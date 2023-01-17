Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Northwestern State’s Wulff earns SLC Men’s Track Player of the Week
The 2023 indoor track season could not have started any better for Simon Wulff. Wulff, a native from Radebeul, Germany, earned the first Southland Conference men’s track performer of the week, the conference announced Wednesday. The voting was done by sports information directors in the conference. The sophomore smashed...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU places 84 on Southland Conference Commissioner’s Fall Honor Roll
Northwestern State student-athletes who participated in fall sports remained as consistent in the classroom as they did on the field. For the second straight year, NSU placed 84 student-athletes on the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Fall Honor Roll, which was released by the conference office Tuesday morning. Of the five...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demons eye aggressive Sharp in first meeting with Southeastern
HAMMOND – First-year Northwestern State men’s basketball coach Corey Gipson is not driven by the outcome of games, focusing instead on his team learns day in and day out. Although Gipson’s attention tends to be toward the process than a singular outcome, he knows what affects the net results for his Demon team, which plays league co-leader Southeastern in the second of a three-game Southland Conference road trip at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Discipline from schools follows postgame altercation between NSU, McNeese teams
After a near-brawl moments following the end of last Thursday’s Northwestern State-McNeese State men’s basketball game at Prather Coliseum, athletic directors at both schools moved quickly on limited disciplinary action for their teams, they acknowledged this week. No action specific to either team was taken by the Southland...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Happiness is Home
BOM Senior Vice President and Marketing Director Carrie Beth Hough. Originally from Haughton, Hough came to Natchitoches to attend Northwestern State university in 2002. Her entire family graduated from NSU, so Hough jokes that she didn’t really have a choice in the matter. Her father Henry Burns sits on the Alumni Foundation Board and was named Mr. NSU in 1969.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Krewe of Dionysos 12th Night 2023
Members and friends of the Krewe of Dionysos met on Jan. 14 for their 12th Night event to usher in the 2023 Mardi Gras season and introduce the 2023 Junior Court. The theme for this year’s season is: Silver Jubilee celebration: 25 years of Fun and Memories! The music for the party was provided by the Mike McKenzie Band.
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Parkway gets third straight victory over a parish rival; Bossier falls to Huntington in tight contest
The Parkway Panthers won their third straight game over a parish rival Tuesday night, defeating the Haughton Bucs 67-62 at Haughton. In the other 1-5A games, Benton fell to Natchitoches Central 58-49 at Benton, Airline lost to Southwood 48-41 at Southwood and Captain Shreve rolled past Byrd 40-12 at Byrd.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
‘Katrina Babies’ documentary screening, Q&A with filmmaker Feb. 6 at NSU
New Orleans native Edward Buckles is coming to Natchitoches to screen his award-winning documentary “Katrina Babies” at Northwestern State University. The ground-breaking director, who won two awards at the Tribeca Film Festival and was recently featured on the digital cover of TIME magazine, takes an intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the youth of New Orleans.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech student wins free vehicle courtesy of Karl Malone Auto Group
Louisiana Tech student Davis Martin had quite the Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center. Martin was selected as a competitor for a halftime free throw contest during the Bulldog basketball game against UAB, and he beat all his opponents. His prize? A brand new Ford Escape courtesy of Karl Malone...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Student of the Year Winners Announced for Natchitoches Parish School District
After turning in portfolios detailing their academic success and dedication to community/school engagement, and going through an interview process, three finalists were chosen for the 2022-23 Student of the Year competition on Jan. 13. The winners were: Khloe Kaufman for 5th Grade, Nathaniel Young for 8th Grade, and Emma Giddens for 12th Grade.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU band to be featured at Dallas Mavericks halftime show
The “Gram Fam” and its Grambling State University Marching Band is headed to Dallas. What is referred to by many as “the best band in the land,” Grambling’s marching band has put many hours of preparation to ensure they uphold their reputation, as they have been designated to headline the halftime show at the upcoming game for the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat. The Mavericks will be celebrating its annual African American Heritage theme night coming up at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the American Airline Center in Dallas.
klax-tv.com
Phlebotomy class to be offered in Natchitoches and Alexandria starting in February
NATCHITOCHES – An online phlebotomy technician training course through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will begin in Natchitoches on Feb. 13 and on NSU’s Cenla campus at 1410 Neal Kearby Blvd. in Alexandria on Feb. 20. This nine–week course is broken down into...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NCHS students score 30+ on ACT
Several students from Natchitoches Central High School recently scored 30+ on the ACT. They will soon have banners hanging in the atrium to celebrate their great academic success. Pictured from left are Taylor Eubanks, Josh Durr, Erica O’Bannon, Caleb Weaver, BethAnne Methvin, Annie Broadway, Bryan Chen, Brantley Grey, Avery Summerlin, and Morgan McClinton.
kalb.com
Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Become a Preservationist: Put Your Name on the Wall
As many have witnessed so far, the Natchitoches Historic Foundation has begun renovation work on the Roque House, which was relocated to the downtown riverbank in 1967 from its original location in the Isle Brevelle community down Cane River Lake. This architecturally and historically significant French Creole post on sill...
residentnewsnetwork.com
MMS Students Give the Gift of Color
Mansfield Middle School 6th grade students, Lily Dyer and Rylie Moore, recently started a secret mission to make one fellow student’s dreams come true. In September, while sitting in history class, their teacher, Mrs. Holland, called upon Thomas Boyd to answer a question about a map they were studying in class. Thomas told the teacher he was unable to answer the question because he was color blind. With the help of his classmates, they answered the questions altogether. After class, the girls discussed how they wished Thomas could see color just like they could. Lily and Rylie decided on a secret mission to help Thomas to see color just like them. They went home that day after school and asked their parents if they could do a secret fundraiser to raise money to buy Thomas a pair of glasses that would allow him to see color like others. After getting their parents on board, the two girls went to work baking cookies, and Lilly even invented her own secret sugar cookie recipe to make the perfect delicious sugar cookies. The girls raised over $300 dollars to buy the special glasses for their classmate by selling 44 dozen sugar and chocolate chip cookies to friends, neighbors, teachers, and students. Once the money was raised, Lilly’s mother, Shenae Sanders, did the research and ordered Thomas the Enchroma glasses that would allow him to see reds and greens as we see color within our eyes.
KSLA
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton
(KSLA) - Emergency crews say severe weather is to blame for a tree falling on a home in Texarkana on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Dudley Street at around 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time firefighters arrived. Officials say the call...
KSLA
Terry is still delivering a little slice of Heaven on Earth ... 99 days and counting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Before his passing in 2021, Haughton’s Terry Roberson lived and loved — big. He had a tremendous love for God and the people in his life. And they included the many Willis-Knighton hospital staff members he came to know during his 99 days in ICU.
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
