found to be in violation and were given a citations to appear in court.
KPLC TV
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
